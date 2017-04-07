Class I Rail Traffic First Quarter 2017 Update - Performance Clocks In Strong, Suggesting Railroads May Be A Top Freight Performing Industry

Many other key commodities including chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and metal products have remained positive as well.

Total Class I rail traffic through March of 2017 was up 4.1 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 5.6 and 2.4 percent.

Class I total traffic continued to accelerate during March of 2017. Overall performance was up seven percent versus last year. Compared to last month's 4.5 percent performance, this reflected a 250-basis point (bps) increase.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (NYSE:AAR).

Despite the "double-counting" effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue for any railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. and North America originated rail traffic results were up 3.5 and 4.4 percent versus the above carried railcar traffic total.

Mexico originated rail traffic was down 0.4 percent (a 650-bps improvement from last month), while Canada was up 8.9 percent. As Mexico's rail traffic was relatively flat, the North America 4.4 percent performance has tracked well against the U.S. and Canada total traffic carried.

Last year's monthly performance will continue to be viewed as a comparison for each new month during 2017. Despite the muted performance during January, February and March have continued the strong positive trend from last fall. March's performance also reflected the highest monthly positive result out of the past 15 months. Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 9.1 percent through March - a 200-bps improvement from February.

Canadian National led all Class Is for both carloads and intermodal units - up 9.8 and 8.2 percent respectively. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows: BNSF (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) 6.5 percent, Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) 5.9 percent, Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) 3.7 percent, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 1.8 percent, Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) one percent and CSX (NYSE:CSX) 0.9 percent. All Class Is witnessed improved performance during March, with the exception being CSX.

For Class I container traffic YOY, March performance increased by 5.9 percent versus last year, a 340-bps increase from February's 2.5 percent. Investors should note that intermodal includes both international and domestic services.

International and domestic container units carried witnessed a strong surge during the last few months of 2016. The start of 2017 has witness more gradual and stable performance. Expectations are for continued momentum through the summer.

March witnessed a reversal from January and February, as the month witnessed a greater than 1,200-bps swing. Trailer traffic lessened has now increased 1.5 percent through March, and has been positive five of the previous six consecutive months.

To date, only Canadian National, BNSF, Norfolk Southern and CSX have witnessed positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern, Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific lagged peers, but all displayed improvement, especially Kansas City Southern, which witnessed a 13.5 percent improvement during March. Both CSX and Union Pacific continued to struggle for trailer units carried. It should be noted that Canadian National's performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic witnessed continued accelerated performance from February during March with a YOY increase at 7.9 percent. Carloads carried during 2017 continued to perform substantially stronger than 2016. Energy prices have remained stable and current railroad performance is a solid indication of industrial demand for the first quarter.

March's performance was the strongest carload traffic results over the previous 15 months, exceeding February's previous high. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic. The year is off to an excellent start, setting the first quarter up for potential earnings beats.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal continued to sustain increasing improvement as March performance increased to 17.2 percent YOY, versus the 15.9 percent gain during February. Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, Kansas City Southern and BNSF all witnessed performance greater than 20 percent. Canadian Pacific was moderately higher, while CSX was moderately lower, and Canadian National was down substantially.

Chemicals performance was flat during March YOY, versus the three percent improvement during February. Results among Class Is were mostly moderately negative with exceptions being Kansas City Southern, Canadian National and Union Pacific.

Motor vehicle and equipment performance improved by 1.2 percent during March YOY, versus one percent during February. Performance for Class Is continued to vary substantially with Kansas City Southern and BNSF growing by 51.7 and 10.6 percent, Canadian National growing by 6.2 percent, with the remainder moderately lower. The exception was Canadian Pacific, down over 19 percent.

Grain performance improved, up 10 percent during March YOY, versus the 1.2 percent gain during February. Union Pacific continued to led the way with double-digit performance at 31.5 percent, followed by Canadian National's 25 percent performance. Norfolk Southern was up 10 percent, while BNSF and Canadian Pacific witnessed moderately positive performance. Both CSX and Kansas City Southern were down strongly at -9 and -8 percent.

Petroleum performance declined by -2.8 percent during March YOY, versus the -5.7 percent decline during February. This marks the second time during the previous 15 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits. A return to growth is not guaranteed for every week moving forward.

Kansas City Southern and Canadian National were the only Class Is with positive performance at 23.4 and 17.8 percent. The major laggard remained Union Pacific with negative performance greater than 18 percent. Both CSX and Canadian Pacific were down around 10 percent, with the remaining Class Is moderately lower.

Of note is the fact that crushed stone, gravel and sand is now up over 24 percent through March. Each month during 2017 has witnessed double-digit growth from last year, with growth accelerating by 25.8 and 32.2 percent the past two months. Every Class I witness growth for this commodity in March, with the majority seeing substantial gains.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance. Metals products has also been positive for the year. Petroleum products will likely be marginally positive or negative for the year; but prospects are looking better. Investors should continue to monitor these top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 69 percent of carload traffic through March.

From mid-January to early March, Class I railroad stocks witnessed strong performance. As transports declined, railroads followed into late-March, but have since recovered. CSX remains the top performer up 32.8 percent. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN), but only CSX, Canadian National and Norfolk Southern have outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).

The key drivers for 2017 remain seaport TEU growth, as well as energy supply and demand and industrial production and retail sales. Rail performance has been strong, indicating positive growth for the U.S. economy, but this is partly attributable to the freight recession lows from last year.

The recent pull-back in late March did offer some buying opportunities. But similar to today's select choices, these opportunities were mostly related to Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific. Today, these remain as the top picks moving forward for 2017.

Investors should note that information from Mexico's railroad regulatory agency will be coming out via a final report sometime this summer, which could have implications for Kansas City Southern's operations. As trade policy rhetoric has softened as expected, this review remains an unpredictable variable.

Average gross domestic product (GDP) estimates are just below two percent. I see Canadian National, BNSF, Kansas City Southern and Norfolk Southern set up to easily outperform this level. Other peer performance will be dependent more on pricing. Overall, Class Is are set up to perform well financially for the first quarter. Stock price performance has also gotten back on track.

