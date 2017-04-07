Management matters and I have found that one of my best tools for success has been to surround myself with smart people.

This education has given me a tremendous advantage when it comes to selecting REIT stocks.

Over the years I have gained valuable insight into the minds of many leading real estate experts around the world.

My co-author and I recently decided to published The Intelligent REIT Investor to assist investors with understanding the world of Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Now that REITs are considered a core asset class, as defined by S&P, we thought it would be helpful to write a book that would help investors understand the importance of owning REITs in a well-diversified investment portfolio.

There are many nuances when it comes to owning real estate securities and we wanted to provide an easy and comprehensive guide to real estate investment trusts, providing a clear, concise resource for individual investors, financial planners, and analysts—anyone who prioritizes dividend income and risk management as major components to wealth-building.

Using straightforward language and simple examples to illustrate important concepts, this book will enable any reader to quickly learn and understand the lexicon and valuation techniques used in REIT investing, providing a wealth of practical resources that streamline the learning process.

The Most Durable Education is Self-Education

Yesterday I attended the 22nd Annual REIT Symposium in New York City (sponsored by NYU Schack Institute of Real Estate) and listened to a number of REIT experts discuss the state of the U.S. REIT industry. The first panel discussion was focused on consolidation and the disruptors in the REIT sector.



Mike Kirby, Chairman and Director of Research with Green Street Advisors, explained that consolidation consists of private-to-public, public-to-private, and public-to-public consolidation. He said that 95% if the growth in the sector is made up of private-to-public consolidation. He explained that REITs “have this cost of capital signal that is sent to them (daily) via a stock price, When REITs are trading at a premium, it’s a green light to grow.”

Kirby went on to explain that in 2006-2007 there was a wave of public to private consolidation and he said it “has been healthy and a good way to cleanse the space.” We saw a few examples of this recently with regard to BioMed (formerly BMR) and Excel Realty (formerly EXL).

Kirby was less enthusiastic with regard to public-to-public deals as he explained, “the only way to measure (performance) is later…more often than not, these mergers are negative.” He added that the “operating synergies are not large in most cases.”

Matt Lustig, Head of Banking with Lazard, said that “consolidation is fundamentally healthy: and he added that “the REIT market will only get bigger and bigger.”

Recent examples of public-to-pubic deals include Regency Centers (REG) acquisition of Equity One and Gramercy Property Trust’s (GPT) merger with Chambers Street.

Debra Cafaro, CEO of Ventas, Inc. (VTR) said that her company “has been a consolidator in every since of the word.” She added that “we always start with value creation, and we also include rick management.” She added,

You have to have a clear-eyed understanding of your status que (i.e. is the company too small, lacks diversification, etc..).

As Cafaro was speaking, I could not help to think about the possibility of a deal with New Senior (SNR). I have written on this topic previously (HERE) as I have been hinting that there could be value for the buyer and seller. Cafaro said something that was interesting,

There has to be something that the other side wants.

Cafaro did not mention New Senior of course, but I believe that Ventas could benefit by acquiring a portfolio of senior housing properties leased to Holiday. New Senior is external managed and does nit enjoy the same cost of capital advantage than Ventas. Of course, the big hurdle for New Senior is the outsized debt that makes it difficult for Ventas to structure a mutually advantageous deal.

Hap Stein, CEO of Regency (REG), said that it’s important to “always be consistent with your strategy.” Of course Stein was referring to the recent Equity One deal and he added that “you have to have a willing seller.” Stein went on to say that after 5 months, “Regency has outperformed the peers.”

Mike Kirby appeared to be more skeptical as it relates to M&A, he said that Mall REITs appear to be the best (take out) candidates today, but he said the companies would not allow themselves (to go private). I assume Kirby was referring to Taubman Centers (TCO), a Mall REIT that has been under activist fire of late.

The REIT Disruptors

In terms of “disruptors” in the REIT sector, Ronald Havner, Jr., CEO of Public Storage (PSA) explained that “the interim disruptor (for PSA) is development. PSA is the only self-storage REIT with a development arm and Havneradded that self-storage “product is evolving.”

Cafaro with VTR said that the spin of Care Capital Properties (CCP) was a disruptor (for VTR). She added, “that was hard or us but it came back to creating value for the shareholders.”

Hap Stein added, “disruption has always impacted retail. In the past it was consolidation, today, technology and e-commerce will accelerate store rationalization.”

In terms of the Trump Administration’s Tax Reform proposal, Kirby added that “REITs could come out looking really good.”

Lessons From The Grave Dancer

A few weeks ago I wrote an article on Equity Residential (EQR) and at the NYU conference yesterday I listened to the “grave dancer” discuss a variety of topics.

Zell commented a year ago that he felt that the U.S. was headed into a recession and he said yesterday that his “views have changed”. Although he did not say he supported President Trump, he said that he knew that “Trump had a better chance of winning” because he “lives in Chicago.”

Zell said that he “sees lot more than those in San Francisco or New York” because he lives in a “fly over” area. Zell was referring to the fact that he had a better barometer of the politics in the US because he lives in middle America (where many Trump supporters live).

Zells changed views were a result of his argument that growth is suppressed, and he said that “this might mean we play extra innings”. He added that “most recessions follow a period of exhaustion and that’s not the case (NOW). There’s a lot of dry powder” and “Obama went a long way to destroy confidence.”

I was surprised for Zell to say that “Trump’s initiatives are nothing but the best”. Zell was referring to the Administration’s infrastructure plan and he added that “the people he’s (Trump) hustled are all people who get things done.” Zell warned that,

Shovel ready does not mean anything if you have enormous obstacles.

In regards to Tax Reform, Zell referenced the famous (philosopher) George Santayana quote,

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.

Zell added that “there is not much in the way of tax reform that would affect REITs.” He said that 20 years ago they (politicians) would not know what a REIT is, but today they “are dramatically better. There’s a direct correlation between the value of REIT stocks and the management of the company.”

In regards to rising rates, Zell said, “I hope rates go up.”

He made a reference to the transformation of NBA when there was no shot clock. He said that prior to the shot clock rules, there was no incentive to score and he was suggesting that “business does not benefit from low rates.”

I was struck by Zell’s observation that the “current real estate market is different from other periods because demand is strong.” He said that “we’ve been overloaded with supply with more multi-family than ever and modest reductions in rents and vacancy.”

He said that “this time occupancy goes from 97% to 95% (not from 97% to 87%) so we’re still benefitting that we are under built for many years.”

My Take Away: Overall I remain bullish that REITs will continue to perform well in 2017. The fundamentals are solid and in the first quarter of 2017, REITs enjoyed record occupancy rates (according to NAREIT). Leverage ratios have moved down steadily (two-decade low) and REITs should benefit from their overall pricing power. Dividend growth should continue to provide investors with a more predictable road map for total return performance.

Given the uncertainty regarding the Trump Administration’s policies I am recommending that investors maintain a more defensive positioning. I agree with Sam Zell in that there is an opportunity to capitalize on the “extra innings” and I encourage investors to avoid sucker yields and don’t get too cute (i.e. WPG article HERE).

Management matters and I have found that one of my best tools for success has been to surround myself with smart people. As Ben Graham once said,

the most durable education, is self-education.

I would like to thank Sam Chandan, PhD FRICS (Larry & Klara Chair in Real Estate Development & Investment and Associate Dean) at NYU School of Professional Studies Schack Institute of Real Estate, for allowing me to attend the 22nd Annual REIT Symposium.

Brad Thomas is the co-author of The Intelligent REIT Investor.

