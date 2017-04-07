NQ Mobile's (NQ) CEO Zemin Xu on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NQ Mobile Inc. (NYSE:NQ)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

April 6, 2017 8:00 PM ET

Executives

Matt Mathison - Vice President Capital Markets

Vincent Wenyong Shi - Chairman

Zemin Xu - Chief Executive Officer

Justin Chen - President

Roland Wu - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jun Zhang - Rosenblatt Securities

Dave Foertsch - BTIG

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NQ Mobile Inc. Fourth and Fiscal Year 2016 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today Friday, 7th of December 2017.

I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Matt Mathison. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Matt Mathison

Thanks, Kevin. Good evening and good morning in Asia to everyone. We welcome you to NQ Mobile’s conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2016.

On this call tonight is our Chairman, Dr. Vincent Shi; our CEO, Mr. Zemin Xu; President, Mr. Justin Chen; our CFO, Mr. Roland Wu; and I’m Matt Mathison. Before we begin, here is our Safe Harbor disclaimer. Please note that the discussion today will contain certain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. NQ Mobile does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law. Also, please note that some of the information to be discussed includes non-GAAP financial measures as defined in Reg G. The most direct comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and the information reconciling those non-GAAP financial measures to NQ Mobile’s financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP are included in our earnings release posted earlier today.

Finally, as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. We are also offering investors a webcast of today’s conference call, which can be found on the Investor Relations portions of our website at ir.nq.com.

With that, let’s begin. The call today is going to go as follows. We will first hear from our Chairman, Dr. Shi. Following his remarks, we will hear from our CEO, Mr. Zemin Xu. Justin will then provide an update on the recently announced FL Mobile and Showself’s divestments. I will then provide an update on our businesses and our CFO, Mr. Roland Wu will then review the financials. We will then open up the call for Q&A.

With that, Vincent, please go ahead.

Vincent Wenyong Shi

Thank you, Matt, and I wish to thank everyone for joining us today. As we complete the divestment of FL Mobile and Showself in the second quarter this year, as we highlighted it is important for me to describe our vision for the future. We’re a mobile-first, mobile-only company. Our vision is to be the most trusted mobile Internet services company.

We’ll start off by providing mobile security solution to smartphone users and as well as our mobile application and services to consumers and enterprises. We have worked with many mobile industry partners, including handset makers and carriers of all over the world and gain a unique position in the whole smartphone business. Now, as we are looking for the future, we’ll keep our mission to provide trusted mobile Internet for users. We are just changing our focus from smartphones to smartcars.

We’re leveraging the expertise and experiences of our mobile Internet service and start to experience dual partnership in the new smartcar industry. We will work with many industry partners through our entire smartcar auto systems and become a mobile internet enabler for smartcars. We have been preparing for this revolutionary from smartphones to smartcars for quite sometimes and today we’re now officially making the advancement. This is a future that we believe has very compelling growth potential.

As we’re a mobile internet enabler for smartcar companies, we should be a unique company in the entire smartcar industry by not comparing with them but by heading them.

I wish to turn over the call to Zemin to discuss more.

Zemin Xu

Thank you, Vincent. Our future is going to be centered around to become a mobile internet enabler for smartcars. Let me describe our philosophy around business organization. Many of our new strategies invested that have participated in recent financial transactions around NQ Mobile, including Zhuohua and the Tsinghua Holdings has enormous focus and the interest in the smartcar industry.

We look forward to further strategic partnerships with those that we can work together as we build out our future in the smartcar industries. We will now introduce strategic partners and add more partners as well. We will also leverage the important mobile partners that were also involved in our smartphone businesses, as well including trend makers, technology partner and others.

Finally, our organization has a strong talented management team in the product focus and smartcar opportunities as part of our Linkmotion team. As we advance further in the year, we will continue to share more progress in the future [ph]. I’m pleased to report today that our [Indiscernible] team that successfully signed a commercial contract with a Chinese automaker already.

Now I will turn the call over to Justin.

Justin Chen

Thank you, Zemin and thank you everyone for joining us today. I want to provide you with a summary of where we stand with our FL Mobile and Showself divestment. We’re pleased to announce that we have reached a definitive agreement and signed formal share purchases agreement to complete the FL Mobile divestment, and as well as to sell our Showself live social video business to a fund affiliated with the Tsinghua Tongfang securities.

