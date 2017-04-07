What's Amazon Up To With Its Soft Launch Of Social Media Influencer Program?

source: Amazon

With the pace of e-commerce in the U.S. slowing down, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been looking for ways to invigorate its core business. The latest is the beta launch of its social media influencer program.

It appears what Amazon is doing is attempting to leverage the social networks of high-profile influencers in order to boost sales.

Nothing has been revealed about the commissions being offered by Amazon, but presumably they will be at least a little higher than offered in its Amazon Affiliate program and other specialty units of the company.

More stringent process

Per the details of those that will be considered for the program, the main metric will be that they have "large followings." The company adds that "all tiers and categories" will be included in the program, suggesting the size of the followings may be adjusted according to specific segments of the market, meaning some categories don't generate the size of followings others do.

Along with the number of followers, engagement of fans will be important as well, including across the various platforms the influencers participate in. Relevancy was included with the criteria, which implies to be there will have to be a monetizable element in the particular audience of the influencer in order to be considered for the program.

The reason for that is influencers will recommend a variety of products to their fans, which would be enhanced by the specific topic or category they specialize in. The more consistent with the influencer, the higher percentage of sales they should be able to make. That means more money for Amazon as well.

What the beta is testing

Beyond the obvious test of seeing the depth of the influence on buying decisions the social networking stars have on their fans, Amazon is without a doubt filtering out those that could cause it problems like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) had with YouTube recently, whether it was warranted or not. It almost certainly is also closely watching those it allows in the program for potential risks to its brand before it moves beyond beta.

Interestingly, Amazon isn't interfering at all with the product decisions the influencers are suggesting to their followers. This makes sense because of how closely they should be tied into the wants or needs of fans in relationship to their respective markets.

With all categories being considered for a social network influencer, it could give a nice boost to products that hadn't sold before, and grab potential consumers before they go to another e-commerce platform to buy from.

In the end, this is probably the main purpose of Amazon in trying this out. Many of these influencers represent millions of people, and Amazon may get first crack at them, providing another competitive advantage for the online retail giant.

Amazon is using the social platforms of rivals to try to build out another revenue stream. After all, the entire initiative is built around social networks and those that have built up large followings.

Conclusion

Without having to spend much at all, Amazon is attempting to attract influencers that have already done the hard work. If it succeeds in landing a significant number of them, the influencers will communicate with their social communities, sending them to Amazon at no cost to the company, other than a presumably higher commission.

In order to make it easy for those chosen for the program, Amazon will although them to have a unique URL on its domain, which will in most if not every circumstance, be the same name used across the various social platforms they are on.

On the sales side, Amazon will also want to find out if the products curated by the influencers will be attractive to their consumer fans. If it is successful, this could be an extraordinary new revenue stream for Amazon, although it's not certain to what degree there could be some cannabilization of online sales.

Another issue is whether or not Amazon will be able to attract a lot of high profile influencers to the program. Many of them will already have numerous way to generate revenue from their followings and will have to decide if the payout from Amazon, which is usually a lot lower than other affiliate programs, is worth the effort. That's why I believe Amazon will have to use higher commissions in order to generate more interest and usage of the service.

This program does offer a lot of potential. If enough influencers come on board, it would be a major coup for the company, using what it already has to increase revenue at a very low cost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.