A Huge Change For Investors

The outlook for treasuries right now is reaching an interesting inflection point. The yield on the U.S. government 10-year has been in a forty basis point range since mid-December. Will the range bound trading for treasuries (TLT, TBT) continue? In my opinion, it could for the short-term, but I do expect yields to finish Q2 2017 higher. However, that's far from the point here. The Federal Reserve is going to be decreasing reinvestment of the assets on its balance sheet and there is now a strong rationale for yields to rise over the medium-term and the long-term.

Source: Quartz

Federal Reserve Surprises Investors

The Federal Reserve's balance sheet was front and center yesterday, as the Board of Governors announced it wants to start to shrink its tremendous size. This reduction is going to start by the end of the year, so says the Fed. Why is this a core issue? First, the balance sheet is at its highest level since the financial crisis and has been for several years now. With roughly $4.5 trillion in assets, the Federal Reserve has seen an 8x increase in its size since 2000 and nearly a 5x increase since mid-2008. As the Federal Reserve in post-financial crisis policy became focused on ZIRP and then waiting for the economic fundamentals to support the first few rate increases, tending to the balance sheet has been put on the backburner.

As economic conditions have substantially improved since the financial crisis, it has come time for the Federal Reserve to reduce the size of the balance sheet. Yet, this is something that takes a large amount of finesse, as to not scare the market and create undue volatility. Below is a trend of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet in terms of size since 2000.

Source: Bloomberg

So, if the Federal Reserve wants to start shrinking the balance sheet, what does that mean for yields and what does that mean TBT? In theory, if the Federal Reserve starts to unwind the balance sheet, there's going to be significant selling volume for treasuries and we should see yields increase. Most of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is made up of treasuries, to the tune of about $2.2 trillion, but another substantial portion is made up of both CMBSs and RMBSs. The remainder is made up of treasury inflation-protected securities ("TIPS") and a few other types of securities. The way the Federal Reserve wants to pull this off is best put by the Financial Times,

Ceasing reinvestment is seen as an easier step for the Fed to communicate, while a gradual reduction in reinvestment is less likely to trigger volatility in the market.

There's a lot to consider here. The Federal Reserve doesn't want to sell their treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Rather, they want to simply stop reinvestment, as to not create selling pressure in the market, driving yields up. I think that's why we didn't see a large spike in yields yesterday. What it does do, however, is create less demand for treasuries for many years to come. No one is sure how long it will take to gradually rollback reinvestment, but it could take anywhere from 5-10 years. Additionally, if there is any sort of economic setback, we could see this process stalled and we could even see the balance sheet take on temporary increases for stabilization purposes.

With that being said, I don't expect this factor to create more volatility in the markets. For several years now, we've been searching for what underlying economic or investment factor may begin to reverse the trend of the VIX in its post-financial crisis roll-off and begin a gradual elevation. The Federal Reserve, as it reduces reinvestment, is going to add some volatility into the markets however. Again, taking the largest buyer out of any one given market leaves investors scrambling to figure out how much support there is for any one given issuance.

Source: Bloomberg

What Does This Mean For Yields?

Considering that yields have been moving sideways for the past four months, this could really be the fundamental development yields need to trend higher. When the Federal Reserve begins to stop its reinvestment, there will be a demand void. The Federal Reserve is one of the largest buyers of treasury securities, if not the largest and taking the main buyer out of a market naturally creates a problem. So, if yields are now slated to increase over the long-term with this being a core fundamental factor, it really doesn't favor investors to be long treasury bonds. Now, don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of buyers for treasury bonds. Risk adverse buyers from pension funds to sovereign wealth funds to arbitrageurs will all need treasury bonds, so there's minimal reason to expect a collapse in bond prices, as that's exactly what the Federal Reserve is trying to avoid.

Rather, investors should expect, should now expect their to be stronger support for yields to increase over the long-term. Reinvestment will be reduced starting as soon as the end of this year and that means that yields should see a pick up starting in Q4 2017 and into Q1 2018. There's estimates that just over $400 billion in treasuries are due for the Federal Reserve next year, which is just less than 10% of the balance sheet and that could really jump start the trend down in bonds and the associated trend up in yields.

Source: Bloomberg

For holders of TLT, this may be a solid exit point. This ETF was hammered after the election outcome in early November, exacerbating the decline that had started to occur back in July 2016. Momentum is rather flat on this ETF. While I'm sure some investors will say that we're near the support experienced back in mid-2015 and that TLT could reverse and trend up to $140 over the next year or so, the fundamentals don't support that conclusion, especially after this announcement. This is game-changing and I expect that, within the next twelve months, we start to see clear signs of the Federal Reserve reducing its balance sheet on yields and subsequently affecting ETFs like TLT. With that being said, taking a long position in TBT is advised.

Source: Bloomberg

From the perspective of the yield curve, what this shrinking of the balance sheet could do over the long-term is allow the curve to move up. A majority of the maturities of treasuries on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet are in the range of 1-5 years, so we could actually see this curve flatten out over the long-term. That would be quite the interesting phenomenon. The maturities longer than ten years, on the other hand, has a value of about $627 billion. That's also a significant amount, so while later-date maturities will increase in yield, the increase will be less than that of shorter-dated maturities.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

The sheer size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet is cause for concern. At some point, we knew action had to be taken on the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, in light of economic conditions being relatively strong. Investors who are keen on TLT and TBT should absolutely keep a close eye on the upcoming FOMC meetings this year, with the next being on May 3. With a renewed rationale for yields to trend higher over the long-term, I believe it's time now to switch out of TLT and into TBT, considering what a drastic shift this is in long-term fundamentals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TBT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.