General Electric: Is This A Potential Lights Out Deal?

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been wheeling and dealing over the past couple of years trying to hone itself down to an industrial concern. The company has done a lot to get down to where it's at right now but whether or not it has done a good job at doing it is a debate for another day. Over the past couple of years the company has sold off some of its financial services to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), spun off the consumer credit division in the form of Synchrony Finance (NYSE:SYF), and most recently the merger announcement with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) to name a few of the transactions. But the most recent news of consideration to sell the consumer lighting business suggests the persona of the company is still fluid and is an opportunity I'd like to look at further.

The preliminary steps of selling off a division typically starts off with conversations with investment banks that can pair up the seller with a potential buyer. In this instance GE is looking to sell the unit for nearly $500M. In the most recent quarterly report GE did not break out how much revenue comes in from the consumer lighting business but it is estimated to be around 10% of the overall $2.3B in revenue produced by lighting business segment. So with these types of numbers it should more than likely not be a needle mover for the company. This consumer lighting business is essentially a commodity product which doesn't fit in the business strategy that GE is trying to aim for.

If sold out of GE, the lighting business will now be focused primarily on commercial LED lighting. The potential sale will include all residential related LED lighting solutions along with the connected-home technology platform. One can argue that GE is better off selling this residential business because it is a low margin business with lots of competition. The risk of managing the consumer lighting business can take management's focus away from higher margin performing businesses and isn't worth the potential revenues.

$500M in any sort of sale of this business seems like a large amount to you and me but to GE it would literally amount to about 2% of revenues from the most recent quarter. So from that perspective the sale would be meaningless, but the distraction of having it around and managing it can be damaging. As GE continues to focus on becoming more industrial related it is imperative to rid itself of the consumer businesses such as the appliances business they sold last year.

After an initial foray into GE that netted me a 25.8% return I actually initiated my second position in GE in late November and have been pretty upset about the purchase thus far. I will only purchase shares if GE stays below $30, because I believe that is where it offers additional value. I've selected $30 because it is the middle of the stock's 52-week range and my average purchase price.

I swapped out of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) in favor of GE during the 2016 fourth-quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (0.2%, or 0.6% annualized) and wanted to lock in those profits. So far I have lost less on the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how Delta and GE have fared against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Source: Google Finance

At the end of the day, it only matters what a stock has done for one's portfolio. For me, GE is one of my mid-sized positions and hasn't done anything, as I'm down 2.5% on the name, while it occupies roughly 6.8% of my portfolio. I continue to believe in the name because it still has great earnings growth projections for the near and long term. I own the stock for the wild card portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. I am up 18% since the inception of my portfolio, while the S&P 500 is up 14.4%. Below is a quick glance of my portfolio and how each position therein is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 16.1% 9.8% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 11.3% 4.1% PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) 6.2% 3.9% Wyndham Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:WYN) 1.7% 3.7% 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) 1.5% 3.7% SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) 0.0% 7.3% General Electric Company -1.9% 8.1% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -2.2% 10.4% Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) -5.6% 3.4% O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) -6.0% 4.1% VFC MAY 19 2017 52.50 PUT (NYSE:VFC) -16.5% 0.5% Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) -17.3% 18.8% Cash $ 22.22%

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.