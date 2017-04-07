An Overview Of Canada Goose

Shares of Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), the Canadian retailer of high-end winter parkas, recently made their debut on the NYSE. I've spent some time researching the company and although I believe it is too early to make a definitive call on the future of the company, I'd like to spell out both the bull and bear cases.

Business Overview

Canada Goose is a Canadian company best known for its cold-weather parkas, which have become popular among wealthy individuals and celebrities. The company's apparel has also gained popularity and recognition as a status symbol, as the majority of its products are sold at prices ranging from $500-1500.

The Bull Case

Management has thus far done a solid job of growing sales quickly without compromising brand image.

Revenues, as shown in the graphic, have increased at a CAGR of 38.3% from 2014 to 2016. The majority of this growth has come from the United States, as the company has increased its marketing and presence there.

Canada Goose recently opened a flagship store in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan and collaborated with rapper Drake on a clothing line, demonstrating its dedication to expansion in the US and positioning its parkas as fashionable must-haves.

The company has also made efforts to combat its seasonality issue, which occurs because the bulk of its revenue comes from the second and third fiscal quarters, during which it fulfills orders for the upcoming winter and holiday seasons.

In its F-1 filing, the company addresses this issue and writes that it is making efforts to "Expand Spring and Fall" collections and "Expand beyond outerwear" in an effort to avoid having the vast majority of revenues come in the second and third quarters.

Canada Goose also has significant international growth potential, as the majority of its revenues come from the United States and Canada. The company writes that it has a "minimal presence" in China and that it has identified countries with "near-term development potential, including Germany, Italy, and Scandinavia".

While some have complained that shares are too expensive, the company's valuation will be justified if it is able to continue growing quickly. The company has built a reputation for product quality and craftsmanship, which bode well for the company's future.

As an anecdotal side note, I grew up in the LA area but am currently attending school in the Northeast. I can attest to the fact that the Canada Goose parka has become more and more popular at my school recently both as a high-quality winter coat and as a status symbol.

The Bear Case

The company's seasonality problem, which I introduced above, is one of the most concerning issues for the company. It is easily represented by this Google Trends graph:

Interest in Canada Goose products is highly cyclical, and the graph above shows how search interest is highest during the winter. This is reflected in the company's quarterly revenue data, as the majority of its revenues are derived in Q2 and Q3 of the fiscal year.

While the company addresses this issue numerous times in its F-1, it remains to be seen whether or not it will be successful at generating sales and interest in non-extreme weather products. This also presents a conundrum for the company as it needs to maintain a fine line between growing quickly and pleasing investors while also being careful to maintain its image as a high-end, luxury retailer.

Much of the future trajectory of shares depends on whether or not the company is able to expand successfully into other product areas other than outerwear. As of now, the company is known primarily for its cold-weather parka, which has confined the company's reach to cold-weather regions like the Northeast and Canada. If the company is able to create other successful product lines, it will allow it to expand into other areas including the Midwest and the west coast.

The company faces rather scattered competition in the high-end parka space, but should encounter more competition from companies like The North Face and Patagonia as it attempts to diversify its product line.

Other concerns stem from the fact that Canada Goose has built most of its sales and reputation on the back of a single product. There are worries that the company's success so far has been a fad and that interest in the company's parkas will soon fade.

Investing in Canada Goose, as with all other luxury retailers, carries an inherent risk in that fashion trends are often fickle and are subject to constantly changing consumer tastes.

Valuation

Despite decreasing somewhat from their post-IPO peak, shares are still expensive. Using the diluted earnings per share figure of 44 cents for the nine months ended December 31, 2016, shares currently trade at a PE multiple of 38. Canada Goose's market cap is $1.67 billion on $263 million in sales for the nine months ended December 31, 2016, which also gives shares a lofty price-sales valuation (more accurate valuations will be able to be calculated once earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2017 are released).

While some contend that a high valuation is justified given the company's rapid growth, I would advise potential investors to wait a bit to gain a clearer picture about whether or not the company will be able to meet high growth expectations.

Conclusion

I believe it is too early to make a definitive bullish or bearish call on Canada Goose's future. I remain slightly optimistic, given that the company has thus far successfully cultivated strong brand perception and product desirability. The company does have significant international growth potential and will be able to expand in the US if it is able to create demand for non-extreme weather products.

However, there are several reasonable causes for concern, including a lofty valuation, seasonality, and ever-changing consumer preferences.

I will keep readers updated via articles on this site and am always welcome to any questions or disagreements either in the comments section or via email (email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.