Ruby Tuesday's (RT) CEO Lane Cardwell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ruby Tuesday, Inc. (NYSE:RT)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 06, 2017 05:00 PM ET

Executives

Jim Hyatt - President & CEO

Lane Cardwell - Former Interim President & CEO

Sue Briley - CFO

Analysts

Bryan Hunt - Wells Fargo

Sue Briley

Thank you, Tom, and welcome everyone to Ruby Tuesday fiscal third quarter 2017 conference call, which is also being broadcast live over the internet. Our third quarter financial results were released today after the market closed. Our press release can be found on the Investor Relations section of our website at rubytuesday.com, and is also available on various financial media outlets.

Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind everyone that there will be forward-looking statements in our comments this afternoon. I refer you to the note regarding forward-looking information in today’s press release and in our SEC filings. Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting non-GAAP financial measures including restaurant-level margins, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss per share. This information is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be calculated differently than other companies’ similar non-GAAP information. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures appear in our earnings release and on our website.

On the call with me today is Lane Cardwell, Ruby Tuesday Former Interim President, and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Hyatt, Ruby Tuesday current President, and Chief Executive Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

I’ll now turn the call over to Lane.

Lane Cardwell

Thank you, Sue, and good afternoon everyone. We appreciate your time and interest in Ruby Tuesday. I'd like to start by addressing two recent announcements; first, on March 13th, we announced our Board of Directors is explore strategic alternatives in order to maximize shareholder value in better position the company for future success. We have been working with UBS as our financial advisor to assist in this process.

As we execute our Fresh Start initiative including our New Menu, New Garden Bar and Fresh Experience, we believe now is an opportune time to consider a variety of options that have the potential to achieve the best results for our shareholders, franchisees and team member. We are in the midst of a strategic and financial review, but no assurance can be given to its outcome or timing. We do not have any further information to share at this time and we will provide an update when appropriate or necessary upon completion of the process.

In addition, today we announced the appointment of Jim Hyatt, as President and Chief Executive Officer into our Board of Directors. Jim brings to us a wealth of knowledge and experience including significant operating expertise in driving sales and profitability. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Church's Chicken, where he implemented a multi-tiered strategy to revitalize the brand, centering on the total guest experience including a focus on product consistency and innovation, speed of service, facility management, unit profitability and operator engagement, along with rolling out a global reimage standard for the brand.

His skill set will be essential to strengthening our great brand as we determine the course forward by evaluating all strategic options. Jim will make a few comments after my remarks, but let me take this opportunity to officially welcome him to Ruby Tuesday.

Now moving on to the third quarter, the casual dining industry remains highly challenged and promotionally competitive and our sales results largely reflect these conditions, still we are encouraged by our sequential progress in narrowing the performance gap in terms of same restaurant sales and average check during the fiscal period. And even more encouragingly, we have now outpaced the competition in guest count during the last three quarters.

We started the quarter with a focus on values with the continuation of our three course meal promotion which began in Q2 before shifting our focus to the launch of our New Garden Bar. We successfully rolled out our enhanced Garden Bar nationwide across Ruby Tuesday locations in mid-January, the biggest change we have made to our brand in the last decade.

I applaud our team members with their hard work and dedication to making the execution of this initiative a success. It has been almost three months since our launch and we are receiving positive customer feedback and our marketing efforts are gaining traction.

Importantly, we have seen further improvement in our recent trends and expect same restaurant sales as well as operation performance to improve sequentially in the fourth quarter. The combination of our value offering through our three course meal promotion along with investments made in our New Menu and New Garden Bar resulted in restaurant level margins declining 130 basis points year over year during the third quarter. However this compares favorably to last quarter as we better managed our expenses.

We expect that our Fresh Start initiative should build further momentum and bring greater and more profitable traffic to our restaurants on a go forward basis. With that in mind I would like to now provide an update on the progress we're making on our New Menu, New Garden Bar and Fresh Experience. As a reminder these strategies were developed to increase our appeal to our target demographic of women and family.

