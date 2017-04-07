Procter & Gamble: A Great Company, But Is It A Good Value?

Shows how to analyze your own portfolio using a unique valuation methodology that Warren Buffett routinely employs.

Explains the difference between Main Street Analysis vs. Wall Street Analysis.

Introduces a strategy to practice "Capital Appreciation through Capital Preservation."

Introduction

I like to start out my valuation articles with a very appropriate quote from Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha. It comes from his 2008 letter to shareholders in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual report:

This quote is especially important today considering the high valuations of most stocks traded on U.S. exchanges. I believe that Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is a great company with many years of potential growth ahead of it. But is it a good value at its current valuation? There are many ways to value a company so let us choose one that is not so well known but very consistent with the methodology employed by the Oracle himself.

The Macro Environment

Before I get into the valuation of the company, let me first provide a little support for my early statement about high valuations. The chart below shows us that margin debt, loans against portfolio holdings used to buy more stocks, is at its highest level in history. The last two peaks occurred in early 2000 and late 2007. Ring any bells? Those were also near the peaks of the last two bull markets. This is not to say that we are there yet, but it does look like we may be getting close. The market proved to be overvalued in those last two occurrences and ripe for major bear market corrections. You should be hearing that small voice in the back of your head that sounds like it is coming from your kids in the back seat heading off to vacation. "Are we there yet?"

I do not want to beat a dead horse, but I do see reason for caution because when everyone heads for the doors all at once it gets hard to hold onto those hard-won gains that took years to accumulate. Consider the following chart and how much it takes to get back to even after major market corrections.

If a loss of 20 percent is incurred, it only takes a rebound of 25 percent to get back to even. But as the size of the loss increases the size of the gain needed to get even increases much faster. If you lose 50 percent of your portfolio it requires a 100 percent portfolio gain just to get back to where you were before the loss. This is just something to keep in mind if you are considering investing new money at these lofty levels.

Finding value requires patience, and lots of it. You will find that theme in many of my articles. Cash is not trash; it is an option on finding value in the future. I tend to invest for dividends. I want to keep adding consistently rising streams of income for future use. I keep collecting those dividends and letting the cash pile up until I find something that I consider to be a good value.

I use three methods primarily: the DDM (dividend discount model), the simple P/E (price/earnings) relative to the historic PE and the Friedrich method using the FROIC (free cash flow return on invested capital).

Valuing PG

PG does pay a nice dividend yield of almost 3 percent; well above the market average. Since consumer staples is a defensive stock and generally supports steady, but slow, growth I only require a nine percent average compound annual return. Over the past ten years the dividend has increased at an average ACR (annual compound rate) of 8.7 percent, but has slowed to an ACR of 6.2 percent over the past five years and even less (three percent) in the last three years. I suspect that the longer term rate will be slightly above five percent. Using these inputs my DDM estimates a value of $68.13 per share. This is nearly 24 percent below the current price of $89.40 (as of the market close on Thursday, April 06, 2017).

Moving on to the historical P/E evaluation I hesitate to use the growth rate of the longer term for PG since I do not expect a return to the heady days of expansion into emerging markets to propel growth like it did previously over the next five years or more. The average P/E over the last 15 years has been 20.16. PG has historically traded at a premium to the broader market due to its presumed stability, marketing prowess and seemingly unstoppable growth trend. How times have changed.

Revenues have been falling as the company divests slower growth components and products. Margins are improving but there are also some disruptive headwinds facing this industry; namely direct sales over the Internet. This trend has already hurt PG sales in China and now Amazon is courting major competitors of PG about cutting out the retailers. While this could help improve margins if done right, I suspect Amazon is going to drive down prices negating much, if not all, of that potential. PG needs to get on board this trend and use it rather than fight it. We shall see how well it is able to adapt. The biggest problem is that there are both first mover advantages to be gained (and lost) and also lower barriers to entry by smaller competitors.

For these reasons (and the added uncertainty that was not there in years past) I have decided that the current P/E is more appropriate than the historical average. The current P/E is about 16.4. That would indicate that the company is fairly valued now. This contradicts the DDM valuation so we need a tie-breaker.

