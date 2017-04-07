United Fire: Lacks Specific Catalyst, But Great Long-Term Dividend Growth Potential

A strong dividend history attracts conservative investors but other value creation appears to be lacking.

UFG lacks any company specific catalysts and a case could be made for other insurers in the group.

If rates continue to rise on FED discipline, investment income may finally perk up.

Introduction

I have been examining Insurance companies lately and my favorite in the space may still be Travelers (NYSE:TRV), which I highlighted in a recent article.

Another interesting company I came across is United Fire Group Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS). The financials, including banks and insurance companies, have finally stop languishing in the low valuation pit after the election but many insurers are still trading with low double digit P/Es, making them seem attractive despite the run.

As a general comment, I like the insurance industry and understand it at a base level and think most investors can too. Two resources I would recommend to read are the Berkshire Hathaway letters, especially the parts further down that relate specifically to their insurance operations.

Second, Columbia Business School has a great resource called "Analysis and Valuation of Insurance Companies". While daunting in appearance and length, the commentary and summation of research papers can be skipped while the general comments on the industry and differences between P&C and Life insurers are very helpful.

Among the many things I learned from this text are that Insurer's expenses do not function like normal companies. Because of the revenue matching principle, yearly expenses list actual cash paid out to insured persons who submit a claim but also include non-cash adjustments such as expectations of future claims.

These non-cash charges for future payments can be discounted for the time value of money or not. Companies may differ in how they measure and report their reserves for future claims and that can have an impact on comparing companies.

Ultimately, insurers are tested over a long period of time as to whether their reserve practices proved conservative or not and many that no longer exist have proved that this process can be tricky and is of great importance to management, regulators, investors, and policyholders.

Company Overview

United Fire Group Inc. is a $1b market cap insurance company that writes property, casualty, and life insurance.

The P&C segment accounts for 90% of revenue and is thus the focus on my analysis. This segment consists furthermore of 90% commercial lines, which are sold to businesses and not individuals.

The life insurance segment has the majority of its business in regular life insurance contract with a minor amount in annuities.

2016 Versus 2015

I wanted to start off talking about United Fire by comparing full year results from 2016 to 2015 as they tell an interesting story.

As it stands right now, United Fire does not screen well. The company looks overvalued on a trailing earnings basis as the company earned right around $2 and trades at $41.

This contrasts to the rest of the insurance sector, save for maybe Progressive, who are in the low teens in trailing PE.

This is the problem with screens of course.

The company earned a much stronger $3.56 in 2015. What I have learned in my short time researching P&C insurers is that the earnings can be volatile.

The volatility comes from the up and down nature of losses as well as the unique cyclicality of the industry where competition ramps up and down as Warren Buffet has detailed in the insurance section of many of his shareholder letters.

Let's take a look at catastrophe losses to start.

2016 brought almost double the losses that 2015 had even as management stated "Catastrophe losses for the fourth quarter and the full year were within our expectations...For the fourth quarter and full year, catastrophe losses added 3.6 percentage points and 6.5 percentage points, respectively, to the combined ratio." (2016 full year press release)

Diving over to the consolidated results, we see those higher losses reflected.

When we get to the valuation section we will use longer term data like the last 5 years of earnings average out to get a better idea of the valuation of United Fire as well as comparisons to the bigger publicly traded players in the P&C group.

Another component to analyzing insurers is to look at investment income.

The company earned $106 million in investment income in 2016 which on a portfolio of ~$3billion in investments is a yield of 3.3%.

Travelers (TRV), one of the largest public P&C insurers and 30x bigger than UFG, earned the exact same yield in 2016.

Investment income has been slowly falling since before the Great Recession when rates were cut to 0. As each year went by and investments matured and had to be reinvested at lower yields, this progressively brought overall yields downward.

UFG actually has a slightly more significant equity position than many insurers. They received 7 million of their investment income from dividends in 2016.

Pulling again from the Columbia article cited above, P&C Insurers focus on liquidity over yield and matching assets with liabilities.

The reason for this is that catastrophe's tend to be sudden, unpredictable, and lumpy. A hurricane might strike a state where UFG does business once every 20 years but when it does it causes claims to spike dramatically.

Life insurers have much more predictable results and claims tend to follow actuarial predictions more closely, assuming diversification and lack of new developments like world war.

Below you can see the breakdown of how each type of insurer invests as a group. LH is for life insurance companies and PC is for Property and Casualty.

(Source)

2017 & Beyond

Turning now to the future, the company is focusing on increasing profitability in its commercial auto and property segments.

