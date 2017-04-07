Bulls Take A Hike

The most negative group of investors turned even more bearish again this week. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, only 28.3% of individual investors considered themselves bullish in the last week. That’s down from an already low reading of 30.2% last week, and it’s the lowest weekly reading seen since before the election. This week’s decline also extends the record streak of consecutive weekly readings where bullish sentiment was below 50% to 118.

Bearish sentiment, meanwhile, rose to just under 40% this week (39.6%), marking the fourth week in the last five where bears have outnumbered bulls. Considering where the S&P 500 currently sits relative to all-time highs, that is pretty amazing.

