Amazon: Live Sports Is An Important Distinction From Netflix

Its a small, but potentially long-term significant fork in the road for the two SVOD giants which have been paralleling one another for some time now.

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been on a tear over the past month. There has a been a lot of good news in the mix, but one thing that might carry the biggest long-term tailwind for Amazon is the company's deal with the NFL. The retail behemoth reportedly outbid Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube for the right to stream 10 Thursday Night Football Games next fall. Simply, we like the move for one big reason: it fundamentally distinguishes Amazon Video from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and that will serve as a long-term tailwind for Prime sub growth (which is Amazon retail's bread-and-butter).

AMZN data by YCharts

Sports is the one thing main SVOD competitor Netflix is not doing. Until now, the two have been matching each other blow-for-blow in the race to the SVOD mountain top. Netflix spends an arm and a leg on acquiring content. Amazon spends an arm and a leg acquiring content. Netflix doubles down on original programming. Amazon doubles down on original programming. But Amazon now offers live sports. Netflix doesn't, nor does the company have any plans to test those waters in the near future.

Thus far, Amazon has been playing catch up with Netflix in the SVOD marketplace. Recently, the marketplace has shifted to an original content war between Amazon and Netflix as each platform invests in developing a content moat. Its no major secret that Netflix has been coming out on top of that one. The summer 2016 suite of originals which included Stranger Things, Narcos, Luke Cage, and The Get Down comes to mind when you think of both the breadth and quality of Netflix's original content. That combination of original programming propelled Netflix to a huge Q3 beat and the stock hasn't looked back since.

In fact, since the critical 3Q16 report, NFLX stock has outperformed AMZN stock by about four-fold.

NFLX data by YCharts

But we might be at an inflection point in the Amazon-Netflix SVOD showdown. Live sports content makes Amazon Video fundamentally different than Netflix. Granted, its only 10 professional football games, but that's likely just the beginning of a wide variety of sports offerings Amazon Video will feature in the future. The more live sports content Amazon Video acquires, the more the platform distinguishes itself from Netflix. The more the platform distinguishes itself from Netflix, the more compelling Amazon Prime's value prop is to consumers.

Inevitably, Amazon Video being different than Netflix is a long-term tailwind for Prime sub growth, and that has substantial implications on Amazon's financials. With Prime, Amazon has created a community of increasingly loyal shoppers. Prime members spend a lot more than non-Prime members. Moreover, the longer you are a Prime member, the more you spend on Amazon. It is this sequential uptick in average revenue per member that makes Prime subs so valuable to Amazon. Amazon can increase the annual value of a shopper by nearly 3x in three years by simply converting them to Prime.

(Source: Business Insider)

That leads directly into a discussion of the $50 million price-tag on the deal. Everyone wants to talk about the price tag as if it were too much (5x what Twitter paid), but that sort of analysis ignores how much more Amazon stands to make from the deal due to Prime conversions. Each user Twitter adds to its platform is worth about $8 in total revenue per year ($2.5 billion in FY16 revenue divided average MAU base of 312 million). Meanwhile, each Prime sub Amazon adds is worth about $1,700 in total revenue per year (roughly $100 for Prime subscription fee plus $1,600 average annualized spend through Amazon's retail business). In this context, the $50 million price-tag is quite reasonable.

The longer-running question, then, is how many Prime conversions can Amazon nail by buffing out and differentiating its Video platform? We think quite a few. The TAM here is giant with secular cord-cutting trends only accelerating. About a fourth of US homes don't subscribe to a pay-TV service. For 18-to-34 households, that number stands starkly higher at 38%. Its a big and growing market, and Amazon is making inroads at just the right time as cord-cutters look for alternative forms of at-home entertainment.

All in all, we like the move by Amazon to get into live sports content. This may ultimately prove to be an inflection point for Amazon Video in its war with Netflix, which has so far been an uphill battle. Live sports content should prove to make Amazon Prime's value prop more compelling to consumers, and overall, Amazon should benefit immensely in the long-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.