Reengaging with this group represents our greatest opportunity to drive significant topline growth without losing the support of our current guest space. Our New Menu was launched in mid-November with a redesign showcasing great tasting food along with the affordability and value that Ruby Tuesday offers every day. The New Menu leverages our iconic Garden Bar offering more fresh healthy choices while driving menu and recipe simplification [Audio Gap] this change was an investment in check average that we believe should continue to moderate going forward. As part of this we continued our focus on highlighting value in our promotions.

To start the quarter we had three weeks remaining of our three course meal promotion which ran on national TV. The offer included the Garden Bar, three of our most popular main courses, two sides, and a full sized dessert, all for only 12.99. While this promotion was popular with our guests, it faced greater promotional competition from our peers than when we ran it in August. Halfway through the quarter we transitioned to our New Garden Bars that rolled out nationwide on January 17th across all Ruby Tuesday restaurants.

Our New Garden Bar is our central strategy to enhance our food offering and reconnect with our target guests of women and family. The garden bar is a key brand differentiator that sets us apart from our competition and has been the main focus of our efforts over the past year. As a reminder approximately half our guests utilize the Garden Bar when they dine with us, either as an add-on or as a main course.

We have expanded the product offering from 36 to 58 items which provides enhanced value and variety for our guests. The New Garden Bar includes fresh greens, raw vegetables, roasted vegetables, cheeses, crispy toppings as well as hummus, dips and fruit. We have also introduced eight new salad dressings that are naturally gluten free and utilize only the freshest ingredients to provide great taste and high quality. The launch was supported by marketing through national television, online video, social media and multiple other vehicles inside and outside the restaurant to showcase and tell the story of the new garden bar.

The media content focused on the improvements and enhancements we've made to our Garden Bar offering, while connecting the experience of dinning at Ruby Tuesday to our target demographic of women and family. Importantly we expect that our enhanced New Garden Bar will continue to evolve overtime based on product usage and guest feedback.

As our biggest brand differentiator, we are confident that our customers are seeing a noticeable different in our New Garden Bar offering which should be a catalyst for greater guest frequency both with our current and target guest. Furthermore, our teams have expressed great pride and positive operational feedback in support of our New Garden Bar.

Going forward they believe the Garden Bar will drive improvements and same restaurant sales and guest counts. We will continue to update you on the performance of our New Garden Bar and are extremely excited about what it will mean for our customers and the Ruby Tuesday Brand.

Moving on to our Fresh Experience, we continue to work on revitalizing our brand through enhancing our service and overall guest experience. Our focus remains on improving the taste of our meal delivery where we underperform relative to our casual dining peers. While our Garden Bar is a unique feature to us it adds a level of complexity to the dinning flow that our competitors do not have, but also cannot easily replicate. For this reason our teams are working hard on service initiatives that have shown improvements in pace versus the prior year.

Additionally, we plan to continue to update our New Menu in the coming quarters that incorporates guests feedback and advances our goal to further improve execution by streamlining the menu and simplifying recipes and processes. We will continue our efforts to optimize the number of items which has already been reduced by 30% to 95. These enhancements should result in increased accuracy, consistency and throughput of our kitchen enabling us to better serve our guests.

Finally, we believe a fresh look will also play a role in keeping our brand competitive in today's market. We have completed 13 re-models with seven located in Charlotte, North Carolina and six in Jacksonville, Florida. The restaurant celebrated grand re-opening on January 31st supported by local marketing. By transforming most of the Ruby Tuesday restaurants in two markets coupled with our Fresh Start initiatives, we were able to have a greater impact on our brand image.

While it is still early, collectively, we have seen a mid-single digit lift in same restaurant sales at effective locations. We expect this trend to improve overtime as more guest experience to revitalize Ruby Tuesday brand including all elements of Fresh Start initiatives. Our remodeling program remains on a temporary hold, as we reduce strategic alternatives and assess the results of these two tough markets.

In summary, we are confident that the key strategies of our Fresh Start initiatives will drive greater guest engagement and frequency as we better position Ruby Tuesday to achieve top-line growth and higher operating profitability.

