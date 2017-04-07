Buy Alert In Finisar

We think the sell-off has gone too far, the company is in good financial health and profits are jumping.

The shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) have sold off on a slight earnings miss in Q4 when results came in a little soft. EPS came in at 59 cents where 62 cents were expected, and revenue was $380.6M where analysts expected $389.7M.

As we argued earlier, most of the problems are likely to be temporary. Most of the miss came from a CFP/CFP2 issue with a major customer in China (most likely Huawei) and softer demand in China that could cut $10M off revenues this quarter and the next. The problems continue in this quarter, hence the Q4 guidance also came in a little soft.

On Wednesday, new issues which could impact Finisar's earnings came to light in the form of rumors of a delay of the introduction of the new iPhone. Why would this matter for Finisar? Well, some investors are banking on the new phones to contain vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser diodes ('VCSEL'), used for 3D sensing.

The analyst argues that the delay in the iPhone will benefit a Finisar competitor, II-VI (IIVI) simply by giving it more time to prepare for production (as they're transferring their production process to New Jersey).

First, nobody really knows whether the next iPhone will contain 3D sensing capabilities (the just launched Samsung Galaxy 8 doesn't) and even if it did, whether Finisar would be a major supplier.

It also has to be noted that not everybody is convinced the new iPhone will face delays (from Barrons, our emphasis):

Street analyst today offer up not one but two reports saying wireless chip maker Skyworks Solutions ( SWKS) may benefit as Apple ( AAPL) starts building its next iPhone sooner than in past. As I mentioned earlier today Pacific Crest analyst John Vinh is expecting "an accelerated ramp of the new iPhones in 2H17," and "strong initial indications of component orders for the coming iPhone cycle," referring to unspecified "checks" of the supply chain for the device.

So for us, it seems like yet another sell-off in the shares on the basis of rumors and assumptions that have yet to be confirmed is a little premature.

On to firmer ground, as the temporary issues fade away, we can concentrate on Finisar's state of business, which is healthy as (from Investors.com):

Fiber-optic technology companies are looking to China to boost demand in the back half of 2017, but it's another customer group - internet companies that are upgrading to 100 gigabit-per-second networks in data centers - is tops on the industry's marketing radar. That's the upshot from the industry's Optical Fiber Communication, or OFC, exhibition in Los Angeles, which started March 19 and ends today... "The data center interconnect market is one of the fastest growing markets in optical (estimated to be growing 30%-plus for next 4 years), drawing a lot of focus from nearly every optical vendor at OFC," said Marshall.

We have two additional reasons to buy the stock, valuation and technical analysis. Earnings for last year (finishing end of April 2016) were $1.01 per share, rising to $2.07 the this year finishing at the end of this month already.

This makes the shares rather cheap. The company also has $500M in net cash, on a market cap of $2.7B that's not insubstantial. The company also produces free cash flow ($28M, $29.7M and $11.6M in the last three quarters).

We think the shares have sold off too much, and are now trying to find their bearings at support around $25. We think there the risks are fairly low to start accumulating here.

Conclusion

The shares have sold off basically on rumors and temporary issues. We should not lose sight that it's main business is healthy. A large profit jump this year is in the cards and the company has sound financials. It's also fairly inexpensive and finding some technical support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.