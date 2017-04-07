The Growing Role Of Emerging Markets Corporates

We believe that emerging markets (EM) bonds deserve a place in fixed income investors' portfolios. This broad category offers differentiated choices across countries, credit, currency, and maturity. Within the universe of tradable EM bonds that are accessible to foreign investors, emerging markets corporate "hard currency" bonds (predominately U.S.-dollar denominated) now dominate in sheer size and are critical in driving "EM debt" returns. In our view, these bonds are very important and cannot be ignored by emerging markets investors.

Emerging markets corporate USD bonds have evolved from one with little sponsorship, followed only by select specialists, to a US$1.28 trillion market representing nearly 41% of the total emerging markets bonds universe, as measured by the MVIS™ EM Aggregate Bond Index.1

Corporate USD Bonds Dominate the Emerging Markets Bonds Universe

Total Market Capitalization of $3,103 (US$Billions)

Source: MV Index Solutions. March 2017. Represents the composition of the MVIS EM Aggregate Bond Index as of 2/28/2017.

Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Market Has Tripled in Size

From 2007 to 2Q 2016, emerging markets corporate debt nearly tripled in size. Corporate USD bonds now account for a greater proportion of new issuance than sovereign or government bonds. The chart below shows the relative growth of EM corporate USD bonds versus EM sovereign USD bonds (local currency bonds are not reflected).

The Growth of EM Corporate Bonds

January 2007- June 2016, US$Billions Outstanding

Source: Bank for International Settlements. Data as of June 2016. Data may differ from previous chart given alternative sources.

Beyond sheer size, there are four bottom-up factors that argue for exposure to emerging markets corporate USD bonds: (1) EM corporate bonds offer higher yields; (2) have historically offered higher returns; (3) strong credit metrics underpin EM corporate issuers; and (4) EM corporate bonds tend to default less often than both U.S. and European corporate bonds.

EM Corporate Bonds Offer Higher Yields

In addition to better credit metrics, lower default rates, and higher returns, EM corporate bonds continue to yield more than their U.S. counterparts on average even when adjusted for ratings. EM corporates yield 112 basis points and 58 basis points more than their U.S. investment grade and high yield comparables, respectively, as shown in the following chart.

Yields: Emerging Markets Corporate Bonds versus U.S. Corporate Bonds2 (%)

Yield to Worst* (as of 2/28/2017)

* Yield to Worst measures the lowest of either yield-to-maturity or yield-to-call date on every possible call date.

Source: VanEck, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Data as of February 2017. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

EM Corporate Bonds Have Historically Returned More

Through year-end 2016, emerging markets corporate bonds have outperformed a blended version of high grade (JULI) and high yield U.S. corporate bonds in eight out of the past thirteen years (or 62% of the time), as measured by the JPMorgan Corporate Emerging Markets Bond Broad Index (CEMBI Broad).3 More importantly, however, the cumulative returns for emerging markets corporate bonds over that time frame were 130% versus 120% for the blended performance, or approximately 1,000 basis points higher.

Annual Returns: Emerging Markets Corporate Bonds versus Blended U.S. Corporate Bonds (%)

2004-2016

Bold indicates outperformance. Source: JP Morgan "CEMBI Monitor" January 2017. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

EM Corporate Issuers Have Strong Credit Metrics

The credit metrics of emerging markets corporate issuers continue to be better than those of their U.S. counterparts. Indeed, whether discussing the entire universe of rated credits, or only investment grade or high yield sub-sectors, EM corporates have stronger credit metrics across the board.

And this difference is not trivial. According to data compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch on a gross leverage basis (as of 6/30/16), EM companies on average are 14% less levered than U.S. companies. Net leverage is even more impressive. The averages show that among rated entities, U.S. companies' net leverage is approximately 32% higher than that of EM corporates.

Understandably, within investment grade the gross leverage figure is not quite as dramatic, with EM corporates approximately 8% less levered on a gross basis. However, the net number remains impressive, for example, with Latin American credits 30% less levered than U.S. companies. More stark contrasts abound within the high yield matrix, with EM corporates 46% and 56% less levered than U.S. high yield corporates on a gross and net basis, respectively.

Cash is where emerging markets corporates really shine. The level of cash held by EM corporates collectively and by rating category is more than double that held by comparable U.S. companies. Cash-to-total debt for the universe of EM companies is 33% (according to BAML), a full one-third of total funded debt. This is an exceptional level of cash and speaks well for the liquidity of EM corporate balance sheets. It is also an important reason behind the lower default rates discussed next.

EM Corporate Bonds Default Less Often

According to statistics compiled by Standard & Poor's, since the year 2000, EM high yield corporate bonds have defaulted less than their U.S. counterparts in 15 of 17 years; in 10 of these years they defaulted less than both U.S. and European high yield bonds. (In 2002, it is worth noting that Argentina's default was a singular event that heavily impacted the entire EM category). When it comes to defaults, emerging markets corporates have outperformed their U.S. and European counterparts 88% and 59% of the time, respectively, since 2000.

Default Rates: Emerging Markets Corporate Bonds versus Developed Market Corporate Bonds

% of Total Debt Outstanding

*Prior twelve month statistics through November 2016.

Source: Standard & Poor's. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Attractive Opportunities for Investors

Emerging markets bonds have evolved significantly over the past 20 years, growing in size, diversity, and liquidity. Improved economic policies, financial positions, and credit profiles have helped usher in new emerging markets bonds opportunities, creating a diverse mix of sovereign and corporate bonds issued in both local and hard currencies. Emerging markets corporate USD bonds are an important part of this mix, and can potentially enhance returns (via both income and capital appreciation) and provide diversification benefits, offering attractive opportunities to investors.

VanEck gives investors access to emerging markets corporate USD bonds through actively managed mutual funds and several passive ETFs.