I would like to sincerely thank all of our restaurant leaders and team members who are passionate and dedicated to Ruby Tuesday, we greatly appreciate your ongoing support and commitment.

With that I'd like to turn the call over to Jim who'd like to make a few comments.

Jim Hyatt

Thank you, Lane. I'm extremely excited to be here today working with the team members and management team of Ruby Tuesday. With passion and commitment we plan on determining the right course to move forward and position the company for future success.

Ruby Tuesday is an iconic American brand set apart within the casual dining industry by its unique Garden Bar. I've been both a fan and customer of the brand for many years and I look forward to working with the Board, senior management and team members as would lead the company through its next chapter. Our objective is to enhance the value for our key stakeholders, our guests, our team members, our franchisees and of course our shareholder.

I'll now turn the call over to Sue to take you through our result.

Sue Briley

Thank you, Jim. For the quarter, we reported total revenue of 225.7 million, a decrease from the last year of 45.7 million. This was a result of a net reduction of 105 company-owned Ruby Tuesday restaurants as compared to the third quarter of last year, and a Ruby Tuesday Concept same restaurant sales decreased of 4%.

In the third quarter of last fiscal year same restaurant sales decreased 3.1% at company-owned Ruby Tuesday restaurants, although same restaurant sales underperformed the industry by approximately a 110 basis points, this marks a sequential improvement of 110 basis points as we narrowed the gap relative to our peers in a different operating environment.

Breaking down the comp results, guest counts fell 3.8%, outperforming the industry by approximately 100 basis points following a 140 basis points outperformance in the second fiscal quarter. Our net check average declined 0.2% and trailed the industry by approximately 210 basis points due to menu mix shift and our focus on value during the quarter. However this too marks sequential improvement in trend as we underperformed our peers by 360 basis points last quarter. While we're not where we need to be, we have gained strength relative to our competitors.

I'd like now to give some detail on our expenses for the third quarter, as a percentage of sales, cost of goods sold were 28.6%, an increase of 80 basis points compared to the prior year, crew [ph] deflation of 40 basis points and cost savings of 20 basis points were more than offset by promotional activity, mix changes from our November menu and investment in the New Garden Bar.

We achieved approximately 2 million of savings from our inventory management system for the first three quarters of this fiscal year, and expect roughly 200,000 to be realized in the fourth fiscal quarter. As a percentage of sales, payroll and related costs increased 100 basis points in the third quarter to 35.6%. Higher labor costs as a percentage of sales were due to wage inflation of approximately 3.9%, training costs related to the roll out of the New Garden Bar partially offset by the favorable impact from restaurants closed as part of the asset rationalization plan.

Other restaurant operating costs as a percentage of sales declined [Technical Difficulty] basis points for the current quarter compared to the last year to 20%, as sales deleverage was more than offset by the favorable impact from restaurants closed as part of the asset rationalization plan and lower insurance related costs. Restaurant level margins declined 130 basis points to 15.8% driven mainly by increases in cost of goods sold and payroll and related costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased to 13.9 million from 14.1 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue G&A expenses increased 90 basis points to 6.1% from 5.2%. G&A in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year included a $500,000 favorable true up, an incentive compensation. Excluding that G&A would have been 800,000 lower in the prior fiscal year quarter.

Marketing expense at 13.8 million was higher as compared to 13.2 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. As a percentage of revenue, marketing expense increased 120 basis points to 6.1% from 4.9%. The increase in marketing expense as a percent of sales was primarily due to deleveraging on lower sales.

Closures and impairment charges, substantially all of which were non-cash were 13.4 million this quarter, which compares to 6.1 million in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Interest expense net was 4.9 million for the third quarter compared to 5 million in the same quarter of the prior year. On a GAAP basis, we reported tax benefit at 84,000 compared to a tax benefit of $483,000 last year. Adjusted net loss, however, is calculated using a statutory tax rate of 39.69%. This provides a more consistent tax rate to facilitate review of the company’s financial performance.

