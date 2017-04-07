Is Altria's Recent Correction Justified?

Shares of Altria (NYSE:MO) have lost some ground following the downgrade by RBC. And perhaps the stock has gone up too much too fast over the past few months, as its investors have grown optimistic over the possible prospects of a merger with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Nonetheless, is there reason for concern over Altria's outlook? After all, some of the concerned raised by RBC included higher gasoline prices and rising interest rates that could impede the rally of Altria's shares. Let's focus on these two issues: Gasoline prices and interest rates and see what's their impact, if at all, on Altria's stock and earnings. Also, what's next for Altria?

Less money, fewer cigarettes?

One of the things important to remember about cigarettes that analysts may be forgetting is that this product isn't a normal good. It's more like an inferior good: I.e. when consumers' income rises (and especially among people with high education) the demand for cigarettes declines. This doesn't mean there might not have been some gain in demand for cigarettes when gasoline prices dropped back in 2014-2015, but I think the impact was in the margins considering the elasticity of demand is inelastic. The same goes for wages as its growth has been picking up in the U.S. So even if there is some truth to the fact that rising gasoline prices may reduce some of the demand for cigarettes - most likely among young people -- we should also acknowledge that the rising wage growth in the U.S. is likely to offset this adverse impact on cigarette sales.

Source: FRED

And just to put kibosh on the whole issue of "rising gasoline prices could reduce the demand for cigarette" let's look at the following table:

Source: Altria's SEC filings, EIA and author's calculations

This shows the changes in cigarette shipments and gasoline prices over the past several years: There doesn't appear to be any relation between the two. And just to make sure I have also run - albeit with very few data points - regression and also showed there is no relation between gasoline prices and cigarettes shipments.

Source: Altria's SEC filings, EIA and author's calculations

And for the sticklers that will say (justifiably so) that this regression only has 12 data points and isn't valid, I have also conducted a simulation (using a bootstrap method because if there is something worth doing it's worth overdoing, right?) and the results were actually significant… but they showed a positive correlation, i.e. as gasoline prices rise, so do cigarette shipments. But in any case, I wouldn't put too much weight into this result and just take the more conservative conclusion that higher gasoline prices aren't likely to have any significant adverse impact on cigarette sales.

Higher rates - lower Altria shares

Long term interest rates are a whole different story and they are known to be strongly correlated with Altria's stock as indicated in the following table:

Source: Google finance, FRED and author's calculations

As you can see, over the past six years the 10-year treasury yields have had a negative and significant correlation with Altria's stock: When interest rates fell, the price of Altria tended to rise (assuming causation). And this makes sense: Lower interest rates make value stocks that pay a hefty dividend such as Altria more appealing for investors who are looking for fixed income. But over the past three months, things have changed:

Source: Google finance, FRED and author's calculations

The 10-year yield wasn't significantly correlated with Altria; the same goes for inflation and volume of Altria's shares sold. This could be due to the rise in demand for shares of Altria that are less to do with interest rates or inflation and more with speculations about possible merger/acquisition, the Trump trade - mostly via possible tax cuts -- or just high optimism over prospects of Altria's earnings outlook for 2017. Either way, it had less to do with the interest rates and the chart below for Altria's stock and 10-year yield (between December 2016 and March 2017) demonstrates the lack of correlation between the two.

Source: Google finance and FRED

And long term interest rates are still fluctuating without a clear trend. So, until the dust settles and a clear direction for interest rates form, Altria's stock will continue to be led by what analysts say about the stock, speculations over possible tax reform and its fundamentals.

I still think that even though short term rates are likely to pick up as the Fed moves forward in raising rates, long term interest rates could remain low around 2.5% for the 10-year yield considering the ongoing low growth in inflation, the low interest rates around the world and the possibility of no fiscal stimulus from the current administration this year (and perhaps not at all).

Conclusion

Altria's stock may continue to experience some short-term correction considering its rally had less to do with market developments or significant changes to the company's fundamentals. But at the same time, concerns over rising gasoline prices aren't likely to play a role in impeding growth in sales. The optimism over possible tax cuts - which could help Altria reduce its 36% effective tax rate - could also continue to slowly dissipate and pressure down the stock price. But over the medium and long term I still think Altria will recover as its fundamentals remain strong and long term interest rates are likely to remain low.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may purchase more shares of Altria in the coming weeks.