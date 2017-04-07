Sell Your McDonald's Shares While You Can Still Get A Decent Price For Them

To everyone enjoying their 16% gain from McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) since the end of October or the stock's 35% gain since this point in the year of 2015, congratulations. Now get out. The market has prodded this prolonged runup on nothing more than hope, and sooner than later (possibly sooner than later) those traders will realize they made a mistake.

They're admittedly bold words for a company that just poached a high-profile chief marketing officer from PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and will assume the same role with her new employer, and for a restaurant chain that can now boast it uses fresh beef for some of its burgers.

When one takes a step back and looks at all the other personnel changes and menu/marketing updates the struggling restaurateur has put in place over the course of the past three years -- and realizes none of them have made a dent -- it's difficult to believe the latest two changes will stop the bleeding.

Did You Know?

Unless you make a point of taking a look, it might be easy to overlook the facts that:

As of the fourth quarter of 2016, McDonald's has posted a smaller year-over-year top line for ten consecutive quarters.

Last year's net income was only 3% better than 2015's bottom line, and was still less than 2014's net operating profit, which was markedly less than 2013's net income.

To be fair, the bottom line's outlook is expected to improve even as the top line shrinks. That's largely a reflection of the company's mission of getting almost entirely out of the restaurant ownership business and focus almost entirely on the franchising business; margins are better via the latter. Even before the remainder of those 3500 stores are turned over to a franchisee though, the world's biggest restaurant chain is facing bigger hurdles than even it realizes it has.

Initiatives: Sounded Good, Didn't Work

Credit does have to be given where it's due. Whereas too many companies would double down and do more of what they were doing when times got tough, McDonald's was never afraid to make big changes. Case in point: Though he had only been in the job for less than three years, former McDonald's CEO Don Thompson was replaced by Steve Easterbrook in early 2015. Thompson could have arguably been given more time, but the organization -- shareholders -- didn't want to let things spin out of control. By mid-year, two new executive officers were added to the fold. A year after Easterbrook's arrival, the company's organizational flow chart underwent another overhaul.

It's not just people though. The product and the process have been tweaked too. In late 2014, while Thompson was still at the helm, the burger chain put more customer-customization of its sandwiches on the menu. It only took Easterbrook a matter of days at his CEO post to not only undo Thompson's expanded menu, but to shrink it to an even smaller size as part of a streamlining agenda that would, among other things, make its prep-time faster. By the third quarter of 2015, the restaurant chain's all-day breakfast offering was becoming a reality, and in early 2016 the McPick 2 value menu was put in place.

That's a LOT of changes, none of which has helped the top and bottom line. Indeed, one has to wonder if the management revolving door and the continual-fixing of the menu has exacerbated the company's problems.



Data from Thomson Reuters/Graph created by author

To that end, while new Chief Marketing Officer Morgan Flatley is creating as much buzz as the not-so-novel premise of fresh meat in some of its burgers, one has to wonder if this pair of changes will fare any better than the past several have. It's tough to imagine they will.

Be that as it may, McDonald's biggest problems lie well beyond its people and menu.

What Really Ails the Golden Arches

If McDonald's wants turn the ship around, it's going to have to hit two things head-on... and not in just a superficial way.

The first of them is obvious to the point of being a painful cliche, but that doesn't make it any less of a hurdle. The world, even including the United States' consumers, are eating healthier. In a poll taken by RBC Capital Markets earlier this year, McDonald's ranked 12th out of 12 in terms of quality among U.S. consumers. In a separate study recently discussed by the Natural Resources Defense Council, the NRDC publication reported U.S. consumers eat 20% less beef than they did ten years ago, hitting McDonald's right in its proverbial breadbasket.

These are just a microcosm of a bigger trend.

While McDonald's has made some strides on the healthier-eating front, it's still not enough.

The bigger mountain McDonald's has to climb if it ever wants to be investment-worthy again is repairing years worth of damaged relationships with franchisees.... its new focal point.

The horror stories are alarmingly plentiful. After years of ever-increasing franchise fees, the matter reached a tipping point when the corporation's fees hit 16% of sales in 2015; the average restaurant company only charges franchise fees of between 6% and 10%.

Granted, McDonald's is THE name in restaurants, and the company argues is worth the added cost. What's gone largely unspoken about the arrangement is that it's not just the high franchise fees. The additional costs of using fresh beef rather than processed and frozen beef in its quarter-pounders isn't going to be shouldered by the company, but by the franchisee. And that's just one added cost.

McDonald's is being generous with other people's money, so much so that it's difficult to make a buck in the business. Many of them want out altogether, and few new franchisees want in. Franchisees, who work on the front lines, don't see a bright future. This ugly reality calls into question the optimistic profit outlook the company's been fostering. There is no quick fix, as it's ultimately an issue rooted in trust and sloppy corporate spending habits.

Bottom Line

Point being, count the recent and the not-so-recent rally as a gift based on hope.... hope that isn't well-positioned to pan out. The earnings turnaround is rooted in expectations that franchisees will pony up on demand. There's no assurance they will. Just last month the company was all but forced to begin discussing the placement of a franchisee representative on the Board of Directors. There's little doubt that such a person would balk at most of the initiatives ultimately aimed at putting more money in shareholders pockets, as they would ultimately come out of franchisees' bank accounts. That's not a dynamic any investors wants to unfurl in a boardroom.

And, even to the extent McDonald's and its franchisees can come to some sort of an accord, none of them have yet to figure out a menu and operation that draws the crowd the Golden Arches used to draw.... despite more than two years of trying.

Or if nothing else, the fact that MCD shares are slowing down as they approach a prior peak around $132 suggests more than a handful of investors are having second thoughts, with the stock now valued at a trailing P/E of 24.0.



Chart created by Schwab StreetSmart Edge

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.