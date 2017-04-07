Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: The Story Just Got Better

Secondary offering has left them with significant resources and the ability to negotiate from a position of strength.

Company possesses a unique asset that should create value for shareholders whether a buyout comes or the company goes it alone.

Outcome for EMA and Japan discussions was very positive, with only a single pivotal trial required for regulatory submission.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) have risen over 140% in the past year, mainly due to lead asset voclosporin meeting its 48 week efficacy endpoints in a phase 2b trial in early March.

After the positive data, management was able to pull of a large secondary offering to the tune of $173.1 million being added to the company's cash position.

Recent News and Why It's Important

The company has announced a very positive outcome for discussions with the European Medicines Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) and Japan's Medical Devices Agency in regards to the development pathway for voclosporin in the treatment of active lupus nephritis.

Management believes that data from a single phase three study, dubbed "AURORA" in addition to the recently finished AURA-LV phase IIb study will be sufficient to file regulatory submissions in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Figure 2: AURORA study design (source: corporate presentation)

We remind investors that AURORA is global placebo-controlled double-blind 52 week study that will enroll 320 patients. Importantly, the study will enroll patients with biopsy-proven active lupus nephritis, with the primary endpoint being complete remission or renal response at the 52 week mark.

As I write this shares are up over 10% after hours, with Wall Street rewarding the company for a clear development path and clear support from regulatory agencies for a much needed treatment.

Other Information

As of December 31st the company reported cash of $39.6 million and working capital of $33.5 million. Add to this figure the $173.1 million received from its secondary offering and I assume the company won't access additional funding until mid 2018 (AURORA clinical cost guided in the range of $70 to $80 million).

Investors would do well to keep in mind that a near to medium term buyout or lucrative partnership is a real possibility, one which would be negotiated from a position of strength due to the company's current cash hoard. They possess the first therapeutic agent to meet all 24 week pre-specified secondary endpoints in a global clinical trial for active lupus nephritis, not to mention convincingly demonstrating significantly higher CR at weeks 24 and 48 versus the control group. The drug clearly addresses critical needs for the patient population, including control of active disease, lower steroid burden, and rapid disease control.

Figure 3: AURA top-line primary/secondary end-points (source: corporate presentation)

With the AURA phase IIb and AURORA phase III studies being nearly identical in design, it's no wonder some investors are already turning their attention to the drug's significant commercial prospects. An opportunity in excess of $1 billion is being targeted, with the US market appearing by far the most attractive.

Figure 4: Commercial prospects (source: corporate presentation)

Conclusion

I categorize the company as a long term opportunity for enterprising investors, although much patience could be necessary. AURORA is on track to be initiated in the second quarter, but investors could be facing a period without significant catalysts if a partnership or buyout doesn't come. I'm always wary of such periods, as they typically come with increased volatility. Remember that I never recommend a buyout as a primary reason for investing in a company- it should be icing on the cake and nothing more.

As with most biotechs, if investors buy shares of Aurinia the usual risks apply. These include setbacks in the pivotal trial, the possibility of disappointing data, regulatory downthumb, and further dilution in 2018 in the absence of a deal of some sort.

