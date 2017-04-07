Safe Bulkers Preferred Exchange Update - My Thoughts

Recently, Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced an exchange offer for its Series B preferred stock ($22.50 in cash + 2 shares of common stock). Today, the company announced the results of its exchange offer:

The Exchange Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on April 5, 2017. Pursuant to the Exchange Offer, a total of 1,106,254 Series B Preferred Shares were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn prior to the expiration date. Such Series B Preferred Shares represent 74.46% of the 1,485,768 Series B Preferred Shares outstanding. Safe Bulkers has accepted all validly tendered and not properly withdrawn Series B Preferred Shares for exchange, and the settlement and exchange of cash and shares of common stock for such validly tendered and accepted Series B Preferred Shares is expected to occur no later than April 7, 2017.



In the aggregate, the Exchange Offer will result in a cash payment of $24,890,715 and the issuance of 2,212,508 shares of common stock to holders of validly tendered and accepted Series B Preferred Shares. Following settlement of the Exchange Offer, 379,514 shares of the Series B Preferred Shares will remain outstanding.

379,514 shares will remain outstanding. Consider this a liquidity event.

The history of the exchange is as follows

The beginning, on March 9th:

Safe Bulkers, Inc. today announced the commencement of an exchange offer for any and all of its outstanding 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares.



Holders who elect to exchange their Series B Preferred Shares in the Exchange Offer will receive, for each such Series B Preferred Share, (i) $22.50 in cash and (ii) 2.0 newly issued shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of Safe Bulkers.



The Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on April 5, 2017, and is expected to settle on or about April 7, 2017, in each case, unless the Exchange Offer is extended or terminated. Series B Preferred Shares must be validly tendered prior to the expiration of the Exchange Offer in order to participate in the Exchange Offer, and tendered Series B Preferred Shares may be withdrawn at any time prior to the expiration of the Exchange Offer.

Then, on March 17th:

Safe Bulkers, Inc. today announced an amendment to the previously announced exchange offer for any and all of its outstanding Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share, liquidation preference $25.00 per share. The Exchange Offer is being modified to include a non-waivable condition to completion of the Exchange Offer that such completion will not result in the delisting of the Series B Preferred Shares from the NYSE and to clarify certain other conditions to the Exchange Offer set forth in the related Offer to Exchange.

The exchange offer.

Why tender for the Series B specifically?

Recall from the exchange, the company stated the following (emphasis mine):

The exchange of Series B Preferred Shares for a combination of shares of Common Stock and cash, pursuant to this Exchange Offer, affords an alternative to holders of our Series B Preferred Shares by providing an exchanging holder with the growth potential of the Common Stock and liquidity through a cash payment. The Exchange Offer will eliminate the Company’s financial obligation to the holders of the Series B Preferred Shares, which the Company believes impedes growth, access to capital and strategic opportunities that may otherwise be available to it and has a negative impact on cash available to all stockholders in the future. The Common Stock does not have a cumulative dividend feature.

The first thing you'll notice is that all of the preferreds are cumulative, and all carry the same dividend rate. Again, why the Series B? Let's take a look.

Is it the rank?

Series D ranks pari passu with our 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series B Preferred Shares"), our 8.00% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the "Series C Preferred Shares") and any class or series of capital stock established after the original issue date of the Series D Preferred Shares that is not expressly subordinated or senior to the Series D Preferred Shares as to the payment

Nope.

Is it the dividends?

The dividend rate for the Series B Preferred Shares will be 8.00% per annum per $25.00 of liquidation preference per share (equal to $2.00 per share), subject to increase if (i) we fail to comply with certain covenants (a "Covenant Default"), (ii) we experience certain defaults under any of our credit facilities (a "Cross Default"), (iii) four quarterly dividends payable on the Series B Preferred Shares are in arrears (a "Dividend Payment Default") or (iv) the Series B Preferred Shares are not redeemed by us in whole by July 30, 2018 (a "Failure to Redeem"), the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares shall increase, subject to aggregate maximum rates per annum of 25% prior to July 30, 2016 and 30% thereafter, to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding the Covenant Default, Cross Default, Divided Payment Default or Failure to Redeem, as applicable, and on each subsequent Dividend Payment Date, the dividend rate payable shall increase to a rate that is 1.25 times the dividend rate payable on the Series B Preferred Shares as in effect as of the close of business on the day immediately preceding such Dividend Payment Date, until the Covenant Default, Cross Default or Dividend Payment Default is cured or the Series B Preferred Shares are no longer outstanding.



The dividend rate for the Series C Preferred Shares will be 8.00% per annum per $25.00 of liquidation preference per share (equal to $2.00000 per share).



The dividend rate for the Series D Preferred Shares will be 8.00% per annum per $25.00 of liquidation preference per share (equal to $2.00000 per share).

Series B has the best dividend possibility due to the failure to redeem clause, but that is a couple years off (barring a default). But if we read carefully, we can see:

... subject to increase if (i) we fail to comply with certain covenants (a "Covenant Default"),

What are these covenants? Yep, you knew the answer was forthcoming:

Series B - Certain Covenants



The Statement of Designation includes the following restrictive covenants. Certain defined terms relevant to the covenants are set forth under "—Certain Definitions and Interpretations" below.



(A) Limitation on Minimum Net Worth. We shall not permit the Net Worth to Preferred Stock Ratio to be less than or equal to 2.00.



(B) Reports. During the period that any Cross Default exists, at the request of any Holder of Series B Preferred Shares, we shall provide, to the extent that we are not prevented or restricted from doing so by the provisions of any relevant Credit Facility, to such Holder any report or other information that is provided to any lender or other financier under the Credit Facility giving rise to the Cross Default. As a condition to the receipt of such report or other information, such Holder must agree not to disclose such report or information to any third party or to purchase or sell any of securities of the Corporation on the basis of any material, nonpublic information included in such report or other information.



"Net Worth" means, as of a given date, the result of, without duplication:



(A) Total Assets; less



(B) Intangible Assets; less



(C) Total Borrowings (without giving effect to any fair value adjustments pursuant to FASB's Accounting Standards Codification 820).

You will note that the Series C and D do not have these covenants.

The exchange is focused on the removal of the covenants and the dividend increases that result if the covenants are breached. Plain and simple.

The following is the current market of the preferred shares.





Details:

Pricing:

As the pricing table shows, the Series B has the lowest yield among the three (as it has, per the chart below). This is due to the proximity to the optional redemption date, the failure to redeem clause and the covenant package. These are important differences. As a fixed-income guy, I appreciate the value in covenants and the leverage they can give you, should you need to negotiate. There is a value to them. That said, is the spread of 250 bps in yield and $6 in price worth the covenant package? I humbly submit that I don't think so.

Historical pricing:

Bottom Line

As I said earlier, I value the covenants and the failure to redeem and will pay up to get them. Despite this approach, I believe the cost of the failure to redeem clause and the covenants in this case is too high. The failure to redeem clause only has value if the company cannot afford to redeem the security (which means things aren't going well and the risk premium has increased anyway). As there will only be $10 million outstanding, redeeming the issue isn't likely to be a problem. If the failure to redeem clause is removed from consideration, what remains is the covenants. Should the company be approaching a violation of the minimum net worth due to losses, $10 million par redemption solves the problem.

Then, there is the liquidity. The Series B traded by appointment, as they say. With the majority of the shares exchanged and no longer outstanding, the liquidity will get even worse. Ultimately, 8% can be had elsewhere for less risk and greater liquidity. If you are a true Safe Bulker believer, the Series C and D are cheaper.

