S&P 500 Valuation Still Not Unreasonable

by: Brian Gilmartin, CFA

Valuation makes for a poor timing tool, although long-term investors need to keep one eye on the metrics to remain informed.

Std. Dev. Std. Dev.
Valuation 25-year Over/Under 25-year Over/Under
Measure Description Latest Average Valued Description Latest Average Valued
P/E Forward P/E 17.5(x) 15.9(x) 0.5 Forward P/E 16.1(x) 15.8(x) 0.1
CAPE Shiller P/E 29.0(x) 26.1 0.5 Shiller P/E 25.9(x) 25.6(x) 0.0
Div Yield Dividend Yield 2.1% 2.0% (0.2) Dividend Yield 2.3% 2.0% (0.5)
P/B Price-to-book 2.9(x) 2.9(x) (0.1) Price-to-book 2.6(x) 2.9(x) (0.4)
P/CF Price-to-Cash-Flow 12.2(x) 10.6 0.8 Price-to-Cash-Flow 11.2(x) 11.4(x) (0.1)
EY Spread EY-BAA yield 1.00% -0.30% (0.7) EY-BAA yield 0.80% -0.50% (0.7)
Data as of 3/31/17 Data as of /12/31/16
Source: J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Markets" Source: GTTM

I've always liked this matrix from J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Market" published by Dr. David Kelly's team.

While it is always subject to argument, the 25-year time frame for the valuation measures include the late 1990s large-cap growth and tech frenzy and the two bear markets from the decade of the 2000s.

"EY" is the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings yield, which can be found weekly on this blog in the "By the Numbers" segment.

Corrections can happen at any time and for any reason.

Thanks for reading.