According to the OSV (Old Scholl Value) site, which I also like as a source of data, it lists three different valuations for each stock it covers and for PG the values are telling. Using its DCF (discounted cash flow) model it derives a value of $65.94; Graham's Formula yields a value of $69.29; EBIT Multiples model provides a value of $83.65. Only the EBIT multiple value is close to the current closing price. In the case of PG I really do not think the P/E or EBIT multiple models are reliable because of the dramatic reorganization and headwinds that muddy its future prospects.

Now I want to explain how to analyze a stock using free cash flow return on investment. We will take a deep look into the numbers for PG and at the same time explain the methodology involved in this analysis.

Main Street (the real world) is where PG operates and Wall Street (the hype casino) is where its shares trade. PG shares available for purchase on Wall Street are in the public domain and the company has little control over the price at which each share will trade. PG is required to release its earnings reports each quarter and from time to time it also provides press releases to its shareholders (and the general public) giving updates on how its operations are doing on Main Street.

Main Street is where PG invests in its own operations, creates products/services that its customers can purchase. How well PG management does in pricing and selling those products determines the profitability the company. Wall Street then reacts based on the success or failure of management to meet goals, set by analysts with guidance from PG management. Main Street and Wall Street thus have a seemingly symbiotic relationship. The disconnect that often occurs between the two is the result of perceptions and the ability of almost anyone to buy or sell any stock at any time. Expert analysis is not required to invest on Wall Street. The rise of such competitive forces such as hedge funds, dark pools and HFTs (high frequency traders - using algorithms) that account for the majority of trading volume most days has created a far different investing environment than that which existed 30 or more years ago when I got started as an investor.

It seems to me that we are subject to much more of a herd mentality and momentum investing than ever before. Fundamental analysis and investing for the long-term have become unfashionable on Wall Street. That is probably because it does not produce as much revenue for the powers that be on Wall Street. They need ever-rising volumes to keep respective revenues and profits rising.

This results in advice coming from Wall Street to be very dangerous for individual investors. Many individual investors experience emotional swings about individual stocks and tend to follow the herd in and out creating more volume and revenue for Wall Street and often more taxable revenue for the government. During bull markets, investors experience euphoria as "the rising tide lifts all boats." But when a bear market suddenly shows up, these same investors tend to panic and stampede over the cliff like lemmings. Thus we have the classic case of "greed vs. panic." It is the game that Wall Street plays to its advantage, not ours.

I am a fan and student of both Benjamin Graham and Warren Buffett. Our Friedrich algorithm was designed to assist all investors (both Pro and Novice alike) and give them the ability to quickly compare a company's Main Street operations, to its Wall Street valuation. Friedrich can do this on an individual company basis or assist users in analyzing an entire index like the S&P 500, an ETF, Mutual Fund or individual portfolio.

The Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.B) (NYSE: BRK.A) 1986 letter to shareholders, contains a ratio which Mr. Buffett entitled "Owner Earnings." It is what we would consider to be a version of "Free Cash Flow." This is one of the many gems hidden throughout the letters and footnotes where one can find explanations from Mr. Buffett on the key ratios that he and Charlie Munger used in analyzing stocks. In that letter, he defined the term "owner earnings" as the cash that is generated by the company's business operations.

"[Owner earnings] represent A) reported earnings plus B) depreciation, depletion, amortization, and certain other non-cash charges…less C) the average annual amount of capitalized expenditures for plant and equipment, etc. that the business requires to fully maintain its long-term competitive position and its unit volume."

I like this free cash flow ratio as I believe that earnings can be manipulated but a company's ability to create cash flow is more representative of its underlying operational efficiencies and financial well-being. Arnold Bernhard, the founder of Value Line Investment Survey, was a big fan of free cash flow and probably introduced it sooner than Mr. Buffett did. Our 60-year backtest of the DJIA from 1950-2009 used data from Value Line.

In the backtest mentioned above, we demonstrated that if one can purchase a company whose shares are selling for 15 times or less its Price to Free Cash Flow Ratio that the probability of success will dramatically increase in most cases. We have renamed the ratio the Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio in honor of both men. The following is how that ratio below is calculated.

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

The above are the ratios to use when analyzing a stock on Wall Street and below are the ratios we use when analyzing a stock on Main Street.

