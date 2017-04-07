AT&T: Sudden Selloff Tests Investors

As we head into earnings, a selloff probability of 80% looks T investors directly in the eyes.

While the dividend is stable, that stability does not flow into stock price, fundamentals, or management decision-making.

AT&T stock has done great in the past 30 days, but the price just dropped, leading investors to ask what happens next.

I often say that the only reason to buy stocks is for dividends. Otherwise, options strategies are greatly superior to stocks. AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of those stocks that you'd want actual stock exposure to, as its dividends are not only juicy in yield but also solid in stability.

T investors are an odd bunch, if I may say so. I have written a few articles on the subject and spoken to many hardcore T buy-and-holders and am often bewildered at their hesitation to sell. A return is not realized until sold, but T investors like to let it ride.

Is this good or bad? I think it mostly depends on how you see the dividend. So today, I'm going to share my perspective on T's dividend; let me know if you agree in the comments section below.

The Dividend

A value stock with a strong dividend and a clear lower resistance is arguably the best place to sit any cash on hand. With T gapping down today, investors eyeing T should be asking where the bottom sits. The answer to that is more of a technical issue than a fundamental one, but once you find it, you can turn your attention to the more important long-term factor: the dividend itself.

T is a dividend aristocrat, barring two cuts. Some investors argue that the cuts "didn't count" because those occurred before the original AT&T was bought by its current owners, who indeed have not cut the dividend. T's dividend increases have since been slow and steady:

Particularly interesting is that the dividend's growth and stability has not tamed the stock. T is volatile and does not move in tandem with the dividend, which is unlike many of the other dividend stocks I have analyzed:

This volatility is taken as a risk, and the market must reward risk takers. The stable dividend is that reward. But how stable is it, really?

Income

To answer this, we turn to T's income and compare it to the dividend payout. We like to see net income far about the potential dividend payout. Otherwise, T will have to dip into cash reserves or debt to pay shareholders:

Income is not stable nor smooth. Thus, looking at net income alone is unreliable. Instead, we turn our attention to free cash flows, which is a better metric anyhow because income goes to many more places besides dividends; cash must go to dividends, if it is on hand:

Free cash flows vary year to year, and it's generally better to use a rolling average to gain insight as to how T restores its cash reserves:

This picture looks good for T. But dividend payouts essentially equal the free cash flows:

Things looked exponentially worse prior to 2015. Arguably, the point value of cash-to-payouts looks bad, but the trend looks good. If T continues to grow its cash flows, dividend payouts should fall drastically, relatively.

Post-2015: Looking Good from Most Angles… Most…

Still, post-2015, T isn't always better than pre-2015, depending on the factors of interest. As with any dividend stock, debt should be a known factor before an investment is made:

Still, the trend regarding payouts is converging to a sub-100% cash-to-dividend company, which is great for T investors:

With T at a relative high, however, we have to ask whether now is an appropriate time to buy. We have seen dividend yields as high as 10% in the past decade. Are you willing to buy for half of that?

Conclusion

There are few things certain with T, but among them seems to be dividend growth and stability. If T continues on its current course, the dividend should look safe by 2020, at which time they will only be eating 75% of net profits. The risks don't particularly concern the dividend, but whether the current track suddenly switches course.

Stephenson, the CEO, has taken risks with the company - some winning and others losing. While the dividends are almost certainly to be protected under his leadership, free cash flow and debt might not be. If your questions about T's dividend extend beyond whether the dividend will be paid, you should certainly perform your due diligence on whether T's management takes unnecessary risks.

The answer, of course, will be subjective. However, that is why I sell when you buy and is what makes this market work. Personally, I wouldn't sacrifice stock stability for dividend stability.

What I Would Do in Your Shoes

If I were holding T now, I would be looking for a point to exit. I believe you can buy T back at a lower price in the near future. Analyst expectations are simply too optimistic, which means that the slightest bad news - the slightest upset to the sense of optimism - could send T into a fierce selloff.

Add to this T's weak performance in May since the last market crash, and I'd likely be setting a plan to sell near the end of April to invest in a different dividend grower:

To be more specific, I would aim to get out before earnings. T performs quite poor on earnings, and in light of its recent performance could use an EPS miss or poor forward guidance as chance to correct the price. In fact, the T earnings selloff is almost as stable as the dividend, with four out of every five earnings reports leading to a selloff.

If interested, we could run a more in-depth earnings prediction on T in Exposing Earnings. With earnings coming up, T investors should make their decision soon:

Let it drift down a bit on some negative news, and then you have your buying opportunity. Happy trading.

Notes:

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

