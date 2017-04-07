Union Pacific Will Beat EPS Estimates In Q1

Growth in the shipment of coal, metals and grain will help Union Pacific post earnings of $1.30 per share, beating consensus estimate of $1.24 per share.

Growth in the shipment of coal, metals and grain will help Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) post earnings of $1.30 per share in first quarter 2017 -- a 12% increase over Q1 EPS 2016.



Union Pacific had seen declines in freight in 2016 and 2015 after a massively good year in 2014. This year, the railroad is seeing a modest increase in the shipment of freight.

Union Pacific's total freight shipments increased 2% to 2.1 million carloads/intermodal units through the first 13 weeks of 2017, compared with 2 million in the same time period of 2016, according to the company's weekly volume reports.

Union Pacific is seeing a rebound in the shipment of coal, which had declined significantly in 2015 and 2016. Coal shipments increased 18% in the first 13 weeks of 2017 to a total of 291,486 carloads compared with 247,938 carloads in the first 13 weeks of 2016.

Grain shipments have been trending higher for several months. Union Pacific's grain shipments in the first 13 weeks of 2017 were up 20% to 100,932 carloads compared with 83,979 carloads during the same time period in 2016. Farmers have harvested bumper crops for three years in a row. With a big supply of corn available on the world market, the price of the commodity has remained in a slump, now around $3.45 per bushel, down from over $6 per bushel in 2012.



Source: Union Pacific

Union Pacific's shipment of iron and steel scrap increased 20% to 9,171 carloads through week 13. And shipment of metals and metals products were up 4% to 28,191 carloads.

Union Pacific is losing some ground in the shipment of containers and trailers compared with its chief competitor BNSF Railway, owned by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and (NYSE:BRK.A).

Union Pacific's shipment of containers/trailers were down 1% through the first 13 weeks of 2017 compared with the same time period a year ago. Meanwhile, shipment of containers and trailers at BNSF Railway were up 4.2% year to date through week 12.

Total freight volumes were up 4.26% at BNSF Railway through week 12, compared with the same time period a year ago.

UNP has confirmed that earnings will be announced April 27, 2017. With 27 analysts covering UNP, the consensus EPS estimate is $1.24, and the high and low estimates are $1.30 and $1.12, respectively.

A year ago, Union Pacific generated $4.8 billion in operating revenue in Q1 2016. The 2% growth in volumes in Q1 2017 should translate into about 4% more revenue or another $192 million. That means revenue should come in around $5 billion. Here's my math for my Q1 EPS estimate: $5 billion revenue X .2123 net profit margin = $1,061,500,000/813,700,000 shares outstanding = $1.30. That would beat the average estimate by $0.06 cents.

Conclusion

I recently saw a quick selloff in UNP stock on April 6 during the first 2 minutes of trading, probably due to a report about defects on UNP track. The stock fell 2 points to $104.77 but quickly rebounded to over $106.88 per share. I should have bought more shares at $105. Safety is a top priority at UNP. If the company beats consensus earnings estimates, it's likely we will see $111 per share. The 52-week high for the stock is $111.38, reached in mid January. The U.S. economy continues to grow, albeit modestly. Coal volumes have improved. Grain volumes remain strong. Growth in the shipment of metals means there is a positive upturn in U.S. manufacturing. All this bodes well for Union Pacific.