Specifically, the company is:

raising prices

tightening underwriting guidelines

using new analytical tools

enforcing more rigorous loss controls

The investment landscape for insurers and UFG looks more favorable than it did in 2016. 10 year treasury yields hit lows of 1.3% and 1.6% in 2016 during the Chinese scare and immediately after Brexit.

So far in 2017 the 10 year has held a much higher range of ~2.2% to 2.5%.

Higher rates are important for most insurers because they have most of their portfolios invested in fixed income securities of various lengths. P&C insurers like to pair their investment duration with when the expect claims to occur in what is known as asset liability matching.

UFG has 89.2% of its $3.3b portfolio in fixed income securities with 8.5% in equities. The fixed income portfolio has a weighted average duration of 5.2 years which is flat as compared to 2015.

Most insurers provide a nifty table that details how they are impacted by changes in interest rates. UFG would gain or lose around $200 million on paper if interest rates moved up or down 100 basis points(1%). It is important to note that these paper losses may not be relevant unless investments are actually sold at that price. If held to maturity these paper losses are mostly rendered meaningless.

The worst case scenario for an insurer would to be have interest rates rise at the same time that claims spike due to a catastrophe above historical norms, i.e. hurricane Katrina.

This could possibly result in them having to sell securities at a loss to fund claims if their reserves are based on historical data that proves to be inaccurate when viewed against a black swan type event.

On the growth front, the company has a plan to extend their network with a substantial number of new agencies by 2020. Again, the challenge will be to do this while maintaining underwriting standards.

Deloitte highlighted some expected challenges for P&C insurers in their 2017 outlook.

(Source)

The company will need to balance improving the profitability of its commercial segments with managing the interest rate environment, political instability, and potential regulatory changes.

I foresee little chance of a buyout or M&A in UFG's future, especially after observing how difficult it was for Anbang to close on its Fidelity and Guaranty (NYSE:FGL) acquisition. This may have more to do with the acquirer though and less US regulation for the entire financial industry could spur consolidation.

Dividends

United Fire Group has paid quarterly dividends consistently since 1968. The recent performance has been strong.

The current dividend is at $1 per share. Off of 2016 earnings that makes the payout ratio look modest at 50% but off of 2015 earnings it would only be 28.5%.

Catalysts, Valuation, and Risks

UFG has a variety of tailwinds behind it going forward. I like the company because it is well run, small with a market cap of only $1b, a financial which can benefit from rising rates, and undervalued compared to the overall market.

Taking the last 5 years of EPS and averaging them out the company has a 5 year average EPS of 2.5. The stock trades at $41.68 as of publication.

The PE based off that 5 year eps is 16.6. This is well above the group and slightly above where UFCS has historically traded. I think the company's true earning potential is somewhere closer to $3 as 2015 was an above average year in terms of claims and 2016 seemed to be below average from managements commentary. The company has traded between 9-14x earnings since 2012.

Technically, the company is only a few points higher than where it was prior to the election. It has followed the financials up and then back down but in a more subdued range.

In terms of catalysts the company lacks any company specific ones that do not apply to the whole industry other than a strong possibility that 2017 will be a stronger year than 2016.

In terms of sector specific and general catalysts, the company will benefit from higher rates as mentioned above.

As a US insurer the company has a medium to high tax rate although it does not pay the full 35% because of its portfolio of tax exempt securities, non taxable dividend income, and a few other things.

Those adjustments for the past three years are shown below.

On the risks and disadvantages side of the equation, UFG has struggled to provide any additional shareholder returns other than its dividend.

UFG has had a share repurchase authorization outstanding for many years and it was recently increased. However, the company has only nibbled at their own shares and the overall share count has remained flat as these purchases have just barely cancelled out compensation issuances.

The dividend is the primary reason to invest here with any other growth hoping to come from earnings over time. Revenue, especially from written premiums, has been advancing nicely the past few years even as net income remains volatile.

Revenue has grown by over $400 million since 2012.

My assessment is that these new premiums have not been as consistently profitable as one would like.

Conclusion

I like UFG although lacking any company specific catalyst, I cannot recommend it strongly and simply like it as a by product of being a small company who is likely to benefit from its low valuation and rising interest rates, how slowly they might occur. The company seems to be attractive for investors with a very long time horizon and relative immunity to volatility. It may double in a year but it could provide some nice financial exposure and alpha from its small cap status, while providing growing income over the long term.

Look for UFG to have a stronger 2017 then they did in 2016 and keep an eye out for improving investment income across insurer's generally which could cause the Street to rerate their valuation if they turn out to be able to make a lot more money with their giant fixed income portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.