Let me just summarize each of these divestments for you. Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement for the FL Mobile Divestment, Tongfang is purchasing 63% equity interests in FL Mobile, which is all of the equity interest that we own for a total cash consideration of RMB2.52 billion. This values the entire FL Mobile business at RMB4 billion.

As a reminder, we have already sold the other 37% of FL Mobile. Vincent purchased 16.34% and Jinxin Hengrui, Haoyue, Huatong and Tibet Zhuohua purchased the remaining 20.66% and have adjusted their purchase price so that all parties are equal at the RMB4 billion valuation.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement related to the Showself sales, Tongfang is acquiring 65% of FL interest in Showself Technology, which is all of the FL interest that we own for a total cash consideration of RMB800 million. This valued the Showself Technology business at RMB1.23 billion.

We have already received the RMB15 earnest money, which is non-refundable and will be counted towards the remaining payment of the entire purchase price due to us on or before May 31, following customary closing condition.

In addition, Tongfang also has the option to purchase US$100 million worth of class A common shares of NQ at a price of US$5.25 per ADS within three months after the date of the completion of the FL Mobile Divestment. We also announced that the management purchased of up to US$101 million worth of company common share of NQ at a price of US$5.25 per ADS, is also expected is also expected to take place within three months following the consummation of the sale of FL Mobile business.

This divestment process took longer than anticipated, but we are pleased to announce this progress and look forward to formally completing this entirely during the second quarter.

Now, let me turn the call over back to Matt.

Matt Mathison

Thanks, Justin. I’m going to spend sometime reiterating and providing a bit more background on the vision and future of NQ Mobile, as just outlined by our Chairman and CEO. We have been a mobile-focused company from the very beginning and that will continue.

In the previous decade plus, the technology innovation and advancement within the mobile landscape has been centered on the smartphone device. We believe that the smartcar market will play a more and more important and central role in mobile innovation and technology advancement in the future decade. We have been positioning for this change.

If the smartphone was the dominating technology device of the past decade for mobile applications, we believe the car is the device of the future decade for mobile application innovation and opportunity. Similar to the evolution of the handset and smartphone devices, the initial major disruptions and development came from hardware advancements.

However, following a period of hardware revolution, the enabling technology and differentiation came from software. While on a different evolutionary and revolutionary pace, cars were always defined by engine advancements. However, the major technical revolutions of tomorrow in the automobile space will come from software.

Cars of today consist of over 200 different electrical control units, or ECUs, which all control separate in car systems. As new functions and features have continued to increase for comfort, convenience and differentiation, the amount of complexity and inefficiency has followed along. The benefits that proficient software can bring into cars include: reduced hardware complexity, security, cost efficiency, added features and a better overall user experience.

In addition, the need to deliver new features and updates through the lifespan of a car has become an integral part of a connected device and solution. Over the year, our OTA updates for vehicles have been critical - have become critical and also drive the need to truly have integrated and connected hardware and software solutions.

Finally, the security of a connected car system lies in all of the elements of the systems, including the hardware, the software architecture, all applications and connectivity features, including the OTA updates. This is why it is impossible to add security as a single feature to an existing system.

Among other reasons this is one of the main reasons why we’re so excited and focused on the smartcar market going forward. The opportunity for mobile, software, security and platform systems in connected and smartcars is just beginning. The smartcar market is enormous. The market is not just cars, the existing infrastructure and existing companies are old and inflexible, and we believe that all new cars will be connected in smart in the not distant future.

In a sense, this is similar to the desktop PC world and the opportunities that were in front of mobile players before smartphones really took off. We saw this opportunity then when we began NQ Mobile, and now again, we believe we are seeing a similar dynamic in the car space.

In the summer of 2015, we invested in and took a controlling stake in a company called Linkmotion. Linkmotion has more than 10 years in automotive software experience, and has delivered over 200 projects into various markets on a global scene. Linkmotion system was designed to address many of the problem factors I mentioned above comprehensively and holistically. The Linkmotion system was designed with security throughout. The hardware and software have been designed together creating layers of defenses to protect vehicles from attack at every layer of risk.

In addition to the all important security solution, we also provide a cost-efficient, robust and secure computer for in-vehicle computation needs. The system is a complete platform that is fully customizable by the OEMs and flexible to manage all OTA updates and additional feature plug-ins as needed and desired by the carmakers. In addition, we have seen market acceptance of this business and recently signed a commercial contract with the Chinese OEM to begin shipping certain lines of their cars with our platform during this year.

