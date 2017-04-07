China Mobile Investors Still In Denial

The dividend is the only reliable income that CHL offers, so now that a dividend hike is out of the question, don't expect much here.

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) and I go way back. They were my service provider while I was living in China, and they were one of the first stocks I bought after the 2008 crash. I was confident CHL would bounce back because of the phone becoming a status symbol in China as well as being the main tool for accessing the internet.

The fundamental theory was correct, but the stock failed to move. It trended sideways for nearly six years. I dumped the stock, started trading options on price gaps, and never looked back, until today that is.

I've written on all the big boys in the telecom sector in the US, so I thought it only makes sense to expand my reach to a foreign, yet familiar, telecom company. Truth be told, I was only reminded of CHL's existence when I saw it pop up on my watchlist of price gaps. CHL is gapping down hard today on the news that it won't be raising its dividend.

And with a single earnings report, management removed one of the few merits of holding CHL in your portfolio. CHL doesn't offer stable dividends but it does offer dividend growth, historically. The refusal to raise the dividend is certainly questionable in light of the ever-increasing number of subscribers and bullish fundamental metrics.

CHL's customer base is almost three times the entire population of the United States. It has the moat of the Chinese government supporting and protecting it. Its customer base is undoubtedly becoming more powerful financially, more willing to spend.

So why is CHL acting in the same way I remember? Why trend sideways on good news and downward on bad news? One possible reason relates to my idea of categorizing stocks as "overreactors," "underreactors," and fair reactors."

I'll explain "overreactor," which is what I believe CHL to be, and you can fill in the blanks for "fair" and "under." An overreactor stock is one that has strong momentum in a certain direction, including sideways, and forces investors to accrue cognitive dissonance with time. Put simply, a stock such as CHL that has been underperforming does not last long in most investors' portfolios.

Those still holding have significant amounts of cognitive dissonance. When news comes out - good or bad - it is assigned an overabundance of weight. When you think about the opposite side, the concept is easier to understand: If your original thesis for buying a stock had been paying off when bad news hit, you would underweight the news, as - after all - you've already seen your original thought proven right.

For an example of overreaction in CHL, barring the present gap, consider the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016, when competitors announced a pact to consolidate resources in an attempt to compete with CHL. CHL sold off huge and then rallied back huge. The stock was a yo-yo, and the news was its finger.

A stock that trends sideways without offering much in the way of dividends certainly leads to cognitive dissonance. Investors look to the news for justification to keep holder or for a "final straw," which is justification to sell the stock. Either way, cognitive dissonance is reduced, which is the main subconscious goal here, a goal that is driving much of the event-based reactions for this ticker.

Regarding the most recent news, if you are still holding CHL past the shock stage, you will begin to rationalize why the dividend is still good and how the lack of a raise is fine. Welcome to denial. The dividend was the only consistent source of income for CHL investors over the past decade; take that away, and you have a stock that's suitable for calendar spreads and not much else.

The DPS has been trending sideways, like the stock. But a trending DPS still equates to profits, unlike a trending stock. However, if you look back far enough, you could see some moderate correlation between dividend increases and future stock price:

The idea that management needs to keep the DPS stable is strange considering that the current payout in dividends to shareholders is well covered by the company's net profits. Currently, dividend payouts are covered at 2.5x. AT&T (NYSE:T) would kill for the same metric.

What exactly is CHL doing with its mountain of cash?

My discounted cash flow valuation, which of course is affected by the increase in cash flow, puts the stock at a $73.55 valuation. And like many of my discounted cash flow models, this one shows the valuation to flow in the direction of the stock; unfortunately, that direction is sideways. This could explain the lack of stock movement: Although CHL is underpriced, it has failed to demonstrate the ability to grow, and thus is discounted for a lack of performance:

So let's bring it back to where we started: CHL overreacts on the news. That is my main point, although it was sidetracked by a more-main-than-main point, which is that the dividend is the only reliable income that CHL offers. So we have a situation: CHL insults its most important aspect and the market sells off irrationally - a seemingly illogical sentence that should only make sense if you read everything above.

CHL overreacts on bad news and will likely see its gap close, climbing higher. That said, CHL performs poorly despite all it has. CHL's most reliable pattern is a disappointing disconnect between the fundamentals and the stock price.

Recently, I read a comment in an article of mine that amounted to, "You shouldn't tell investors when to buy a stock, but should instead recommend to them the right stocks to buy." I wholeheartedly disagree because if I did so, I would recommend CHL. But I certainly won't be doing something silly like that anytime soon because I want you to make money from my recommendations.

Happy trading, everyone.

Notes:

Note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "follow" button at the top of this page. Make sure you choose "real-time alerts." Trade alerts sent through "Copy My Trades."

Note: All unlabeled figures were created by me. I used R to pull data directly from Yahoo and ADVN. Charts with blue backgrounds are from Etrade Pro. Fundamental charts from a paid subscription at simplywall.st.

Considering joining us? Check out the info page. Have questions? Contact me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.