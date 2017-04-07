AMD: What Didn't Happen In March

Rethink Technology business briefs for April 6, 2017.

No Reports of a GPU Licensing Deal Between AMD and Intel

Source: AMD

One of the most widely disseminated reports to come out of the Rumorverse began around this time last year. On March 17, 2016, a report appeared on Bloomberg of the possibility that Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) might license AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) GPU IP when its agreement with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) "expired" on March 17, 2017.

The report was widely repeated despite the fact that no one could find the report on Bloomberg's site, as a Barron's blog makes clear on March 17. Many sites then embellished the report, deepening the misconceptions about the status of the Intel-Nvidia agreement.

For instance, ExtremeTech stated:

Presently, Intel has a patent licensing deal with Nvidia with a total value of $1.5 billion and an expiration date of March 17, 2017.

With so many sites rushing to report the good news to the AMD fans on March 17, it's not surprising that they didn't take much time to read or understand the actual agreement.

For a while the rumors died down only to reemerge in a forum post by HardOCP Editor Kyle Bennett on December 5:

The licensing deal between AMD and Intel is signed and done for putting AMD GPU tech into Intel's iGPU.

After that, I wrote an article pointing out the misconceptions contained in the rumors. The license agreement between Intel and Nvidia didn't expire on March 17, 2017. Intel would have the rights to use any Nvidia patents filed up to March 31, 2017, effectively for ever. What would change was that Intel would no longer have the right to use any Nvidia patents filed after March 31. And Intel would stop making royalty payments to Nvidia.

I pointed out that since it often takes years for patented technology to find its way into consumer technology, Intel would have a rich lode of Nvidia IP to mine for many years. Also, since it can take years for patent applications to be granted, Intel would have rights to many future Nvidia patents granted after March 31, 2017, as long as the patents were filed by that date.

Such reasoned arguments have rarely proved sufficient to quell a fondly held AMD rumor, and such was the case here. On February 3, Kyle Bennett reiterated in another forum post:

OK. Got information back on this. Everything I have mentioned here is definitively correct. Intel is licensing AMD GPU technology. No money has changed hands yet, so there is not financial impact till late in the year, hence nothing in the current earnings report. The first product AMD is working on for Intel is a Kaby Lake processor variant that will positioned in the entry-to-mid level performance segment. It is in fact an MCM (multi-chip-module), and will not be on-die with the KB CPU. It is scheduled to come to market before the end of the year. I would expect more collaboration between AMD and Intel in the future on the graphics side. And you can take all that to the bank.

And many people did take it to the bank. On Monday, February 6, the following trading day, AMD's stock popped by 11%. Also that day, SA contributor Austin Craig posted an article titled Intel And AMD Join Forces.

Since then, I've been taking a wait-and-see attitude. Intel held its Investor Meeting on February 9, and I observed that there was no announcement. The month of March has come and gone, still without an announcement.

At this point, one has to seriously question what has been going on ever since the Bloomberg non-report that attracted so much attention without a whit of journalistic traceability. I can't prove the negative that there is no agreement, but I should think that any agreement would have been made public by now.

There were always things wrong with this particular rumor. Why would Intel bestow profit on a competitor whose avowed aim is to take market share from Intel in its core markets of PCs and servers? Because AMD's GPU technology is so superior?

But beyond the question of which has the better GPU tech, Intel simply had no need to conclude a new GPU licensing agreement with either AMD or Nvidia. Intel will have the use of all of Nvidia's granted patents filed through March 31, 2017, at no additional cost in perpetuity. What a deal.

I consider Kyle Bennett a credible journalist, so I would be interested in hearing his take on the status of the deal he has affirmed with such certainty.

Nvidia Vs. AMD: Perspectives on Valuation

The following is a summary of a longer article that was posted today for Rethink Technology subscribers.

On Tuesday, April 4, Pacific Crest downgraded Nvidia from "sector weight" to "underweight". Then, today, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded AMD to Sell with an $11 price target. Hari pointed to the competition from Intel and Nvidia. Hari said:

We see two potential pitfalls to the company's long-term financial targets. If AMD were to gain meaningful traction with its new products in 2017, we believe Intel and Nvidia would be likely to fight back in late-2017 and/or 2018 in the form of pricing concessions.

I've been wondering when someone would point out AMD's fundamental problem: that it faces not one but two adversaries that are much more powerful, Nvidia, and Intel. In July of last year, I wrote:

AMD will continue to fight its losing two front war against Nvidia and Intel, all the while the AMD marketing machine promises to turn the tide of the war with new "miracle weapons" such as Vega and Zen.

Investors should focus on the deep and lasting technology discriminators that Nvidia has and ignore the noise coming out of some analysts and technology writers. Much of the difference in perception between AMD and Nvidia revolves around the public image that the companies project and the way that they market their products.

Long before Ryzen and Vega hit store shelves, AMD will have marketed them extensively through numerous events such as Capsaicin. Nvidia generally takes a much lower key approach. No one knew anything about the Titan Xp until Nvidia announced it.

Rethink Technology recommends Nvidia as a buy.

Apple: More on Mac Pro

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) held a press briefing on Tuesday to talk about its plans for the new Mac Pro, which I discussed in a recent Rethink Technology post. Thom Holwerda of OSNews has some additional background to share regarding the decision to "rethink" the Mac Pro:

The Mac Pro was in limbo inside Apple. The decision to go ahead and develop a modular Mac Pro replacement seems to have been made only in recent months, with development starting only a few weeks ago, which makes it clear why Apple said it won't ship this year. What made Apple do a 180? Well, after the announcement of the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, orders for refurbished "old" MacBook Pros supposedly went through the roof, and after the initial batch of reviews came out, they shot up even higher. This response to the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar took Apple completely by surprise. Combined with the problems surrounding the LG UltraFine 5K display and the constant negativity from professional Apple users, the company decided to double down on professional users.

Holwerda also says that Apple is looking at a MacBook Pro without a touch bar, and ways to connect an iPad Pro to a Mac "to use it as a Cintiq-like device".

Holwerda's report seems to confirm my observations that no one person is really in charge of Apple's products. Instead, Apple's products are a group responsibility of Tim Cook's direct reports. Everybody's in charge, so nobody's in charge.

The report also seems to confirm another observation of mine that Phil Schiller stepped in to get things moving on the Mac Pro. The surge in sales of refurbished MacBook Pros, the reactions of professional users to the TouchBar, and the problems with the LG display would all have crossed his desk.

As I said in my previous article, I really hope that this isn't the end of the process, but only the beginning. I believe, as wonderful as AAPL is in many ways, that it is in need of a Product Architect to take responsibility for Apple's products and supply a coherent vision of where its products are going. For far too long, Apple's Macs have simply drifted while the Mac Pro was adrift.

Rethink Technology recommends Apple as a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.