We have a pipeline of other deals at various stages that the team has been working on, and we fully expect 2017 to be a year in which we began to see the financial progress show up. One of our main focus as a company will be centered in the smartcar market going forward and we will certainly share more progress and updates on this as we move forward. It is important to also reiterate what our Chairman and CEO said.

Our biggest strategic investors and partners those recently involved in transactions including Zhuohua and Tsinghua Holdings are very focused on this market and we look forward to leveraging these interest together in the future. Now, onto a different, but no less important topic, following the divestments of FL Mobile and Showself’s, we are committed to following through on our previously stated plans to use our tremendous balance sheet.

Specifically, we’re going to be using the cash and capital for two primary reasons as we have previously stated. First, we will focus on enhancing shareholder returns through stock buybacks; and second, we will focus our investments and our execution priority in the business on the future of the smartcar industry as we just described. We recognize that in the short conference call, during our financial report, it is not the optimal venue or time to detail this future out further. And as a priority, we must complete and close our FL Mobile and Showself’ divestments. We must use the cash to buy back stock and then we must begin to execute a clear business plan.

The chapter of the past is about to close. And we are all looking forward to turning the page and beginning our new chapter. Given that and now providing an update on the FL Mobile business and Showself’ business operations in the past are no longer relevant to our future.

We’re just going to turn the call over to Mr. Wu, who will then discuss our financial results at this time for 2016. Roland, go ahead.

Roland Wu

Thanks, Matt. Now, let us turn our attention to the financials. I wish to work through some of the highlights and provide you with additional details behind the results. It’s important to mention that I will be using figures excluding the NationSky business for all the numbers in the comparable period in order to better compare the nature of the business as we have previously done.

Now, let’s start with a discussion of our revenues in the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016. We generated US$94.7 million in net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016, which was an increase of 4% compared with last quarter. For the fiscal year, we are generating net revenue of US$343.1 million, which is an increase of 19.7% compared with last year.

As you know, most of our revenues are generating in RMB. And as the currency has deprecated almost a 7% during the year, this translation impact offset some of our reported growth in U.S. dollars. Revenues from our MVAS segment decreased 2.3% Q-o-Q in the fourth quarter. This was mostly due to the security business continuing to decrease, because we continue to transition from a premium subscription base model to advertising model.

FL Mobile’s revenue slightly decreased due to the timing of the game launches. Domestic and international business remain healthy. The Showself’ business performed great and reached a record level and continues and constitutes about 60% our total MVAS segment during the fourth quarter. And compared to last fiscal year, revenues from MVAS segment increased 43.1% to US$199.8 million for the fiscal year 2016. This change was primarily attributable to the revenue growth in live mobile social video platform business and mobile gaming business.

Our advertising revenues decreased 0.8% Q-o-Q. This was in line with our expectations. Compared to the last fiscal year, our advertising business, revenue increased 44%, as we continued to see expansion of our advertising network and the consolidation of Launcher.

Revenues derived from our Enterprise Mobility businesses increased 50.1% when compared with last quarter due to Q4 being the strongest season quarter, as well as the timing of new smartphone launch. Our Enterprise revenues for the fiscal year decreased 44% year-over-year as we continue to focus less on the hardware procurement opportunities overall.

Next let’s spend a few minutes discussing our gross margin and walk you through some of the key elements within our cost of sales. Our gross margin in this quarter was 15% compared to 22.9% last quarter. Also, our gross profit decreased 27.1% Q-o-Q, the decrease in gross margin was mostly due to higher performance of our enterprise hardware business compared to last quarter, as Q4 it always the seasonally strongest quarter for Enterprise and hardware procurement, as well as frustration in our consumer business. Gross margin for the fiscal year 2015 was 23.9% which was relatively flat from last year excluding NationSky.

Let me now walk you though our operating expenses. I also need to highlight the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which accounts according to GAAP extender [ph] is included as an operating expenses. There was impairment of goodwill and intangible assets of US$98.9 million in the fourth quarter and fiscal year. This came from US$8.1 million in impairment from the Enterprise Mobility reporting unit and US$90.8 million from a Security and Others unit, which consists of mobile security, live mobile social video platforms, and internet traffic related businesses.

Since this is a one-time non-cash expenses, I will be referring to figures excluding the non-cash expenses associated with the impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in my discussion on operating expenses.

In the fourth quarter, the total operating expenses was US$24.5 million, an increase of 1.4% from last quarter, which includes the share based compensation and amortization of intangible assets driving from equity shares. This increase was mainly due to slightly higher R&D expenses. As a percentage of revenues, our operating cost was normal and decreased to 25.9% of revenue flow, 26.5% compared with last quarter.