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

What the FROIC ratio does is tell us how much forward free cash flow the company is generating on Main Street relative to how much total capital it has employed. So, if a company invests $100 in total capital on Main Street and generates $20 in forward free cash flow, it therefore has a FROIC of 20%, which we consider excellent. This is just one of the key ratios (66 in total) that we use to identify how a company is performing on Main Street, as it is our belief that if a company is making a killing on Main Street, that this news will eventually show up on Wall Street's radar.

So, let us begin our analysis and at the same time try to teach everyone how to do a similar analysis on one's own portfolio. In analyzing PG's Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio we must first analyze PG's Sherlock Debt Divisor. Here is a detailed definition of what that ratio is:

Sherlock Debt Divisor = A major concern that we have these days in analyzing companies is the amount of debt relative to its operating cash flow and whether management is abusing this situation by taking on more debt than it requires. Debt can be used wisely to create leverage and leverage can be extremely beneficial within certain parameters. On the other side of the coin, too much reliance on debt can be unsustainable and put a company's future in jeopardy. So, what we have done to determine if a company's debt policy is beneficial or abusive, is to create the Sherlock Debt Divisor.

What the Divisor does is punish companies that rely too heavily on debt and rewards those who successfully use debt as leverage. To do this we take a company's working capital and subtract its long-term debt. If a company has a lot more working capital than long-term debt, we reward it. Conversely we punish those whose long-term debt exceeds its working capital. If this result of this calculation is higher than the current stock market price, then leverage is being employed. A company with too much leverage will generate a result of this ratio that will adjust our other ratios making the stock less attractive as an investment.

Having successfully defined the Sherlock Debt Divisor, we now need the following four bits of financial data in order to calculate it for PG. TTM (trailing 12 months) is about as close to real time data as we can get, based on when each company reports. We last updated the reports on PG a few days before the company reported quarterly earnings

Market Price Per Share = $89.40

Working Capital = Total Current Assets - Total Current Liabilities

Total Current Assets = $25,600,000,000

Total Current Liabilities = $28,900,000,000

Working Capital = $-3,300,000,000

Long-Term Debt = $16,500,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 2,740,000,000

Sherlock Debt Divisor = Market Price Per Share - ((Working Capital - Long-Term Debt)/Diluted Shares Outstanding))

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $89.40 - (($-3,300,000,000 - $16,500,000,000)/2,740,000,000)) = $7.23

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $89.40 - ($-7.23) = $96.63

Since PG has more Long-Term Debt than Working Capital, we punish it by using the higher price of $96.63 as our new numerator in all of our calculations.

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF Ratio = Sherlock Debt Divisor/ [(net income per share + depreciation per share) - (capital spending per diluted share)]

Sherlock Debt Divisor = $96.63

Net Income per diluted share = $15,300,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $5.58

Depreciation per diluted share = $3,100,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $1.31

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,500,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $1.28

$5.58 + $1.31 - ($1.28) = $5.61

Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow Ratio = $96.63/$5.61 = 17.22

Now if one goes to our FRIEDRICH LEGEND (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of is considered good.

We last ran our Datafile for PG on March 8, 2017, and our Friedrich Algorithm gave a recommendation to our subscribers that PG is a "Strong Hold" as our Friedrich Datafile and Chart below show. There you will also find the last ten years of PG's Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow results.

Notice how the left side of the chart labeled TTM is showing more green coloration and that the Super Six Score has started to climb. It is not yet a bargain, but the trend is definitely positive. The warning is for the negative revenue growth. So, if revenue growth revives we will see the score rise another notch.

Now that we have shown everyone how to calculate our Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio, let us now move on and explain how to calculate our FROIC ratio.

This is how we calculate it:

FROIC means "Free Cash Flow Return on Invested Capital"

Forward Free Cash Flow = [((Net Income + Depreciation) (1+ % Revenue Growth rate)) - (Capital Spending)]

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

Net Income per diluted share = $15,300,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $5.58

Depreciation per diluted share = $3,100,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $1.31

Capital Spending per diluted share = $3,500,000,000/2,740,000,000 = $1.28

Revenue Growth Rate TTM = -7.6%

[(($5.58 + $1.31) (92.4%)) - ($1.28)] =$5.09

Long-Term Debt = $16,500,000,000

Shareholders Equity = $53,100,000,000

Diluted Shares Outstanding = 2,740,000,000

($16,500,000,000+$53,100,000,000) / 2,740,000,000 = $25.40

FROIC = (Forward Free Cash Flow)/ (Long-Term Debt + Shareholders' Equity)

$5.09/$25.40 = 20.0%

FROIC = 20.0%

Now if one goes to our FRIEDRICH LEGEND again (on what is considered a good or bad result) you will notice that our result of 20.0% is an excellent result and tells us that PG generates $ 20 in forward free cash flow for every $100 it invests in total capital employed. Now, if we scroll back up to the datafile table we see that this is a significant improvement from what PG has been achieving over the last ten years, especially over the last few.

