If I Had To Build An Income Portfolio Today - Update 16

With the strong and sustained rally in equities, I have been more aggressive of late about locking in gains by selling some positions.

Introduction

In October 2015, I wrote an article entitled " If I Had to Build an Income Portfolio Today" which was published by Seeking Alpha, October 23, 2015. The article described the development of a portfolio for a relative that recently came into a significant sum of money and wanted to conservatively invest the funds to supplement their retirement income and help the grand kids with college costs. The series of articles through update nine has been very well received by Seeking Alpha readers, generating nearly 210,000 page views in total.

As I mentioned in the original article, after establishing the initial portfolio, there remained a significant cash account yet to be invested. In the sixth update, I discussed the decision to invest the balance of the cash in the iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NYSE: PFF). With most of the funds invested except for a modest money market account for emergencies, the portfolio updates have, for the most part, focused on the capital appreciation and income produced by the portfolio and the modest changes to the portfolio holdings between updates. Given the recent strong rally in equities, I did get more aggressive in the month of February with respect to selling a few of the appreciated holdings in the portfolio. This article is the sixteenth update in the series though previous readers will note that I changed the title of Update 8 to reflect the portfolio's performance. To be clear, it has been a little over 18 months since the portfolio was initiated.

Portfolio Capital Appreciation and Income

The chart below, compliments of Yahoo Finance, shows the financial performance of the portfolio as of market close April 3, 2017.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The portfolio value held up fairly well in March though the market experienced a bit of volatility. With the market generally moving sideways in March along with a lack of clarity (for me at least) on future direction, and with equities at elevated valuations, I made no changes to the portfolio holdings in March.

In Update 15, I decided to include a new table summarizing the sales and the gains on each sale.

Source: Author

The links in the table above provide more detailed background on the sales of each equity. With the exception of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM), I'm pleased with the results achieved. While I did pick up some rich special dividends from CALM during the bird flu epidemic, I held CALM a bit too long and missed out on the best gains from CALM.

The dividends from the portfolio continue coming in as can be seen in both the Annual Income column and the Cumulative Dividends Collected column. The March/April period is rich in dividends due to the mid-year distributions paid out on the Vanguard Group funds.

Source: Author

The cumulative dividends collected continues to increase but the annual income (the rate of accumulation) has decreased with the liquidation of a number of the previous holdings.

Total Portfolio

In update 3 of this article, I explained the rationale for placing a large portion of the portfolio into bank savings accounts and certificates of deposits. There has been no change to that portion of the portfolio. However, because I've accumulated a significant amount of excess cash from the sales in January and February, I have included the cash available for reinvestment now sitting in the settlement account.

Source: Author

With the recent dividend increases, the total annual income has increased to $33,838. Including the interest earned in March of $1162, the total interest earned since portfolio inception is $16,161 on the bank deposits. This brings the total return (realized and unrealized gains) including cumulative dividends and interest, since portfolio inception, up to $104,879 over 18 months and puts the total return percentage at 8.72% based on the original amounts invested and banked of $1,202,520. The total portfolio value as of April 3 has grown to $1,252,613 with the roughly $55,000 difference having gone to pay for income taxes, for a rebuild of the front porch, a bit of leisure travel, and for a new Subaru to replace a 10 year old Honda. An interesting note on the Subaru. Clearly, the owner of the portfolio could have bought something a bit more upscale to replace the aging Honda. At 69 years of age, she chose a Subaru Crosstrek with a 6 speed manual transmission. This was not by accident or because that was what was available on the lot. My sister-in-law ordered the Crosstrek specifically with the manual transmission because the dealer did not have any on the lot and she waited 6 weeks for it to be delivered. Yes, it is her daily driver. I hope I'm that ambitious when I get to 69.

In addition to PFF and CALM, the portfolio consists of the following stocks: Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Welltower (NYSE: HCN), Omega Health Care (NYSE: OHI), AT&T (NYSE: T), Western Gas Partners (NYSE: WES), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI), Pattern Energy Group (NYSE: PEGI), Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Ventas (NYSE: VTR), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD), and Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR). The portfolio also includes the Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Fund (NYSE: VMGRX), Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE: VDIGX), and Vanguard Health Care Fund (NYSE: VGHCX).

For the time being, I'm sitting on the cash in the settlement fund due to the high current stock valuations. At best, I may put the cash balance into PFF until there is a significant pull back or correction in stock prices.

I'd appreciate some feedback in the comments following the article as to whether readers want me to continue with this series of updates. After 16 updates to the original article, I can imagine that readers are getting a bit tired of the series. Please let me know if you would like me to continue with monthly updates.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers and to serve as a vehicle to generate informed discussion in the comment posting. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock, bond, fund or other investment mentioned in this article before making their own investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HASI, WSR, PEB, PEGI, CLDT, PFF, RY, TD, STAG, HCN, T, VGHCX, STWD, ORI, OHI, VTR, EPD, VZ, WES, VDIGX, VMGRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.