For the fiscal year, total operating expenses was US$24.9 million. We significantly reduced our operating expenses for the year from 33.9% from US$121.2 million last year. This was one of our objectives this year and we will continue to stay focused on this going forward.

Total SBC expenses was US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter and US$12.6 million for the year. This was also significantly below last year’s total SBC expenses of US$16.6 million.

Net loss attributable to NQ Mobile was US$124.5 million in the fourth quarter compared with net loss of US$9 million in the last quarter. Net loss attributable to NQ Mobile was US$140.8 million for the fiscal year 2016 compared with a net loss of US$1.3 million in 2015.

Non-GAAP extender, net loss attributable to NQ Mobile was US$3.4 million in the fourth quarter and non-GAAP net income attributable to NQ Mobile was US$8.5 million for the fiscal year 2016 or $0.09 per fully diluted ADS for the year. Finally, let me conclude my review of the financial performance for the first quarter and full fiscal year of 2016 by highlighting a few other things.

Our balance sheet, we end this quarter with US$318.2 million for cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and restricted cash, as we’re in the process of divesting FL Mobile and Showself, our two large components of our financials. We will not be providing guidance for 2016 anytime. However, we will find opportunities to present more detail about the progress of our Linkmotion and smartcar focus as previously described. And we’ll provide more information as we move forward through the year. Thank you.

Matt Mathison

Thanks Roland. That concludes our prepared remarks at this time. So Kevin, why don’t you go ahead and prepare the participants for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen we’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jun Zhang from Rosenblatt. Please ask your question.

Jun Zhang

Thanks for taking my question. I have a couple of questions. One question the - could you give us more color about this deal with Tongfang - Tsinghua Tongfang, what’s the difference between this deal with Tsinghua Tongfang firstly the deal with other potential buyers in the past? And what’s the timeline for that? Thanks.

Matt Mathison

Yes, Thanks, Jun. So on the question about, I think you asked two parts of that. One was, what’s the difference between this deal with Tongfang securities and the other deals with other potential buyers?

I think to answer that, I think, the main difference was in the previous transaction there was a contingency around the successful listing of the Chinese securities, the required regulatory approvals associated with that. This deal doesn’t have that. I mean, we’re just - we’ve signed a definitive agreement and regular customary closing conditions associated with it. So that’s that.

On the part about the timeframe, I’ll just reiterate what Justin said. We’ve received the earnest money of RMB150 million already. And for the closing conditions, we’re to receive the balance of the total monies due on or before May 31, and so that is the timeframe.

Jun Zhang

Okay. And then my second question is the after the divesting of the asset, what other assets you have - you can remain with NQ? And also, how do you use the cash after this first deal close? Thanks.

Matt Mathison

Sure. Let me answer the second part of the question first. We’ve been very clear with what we’re going to do with the cash. We’re going to do two things that we stated. The first thing we’re going to do is focus on returning capital to shareholders through stock buybacks. And the second thing that we’re going to do with the capital on the cash in the business is make sure that we invest in and have a really strong future in the business that we just described. We’re going to be focused on the smartcar business.

In terms of the first part of your question, you said what remains - is that - can you repeat the first part of your question, Jun?

Jun Zhang

So after divesting the video and Showself, what other assets you remain with NQ listing - listed part?

Matt Mathison

Sure. I mean, as you know, we have a number of other subsidiaries and investments outside of the FL Mobile group and the Showself live video - social video business that will be sold. And you know, I think it’s clear based on the conference call today and the vision and direction of the chairman and CEO that we’re going to be focused on the smartcar business. And the remaining other subsidiaries investments that we have, we’ll have to see what happens with those as we go forward. But we’re going to be focused primarily on the smartcar business going forward.

Jun Zhang

Okay. Are you going to also still divesting other assets, still focusing on the Linkmotion business in the future?

Matt Mathison

I think, the standard answer, obviously, we look at all opportunities, right. So if there’s an opportunity to divest or sell a business, we always consider it. We’ll do what’s in - what at the time is what we believe is the best thing for value. So we’ll look - we take all opportunities and we’ll look at it case by case.

Jun Zhang

Okay. And also the - about Linkmotion, what kind of addressable markets you think in the next one or two years, and how big Linkmotion could grow in the next couple of years? Thanks.