Had our tax provision been calculated using a statutory tax rate of 39.69%, our tax benefit would have been 7.9 million in the third quarter of this year, compared to a tax benefit of 1.4 million in the third quarter of the prior year. We reported a net loss per share of $0.33 for the third quarter versus a net loss per share of $0.05 in the prior year period. On an adjusted basis, we reported a net loss per share of $0.06 compared to a net income per share of $0.03 last year. We ended the quarter with 607 Ruby Tuesday Restaurants of which 544 were company owned.

Turning to our balance sheet, on January 31, 2017, we entered into a 7th amended and waiver with our lenders related to our senior credit facility. As of February 28, 2017, we were in compliance with the financial covenants of our senior credit facility and are evaluating options to replace the current facility. Aside from the 11.1 million letters of credits outstanding as of February 28, 2017, we had no borrowings under the senior credit facility. In the fiscal third quarter, we received cash proceeds of 9.6 million related to the sale of seven property including two surplus properties at an average per unit of 1.4 million.

In addition, we paid down 9.6 million of mortgage debt during the quarter. We ended the period with 32.6 million in cash on hand and debt at 213.9 million [ph], our priority for the use of cash is to maintain adequate cash levels to support business needs while investing in our Fresh Start initiative. We will also consider paying down debt and repurchasing shares within the limitation of our debt agreements.

Furthermore, we have identified approximately 10 million in annual cost savings and cost to goods that the company plans to achieve with savings expected to start late in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 and fully implemented in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. These identified cost savings will be driven by optimizing ingredients and streamlining the overall number of products used in our restaurants. In addition to reducing cost of goods sold, we believe these changes will simplify operations and improve in-restaurant execution.

We are looking at other areas of the P&L for optimization and believe there is more opportunity to improve operating performance. We will provide an update on additional initiatives at the appropriate time.

Finally, I would like to provide an update on our asset rationalization plan. Through the first three quarters of fiscal 2017 we incurred 30.2 million of pre-tax expense related to executing the asset rationalization plan. For fiscal 2017 we now expect 32 million to 34 million of pre-tax expense compared to our previous estimate of 32 million to 36 million. These expenses are comprised of reference moving cost, corporation restructuring, lease terminations, asset impairment, holding and other associated costs.

We expect to generate net cash proceeds of approximately 45 million to 50 million over the coming quarters from the sale of 34 corporate owned properties closed in connection with our asset rationalization plan. As of the end of the third quarter we have received 7.8 million of those proceeds for the sale of five properties.

There are currently 28 properties in the contract process with average expected net proceeds of 40.4 million or approximately 1.4 million per location. This includes 27 properties closed as a result of our asset rationalization plans. Additionally as of the end of the fiscal third quarter we have settled 28 of the 61 leased properties closed for approximately $7 million.

Now we would be happy to answer your questions, Tom please open the line.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, [Operator Instructions] and we’ll take our first question from Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo.

Bryan Hunt

I was wondering, Lane, if you could touch on the relative performance of the 13 remodeled stores to the chain overall, you know, what type of same store sales gains are you getting for the average sellers invested?

Lane Cardwell

As we mentioned we're seeing it in the mid-single digits. We're early in the process. A lot of what we did was intended to benefit from a comprehensive market approach, not just the remodel itself, but we are pleased with the mid-single digit at this point.

Bryan Hunt

And can you remind us what the average remodel cost was for each unit?

Sue Briley

We haven't reported that and we said early on in the process that the spend there would be different than what we would expect in a full scale roll out, but right now we're monitoring the progress of these units and when we have more information to share on that we will.

Bryan Hunt

Based on your comments, consumers are responding positively to the Garden Bar roll out and the same-store sales you know have improved sequentially. Can you give us an idea, maybe the sequential improvement and/or is your relative performance to the industry overall improving, are you outperforming now?

