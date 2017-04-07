10 Reasons You Can Always Count On Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola is coming off a transition year, which is the likely reason the stock has declined 10% from all-time highs.

Given Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) currently trades 10% off of all-time highs, now is an attractive opportunity to pick up one of the most reliable dividend stocks on the market. I believe the stock has traded down due to 2016 being a transition year as Coca-Cola continues to make progress on refranchising its bottling system. Over the short-term, this has reduced revenue and income (and will continue to do so). However, this is a good long-term move. The bottling business is capital-intensive and is low-margin revenue. Refranchising will increase productivity and improve operating margins. I'm going to trust Coca-Cola since they have rarely steered their shareholders in the wrong direction. I still believe this stock is a good bet for the following reasons:

1. The Coca-Cola Brand

Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable consumer brands in the world. According to Forbes, Coca-Cola ranked as the 4th most valuable brand, only trailing Apple, Google, and Microsoft. That's a pretty impressive club to be a part of.

2. Previous Performance

Coca-Cola has been around for a long time. If you invested $40 back in 1919, you'd have well over $10 million dollars today. This is a company that has staying power and not much has changed over the last century. I'm a big believer in previous performance being the best indication for future performance. Even though 2016 was considered a down year, their year-over-year growth over the last 30 years has still been impressive. As I mentioned before, Coca-Cola is refranchising their bottling system, which is driving sales down. The good news is core organic revenues grew 4% during 2016, according to a recent press release.

KO Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

3. Strong Balance Sheet

With $22.2 billion in cash & marketable securities, Coca-Cola has amassed a war chest over the years. This compares nicely to a very manageable $37 billion in total debt, which equates to a 52% LTD to capitalization ratio.

4. Cash Flow Machine

Many companies report good 'earnings' but to be a truly great business, earnings translate into cash flow and Coca-Cola is one of the best in the business at doing that. Their strong, reliable annual free cash flow is what supports my following 3 points.

Figures in millions

5. Dividend Yield

My favorite thing about Coca-Cola is its solid quarterly dividend, which started way back in 1920. The quarterly dividend now stands at $0.37 per share, which is an annualized yield of 3.48%. This gives Coca-Cola the 5th highest yield out of the 30 stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

6. Dividend Aristocrat

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for the last 55 years in a row, a pretty incredible feat. This means they have been an aristocrat two times over. Few other stocks are a part of that club.

KO Dividend data by YCharts

7. Share Repurchase Program

As with many other blue-chips, Coca-Cola is an active purchaser of their own stock. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases for a variety or reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Second, it increases earnings per share, even if earnings have remained flat. Lastly, companies normally wouldn't purchase their own stock unless they believe it's attractively valued, so I view this as a bullish sentiment.

Coca-Cola repurchased approximately $2.2 billion worth of stock in 2016 and $13.8 billion over the previous five years, net of proceeds from the issuance of stock purchased by employees. According to the most recent annual report, Coca-Cola expects to repurchase approximately $2.0 billion of stock during 2017, net of proceeds from the issuance of stock purchased by employees.

8. Low Volatility

According to the Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500's P/E ratio is currently at 24.75. There's only been a handful of times over the last 100 years when valuations have been higher (i.e. before the 2008 financial crisis and before the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s). Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.66 (source: Google Finance), which means it will be less volatile than the overall market, which can stabilize your portfolio during a future downturn.

9. Well-Diversified and Recession-Proof

One of the reasons Coca-Cola has such low volatility is how strong their brand is, which makes the company almost recession proof. No matter how the economy is doing, consumers will generally keep buying Coca-Cola products. To prove this, lets take a look at how Coca-Cola performed during the 2008/2009 recession.

10. Reasonable Valuation

Coca-Cola isn't cheap and it never will be. The best blue-chips rarely ever go on sale and Coca-Cola is no exception. The good news is the stock has a forward P/E of 22.6, which is within range of its historical average. Coca-Cola is also expected to grow its earnings by a CAGR of 7% over the next 3 years (data source: S&P 500 IQ reports), so I consider their current valuation reasonable.

KO Normalized PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

The multi-year market rally is still going strong, but Coca-Cola has not benefited over the last year. The likely culprit is a little bit of uncertainty as Coca-Cola transitions away from their bottling business. While this will depress sales for the next couple of years, I'm confident in Coca-Cola's leadership based on their track-record. Now is as good of a time as ever to pick up one of the most reliable stocks on the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.