Matt Mathison

Yes, I think that’s a really important question. Obviously, Jun, we’re going to have the opportunity over the coming months and quarters to provide more specific information about the specific business model and opportunity. We’ll look to have management non-deal roadshows, investor meetings, conference attendance is all part of that process of educating both about our Linkmotion business, as well as about the opportunity that’s in front of it.

I’ll reiterate what Zemin said, we have signed a commercial contract already with the Chinese carmaker, and we’re working on implementing that during this year and we have others in the pipeline. So we do expect to start to see financial performance begin this year.

In terms of your overall market size question, I think the best way to describe the opportunity is to really look at the total number of vehicles sold annually. And then determine what percentage of those sold are smartcars? And you’ll notice that as you do your work on that, it’s a fairly small percentage right now. And then you have to make a projection on what percent of those cars sold annually are going to be smartcars in the future. And we believe that’s going to be a very big portion and big percentage of that.

So, look, we believe the market size is enormous. Obviously, the - it’s a global marketplace. Linkmotion is headquartered in Europe with also offices in China, and so there is a global opportunity. And again, as we move forward through this year and start to see some performance, I think, it will be a more appropriate time for us to give kind of more specific financial projections and guidance at that time.

Jun Zhang

Okay, thanks. And my last question about - was about buy back. Do you have by the time of buying back stock, do you have enough U.S. dollar to do that, or you need it to continue to exchange from RMB to U.S. dollar?

Matt Mathison

Sure. Obviously, the currency controls associated with the RMB are a factor. We do have some currency that’s outside that is RMB and we expect to have more with some of the other investments, management investments and things like that. That is a factor, but it’s a factor that we are preparing for and planning for as we move forward.

Jun Zhang

Okay. Thanks. That’s all my questions.

Matt Mathison

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Dave Foertsch from BTIG. Please ask your question, Dave?

Dave Foertsch

Thanks, gentlemen. Congrats on moving forward on the divestment transaction then your initial commercial smartcar contract, it sounds pretty exciting. Could you provide maybe a - just a few more thoughts around maybe milestone we should be thinking about as you move down the new path of the strategy, obviously, you indicated, you’ll provide more details, but should we think about, I guess, initially as we’re looking at this, is it commercial contracts that we should focus on, and as those ramp and then the velocity of those ramping?

Matt Mathison

Yes, absolutely. I think the important milestones are a couple. I think obviously, commercial contracts with automakers are very important milestones. But then after you get the commercial contract in place, obviously, implementing and getting your system and your platforms actually into the cars themselves and sold out into the market are another important milestone.

And then after that then the milestones to look forward will be okay, what is the total market size? What’s our competitive position? What percent of that market can we get? And then on a curve - per car basis kind of what’s the ASP and the revenue potential per car? I think we look at it those ways. We’ve got to first get the commercial contracts in place of which we’ve got one. But that’s not enough, we need more.

Second, we need to get those commercial contracts actually implemented and into the marketplace. And then lastly, it will start to help obviously at that point to understand kind of the ASP per car and the revenue projections going forward. So those are the milestones we would point to.

Dave Foertsch

Okay. Those are helpful from a broad-brush standpoint. And then secondly, obviously very encouraging that you’re going to put the balance sheet to work with the buyback you announced. Could you provide maybe some sense of the investment needed to penetrate this market and build out the broad-based solutions you’ve outlined for the connected car, or does Linkmotion, is it fully developed - is it a fully developed platform at this point, where it can support your new strategy? Just any thoughts around that as a platform and the investment needed to make it a broad-based platform to go forward with your new strategy? Thanks.

Matt Mathison

Yes, great question. The answer is Linkmotion, we’ve been working on building this now. Again, we took a consolidated position in it back in the summer of 2015. So we’re going to approach two years on it. It is currently a fully developed platform that is able to sign commercial contracts and be implemented as is. Obviously, just like any industry in the mobile world, the need to continue to invest remains right. But the business itself is fully developed. It’s commercially ready. And as we move forward, we’ll obviously continue to look at important investments or add-ons or technologies as we move forward, just like we’ve always done.

Dave Foertsch

Excellent. That’s all my questions. Thanks for taking and I appreciate it.

Matt Mathison

Thank you.

Operator

There are no more further questions at this time. I would like to hand the call back to the speakers for any closing remarks. Please continue.

Matt Mathison

Thank you. Again, thanks everyone for joining us on this call. And we hope, you have a wonderful day, and we’ll talk to you soon. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for all participating. You may all disconnect. Goodbye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.