Lane Cardwell

I think we did mentioned in the prepared remarks that we we're seeing continued sequential improvement and the gap closing against the industry. In terms of the New Garden Bar, we're pleased with the initial performance and we believe that our marketing around it has driven trial through the launch. Given how often our guest visitor us that takes time to see increases in guest frequency with those new and existing guest, but through research, through our operators we're getting positive feedback all the way around from guest, operators and team members that have been involved in that.

Bryan Hunt

And the relative mix over the Garden Bar today versus pre-roll out, are your customers purchasing a greater percentage of the Garden Bar as an add-on and/or as a standalone relative to what it was previously?

Lane Cardwell

We are still seeing it about -- essentially half of our guest are buy the Garden Bar. It's essentially the same as on a pre-basis, but we are seeing a little shift towards the add-on, which benefits us because it's an area that we had been giving away for several years and now for those substituting for a side have a modest charge attached to that.

Bryan Hunt

Great. You touched on this in the prepared remarks. Can you talk about your to-go and/or take-out sales relative to where they were a year-ago? It seems to a big focus of your casual dining peers in terms of targeting that customer and the industry overall is seeing growth in that part of their business. Given your Garden Bar focus can you talk about the challenge that it presents and whether you are seeing growth in your to-go business as well?

Sue Briley

I can tell you that as a percent of its sales for Ruby Tuesday, it run the 27.5% of sales that would include our catering piece of the business as well and year-to-date we have seen some growth in that category we have recorded the number on that, but we have seeing from growth and we do believe that's an opportunity for us.

Bryan Hunt

Okay, and then Sue, the last question. If I were to ignore the 28 properties that you have under contract due to asset rationalization program. How many total properties that do you all continue to own key assemble [ph]?

Sue Briley

Sure. So we own 269 key assemble [ph] properties beyond the land and the building and those are currently open properties.

Bryan Hunt

And is there any qualitative comment you can make about the 28 properties that are under contract for 40.4 million? I mean are those sites relatively on average quality to the once you continue to operate or would you say that those are less desirable locations given you all closed them?

Sue Briley

We can just tell you what we're seeing for the properties and what we're seeing coming in from the contract process which is what we disclosed, as far as the value of that real estate relative to other, each and every property is unique in its own right and its valuation would be so. So I don't know that we can extrapolate from the 27 or 28 beyond that through the portfolio.

Bryan Hunt

And then my last question is, the industry overall, the biggest headwinds seems to be labor. I know you have a $10 million cost savings initiative, can you give us an idea if we were to look out over the next 12 months, what type of labor inflation you're facing?

Sue Briley

We haven't given guidance for the next quarter or for the next 12 months, I can tell you that when we look at things internally much like everybody else in our industry we continue to see wage inflation as a headwind, that's not to say that, we're not looking at way to optimize our P&L and get cost out of the system, but the wage inflation would continue to be a headwind.

Operator

We'll take our next question from William [indiscernible] Capital.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions, if you will, the first question is what are you going to do with your bank facility that's maturing in two months? With the cash inflows from the asset sales do you even need a bank facility going forward?

Sue Briley

It does expire beginning of June and we're currently in the process of evaluating our alternatives there and I really don't have anything else to disclose at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then the second question you gave a bunch of numbers about the asset rationalization plan some were positive number inflows and some are outflows, and I was a little bit confused by what is the net effect of those numbers going forward? When I look at your press release, you talked about, you've settled 28 of 61 leased properties for 7 million, so presumably you have another 33 leased properties that you need to settle in the future and that's an outflow of cash?

And then you were pretty clear on the inflow cash you're expecting on the asset sales and stuff like that, are those the only two items in that figure of 32 million to 34 million of the asset rationalization plan that you gave?

Sue Briley

I can help you with that, so we did say we estimated net proceeds in the range of 45 million to 50 million with cash costs and range of 32 million to 34 million. So if you think about it combined, the net cash positive will be 13 million to 16 million over time.

Unidentified Analyst

And how much of the 13 million to 16 million is already there as of the end of the most recent quarter?

