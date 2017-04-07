S&P 500 Valuation Still Not Unreasonable

Valuation makes for a poor timing tool, although long-term investors need to keep one eye on the metrics to remain informed.
|Std. Dev.
|Std. Dev.
|Valuation
|25-year
|Over/Under
|25-year
|Over/Under
|Measure
|Description
|Latest
|Average
|Valued
|Description
|Latest
|Average
|Valued
|P/E
|Forward P/E
|17.5(x)
|15.9(x)
|0.5
|Forward P/E
|16.1(x)
|15.8(x)
|0.1
|CAPE
|Shiller P/E
|29.0(x)
|26.1
|0.5
|Shiller P/E
|25.9(x)
|25.6(x)
|0.0
|Div Yield
|Dividend Yield
|2.1%
|2.0%
|(0.2)
|Dividend Yield
|2.3%
|2.0%
|(0.5)
|P/B
|Price-to-book
|2.9(x)
|2.9(x)
|(0.1)
|Price-to-book
|2.6(x)
|2.9(x)
|(0.4)
|P/CF
|Price-to-Cash-Flow
|12.2(x)
|10.6
|0.8
|Price-to-Cash-Flow
|11.2(x)
|11.4(x)
|(0.1)
|EY Spread
|EY-BAA yield
|1.00%
|-0.30%
|(0.7)
|EY-BAA yield
|0.80%
|-0.50%
|(0.7)
|Data as of 3/31/17
|Data as of /12/31/16
|Source: J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Markets"
|Source: GTTM
I've always liked this matrix from J.P. Morgan's "Guide to the Market" published by Dr. David Kelly's team.
While it is always subject to argument, the 25-year time frame for the valuation measures include the late 1990s large-cap growth and tech frenzy and the two bear markets from the decade of the 2000s.
"EY" is the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) earnings yield, which can be found weekly on this blog in the "By the Numbers" segment.
Corrections can happen at any time and for any reason.
Thanks for reading.