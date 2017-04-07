35% Upside On An Extreme Value Retailer?

DG is no longer viewed on the average as a slow-growing, stable-margined business, but one facing competitive threats, possibly unsustainable margins, and lower growth ahead despite aggressive expansion plans.

Argument: The market appears to be pricing in some small level of financial deterioration for Dollar General (NYSE:DG), but I believe its value proposition to the brick-and-mortar retail environment is ultimately defensible and sustainable. As a standard stable margin, 2% year-over-year revenue growth business, it could have around 35% upside, but are the market's concerns (listed in the second summary bullet point) validated?

Business Synopsis

Tennessee-based Dollar General owns 13,320 general merchandise store in 43 US states. Roughly half of these stores are concentrated in the southern part of the country. On April 6, the company announced it intends to acquire 323 Dollar Express stores from private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Financial details have yet to be announced.

As its name implies, the company operates at the extreme end of the value continuum, competing firmly on price.

Overview

Brick-and-mortar retail has been in some level of decline over the past few years as more sales are pushed online. Needless to say, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is benefiting handsomely from this trend, as is Asia-based conglomerate Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), but more traditional brick-and-mortar retailers are suffering especially. Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) is likely to go through bankruptcy proceedings in time. Macy's (NYSE:M) is struggling and may need to wind down by liquidating real estate. Payless ShoeSource recently closed down its outlets, and there are of course obviously too many to name.

Even Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the one-time international king of retail, has struggled to keep on top of the seismic shift in retail that Amazon's presence has brought. Its stock is up just 3.6% annualized over the past five years, versus 36.7% annualized for Amazon. The divergence since early 2015 has been significant.

However, this shift is likely to predominantly affect mid-quality retailers, and most of which could be categorically recognized as such.

Luxury retailers and those who specialize in more expensive purchases that require trying out the product beforehand - e.g., appliances, furniture - are mostly free from this shift. Brick-and-mortar outlets still have a high degree of value in these cases. Very few people buy a four-figure designer bag without having some direct knowledge of or experience with the product first. The same goes for a couch for one's living room.

On the flip side, extreme value retailers are likely to be mostly spared as well. For one, not all individuals have the means to shop online. Second, online sales entail inherent costs involved in shipping and delivery lag, both monetarily and in terms of convenience.

Extreme discount retailers provide a clear value-add in this respect and are not likely to see the same impacts as mid-quality retailers accordingly. Dollar General possesses a strong market position in this space. The retailers low price points and types of merchandise sold put it in a relatively good position to handle market downturns.

Therefore, a solid qualitative case can be made for an extreme value retailer with a high share of the market. This is one part of retail by which it will be difficult for online merchants to disrupt.

Capital Structure

For year-end FY2018, Dollar General projects to be leveraged at around ~4x EBITDA or ~35% total capitalization, which includes converting operating leases into debt. It's hard to estimate the precise leverage figures as operating lease obligations and their payments due by period are not reported in precise yearly installments (source: company 10-K filing). (The conversion of operating leases into debt entails a discounting process.)

To create a model that displays the company's optimal financing balance (between debt and equity), I convert various credit metrics to synthetic credit ratings based on the standard scale used by the credit agencies. I then use current spreads between the 10-year US Treasury and each credit rating to derive a cost of debt for each.

Based on this, it would suggest that Dollar General appears somewhat underleveraged. The company is only slightly in the investment-grade range as noted by the big three rating agencies. This is due to some combination of a challenging retail backdrop (though I addressed this above) and its thin margins, wherein its compete-on-price strategy creates a less secure operational environment.

Now that its shares have fallen near 52-week lows, and around a price first seen in December 2014, management may consider using excess cash flow to repurchase shares. The company pays a relatively modest dividend equal to approximately 20% of its projected FY2018 unlevered free cash flow (i.e., NOPAT + depreciation and amortization - capex).

Valuation

I use the following assumptions to value the company using discounted cash flow:

Revenue is expected around $23 billion for the FY2018 ending January 31, 2018

Revenue growth is conservatively estimated at 2% y/y

Consistent EBITDA margin just north of the 11% mark

DG's capital spending is light at only about 1.8% of revenue per year; this is set equal to depreciation and amortization expense

Effective tax rate of 36.5%

No working capital growth

Debt costs of 3.82% based on comparably rated debt, an adjustable cost of equity to account for various returns expectations, and a 1.8% long-term economic growth rate

Based on forward nominal returns expectations running from 7%-10%, in increments of 50 bps, we get the following valuation curve:

Formerly, DG was valued at over $90 per share, before a bad earnings miss wiped out 18% of the stock's value in one day in August 2016. Shares have trended sideways since.

As a whole, there is a high level of skepticism that the company's financial performance can meets management's expectations from a combination of industry competition and potential rising costs that cause margins to drop. Given DG competes so heavily on price, every part of the supply chain must be highly efficient. Even then such matters as rising inflation can hurt if the company cannot sufficiently pass off these added costs onto consumers without causing flight into other retail options. Retailers that compete heavily on price generally lack advantages related to brand loyalty.

DG's expansion plans are also met with some level of concern. Dollar Express adds additional extreme discount chains and DG already expects an expansionary pace of around 1,000 store openings per year.

If we sensitize these matters to growth and margin assumptions, ranging from 0%-4% y/y revenue growth and 9%-13% EBITDA margins, we get the following outputs (cost of equity taken as 7.5%):

In terms of percentage change relative to its $69.55 price as of the market-close on April 6:

Based on these results, it appears that the consensus opinion is somewhere along the lines of 100 bps of pre-tax margin compression and 1% y/y as a representative top-line growth rate. Or another possible permutation, for example, would come at around 200 bps of margin compression to go along with a 2%-3% y/y growth rate, right in line with current CPI inflation.

Conclusion

Consensus on DG has notably shifted over the past year. The company went from being viewed as a stable mature business with a standard ~2% y/y mid- and long-term growth trajectory and steady margins to one underperforming slightly on growth and seeing a level of compression to margins in the years ahead.

While I think DG's market position is more insulated from the brick-and-mortar retail decline, perceptions of greater competition, rising input costs, and concerns governing its aggressive expansion plans have weighed on the stock.

If one views DG as even a low-growth, stable-margined business, and believes in its value proposition in the retail market, it could have up to 35% upside. If the market is correct in its skepticism and earnings beats fail to push investors back in line with previous estimates, the sideways action would be likely to continue.