Sue Briley

As of the end of the most recent quarter we had received 7.8 million in proceeds in the third quarter and we had year-to-date cash out expenses of 12.9 million. So right now net cash from the asset rationalization plan will be negative about 5 million.

Unidentified Analyst

So, it's going to swing from a negative 5 to a positive 13 to 16?

Sue Briley

Yes, yes, it's a lot easier to settle the leases than to sell the properties, there is a longer time client [ph] on there.

Unidentified Analyst

Just to be honest, what doesn't kind of add up to me is the properties that you're selling or still remaining to sell or you have under contract is the 40 million cash inflow. The amount of the lease settlements, looks like it's only a couple million dollars more because you -- I thought you had 30.2 million through the nine months and you going to only have 32 to 34 going forward. Since you have a bigger positive cash swing than the 20 million or so you are implying, shouldn't you have a positive cash swing of 30 million or 35 million, or is there some other cost?

Sue Briley

Yes, let me just try to help you with that a little bit. So the 32 million of free cash expense that we've seeing here today includes inventory and asset write-off, closing, severance, pairing cost of properties and lease reserve expenses. So it's not all of the lease reserve.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay great, that’s very helpful thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

[Operator Instruction] We will take our next question from Alex [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

I am curious post the asset rationalization, how much of your store base is four-wall [ph] EBITDA negative or materially less profitable in the average? I guess asked another way, how much EBITDA uplift do you see from the closer of underperforming units?

Sue Briley

So we have disclosed before when we announced the asset rationalization plan that on a four-wall basis there was very minimal EBITDA from the 95 restaurants that closed. And then with that we expected some guest transfer from those closed restaurants into other restaurants where we would flow through the transfer sales at a higher rate. So it's net positive to EBITDA, the restaurants that closed had very little four-wall EBITDA. And we don’t disclose negative cash flow ranges of cash flow performance of various units.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, so it's sounds like once those 95 stores or all kind of said and done, behind you, you would expect incrementally positive EBITDA, as the customers transfer into the stores that are arguably at better locations and more profitable. Am I hearing you correctly?

Sue Briley

Yes, the net impact from the asset rationalization plan would be accretive to four-wall EBITDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and then looking about higher level, when you look across re-modelling, marketing, Fresh Bar roll out, et cetera. all those expenses, how much money do you anticipate needing to fund the turn around?

And then just with EBITDA trends in decline currently, how you guys plan on funding the necessary investment, is it mainly a continuation of monetization of the owned real estate? Or how we should we think about that from a cash flow perspective?

Sue Briley

Yes, we haven't disclosed any plans related to our real estate or any expenses related to upcoming initiatives. So I really can't answer that for you at this time.

Unidentified Analyst

And then what about the Fresh Start with regard to this, you anticipated expenses for the re-model. I mean do you guys have any sort of range of ultimate expenses that you would anticipate realizing?

Sue Briley

For the remodel program, we stated that it has been put on temporary hold as we evaluate our strategic alternatives and monitor the results of those restaurants.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and my last question. Just look at press release there is a comment regarding expectation for sequential improvement in operating performance and same-store sales, I am wondering does this imply an improvement from the negative forward comp in Q2 and Q3 and does that also imply an improvement sequentially in EBITDA?

Sue Briley

That is what it would imply, a sequential improvement in operating performance in same restaurant sales from where we've been over the last couple of quarters.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Sue Briley

You're welcome.

Operator

And there are no further questions in the queue, Mr. Cardwell I'll turn the call back over to you for any closing remarks.

Lane Cardwell

Thank you. Well we're forging ahead with the plans we've laid out to enhance our food offering through our New Menu and New Garden Bar while delivering an overall better guest experience for our guests. With continued hard work of our dedicated team members Ruby Tuesday is committed to delivering value to our customers, franchisees, employees and shareholders.

It's been my honor to serve as interim CEO these past few months and I know that with Jim at the helm the brand is in capable hands. I will continue to serve on the Board and give my very best to build a stronger Ruby Tuesday.

We appreciate you all joining us today, and we look forward to updating you in July on our fourth quarter results, thank you.