It would appear that the effort the PG management is making to right the ship is working in terms of profitability and creation of free cash flow. So, even without the growth in revenue, there may still be hope for the future. But, with revenue growth, PG could turn into a potential buy candidate for future consideration.

In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, I rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is an example of the FAST Model results for Procter & Gamble:

On Main Street PG is doing great, while on Wall Street it is appears to be fairly valued. Now, if one can build a portfolio containing similar excellent Main Street results and buy all at attractive Price to Bernhard Buffett Free Cash Flow ratio results, then your portfolio should be a star on both Main Street and Wall Street. Finding companies that have excellent results on Main Street and Wall Street (simultaneously) these days is, unfortunately, like trying to find a needle in a haystack. In order to prove this point we recently analyzed the S&P 500 Index using the exact same methodology and produced final Main Street (FROIC) and Wall Street (Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF) results for the entire index.

The final results for the S&P 500 Index are:

FROIC = 12%

Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF = 38.34

For FROIC, we consider any result above 20% to be excellent and any result above 10% to be good, so the S&P 500 index in having a FROIC of 12%, can be considered good and tells us (that as a group on Main Street) the components of the index are doing well.

The problem is that Wall Street has "overbought" the index, giving it a score of 38.34 for our Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio. That ratio considers a stock a bargain when it trades under 15 times and overbought when it trades over 30 times. Therefore, the S&P 500 index is some 8.34 points or about 28% in "overbought" territory. This is just one more indication of a stock market that is highly overvalued.

When analyzing the S&P 500 Index components we set up certain rules to use when analyzing any group of stocks, such as one's own portfolio:

1) If a stock has a negative FROIC result, we automatically assign it a score of 100 for its Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio, in order to keep everything consistent and logical, as you can't have a negative Price to Bernhard Buffett FCF ratio when analyzing portfolios.

2) Then at the same time the maximum FROIC allowed is 100%, so we can keep everything consistent and logical as well, as anything higher distorts the results for the group.

3) We also give a zero result for FROIC for any "cash position" in the portfolio and a 22.50 result for the Price to Buffett Free Cash Flow, (which is 15 (buy) + 30 (sell) = 45/2 = 22.50). This was done to force one never to feel comfortable in cash, unless one has no choice in the matter, like we are now. Our real time research clearly shows that the markets are overvalued, as measured by our analysis of the S&P 500 index.

Going forward, if you want to duplicate this same analysis for your own portfolio, it will require some effort on your part, in order to calculate the FROIC and Price to Bernhard Buffett ratio for each holding. For those who don't want to do the leg work on your own we offer a service where we have done the calculations for 4000 US stocks, over 6,000 stocks from ten other countries and soon (as early as mid-year) to be 25,000 global stocks from 27 countries.

Conclusion

It is my belief that free cash flow analysis is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies, and my hope is that you may add these ratios to your own investor tool box in order to help you in your own due diligence. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below and don't forget to hit the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of this article. Now that we are able to analyze indices we will begin the process of analyzing ETFs, Mutual Funds and certain popular portfolio managers' (gurus) portfolios in a series of articles here on Seeking Alpha. That effort will, of course, be in addition to providing analysis on individual stocks. Since most use the S&P 500 Index as the comparative benchmark, we can see how each is doing in a side-by-side comparison.

Finally, in conjunction with Mycroft Friedrich I am proud to announce that we have brought our Friedrich Global Research to Seeking Alpha's Marketplace and for those interested in taking a look and kicking tires, we are offering a two week free trial. Saving investor from losses is just as important to us as finding the undervalued jewels. In conclusion, we believe that we have developed, in our Friedrich algorithm, an excellent tool for investors.

For those who would like to learn more about my investment philosophy please consider reading "How I Created My Own Portfolio Over a Lifetime."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.