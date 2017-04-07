Cramer Believes In Twilio - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/6/2017)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, April 6.

Bullish Calls

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO): "We've got to care about where it's going. And I believe in CEO Jeff Lawson, and I believe in Twilio. I can't believe how bad the stock has been, though, and I understand."

Hubspot (NYSE:HUBS): Cramer likes the lead generation social market. Hubspot a hot stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): Book profits on half of what you own and let the rest run.

Cemex (NYSE:CX): Cramer likes the piece by Morgan Stanley on Cemex. He recommends the stock too.

Bearish Calls

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH): The propane business is tough. Don't buy this stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA): It's a battleground stock, which makes Cramer uncomfortable.

