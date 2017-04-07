Retail Group Still Has Pulse - Cramer's Mad Money (4/6/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, April 6.

The retail group has been struggling for long due to competition from e-commerce retailers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). "It was a classic relief rally, where certain stocks just came down too far too fast, and then we got numbers that weren't quite as bad as people had feared," said Cramer.

The stocks of brick-and-mortar players like Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Macy's (NYSE:M), L Brands (NYSE:LB), Target (NYSE:TGT), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) rallied, as their earnings reports indicated that retail is not as bad as analysts expected. "When you're as negative as most portfolio managers had become on retail, it really doesn't take much to get the group raging," the Mad Money host said.

After Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reported earnings, the stock dropped 20%. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) reported a drop in sales, and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) issued a letter doubting its ability to continue as a going concern. Post that, Citigroup reported a sell note on the retailers. Paul Ryan's push for border tax further put a dent on retailers. That's the reason short sellers were all over the retail group. They also believed e-commerce will kill the brick-and-mortar business.

The tone for retail changed when Bed Bath & Beyond did not cut its forecasts and told a good story. L Brands did not cut its forecast either. Costco had 6% same-store sales growth, when analysts were expecting only 3%. "When you have all these retail obituaries written and then you get the actual proof of life, the sellers stop surfacing," said Cramer.

There weren't enough sellers, and hence, it was easy for the retail group to run. "Don't get too negative on any one particular group that still has a pulse, people, even if you think it's the walking dead. When too many investors get too pessimistic at once, it has a tendency to blow up in your face, just like we saw in today's session," he concluded.

Bears had it coming

Bears are not buying the "fairytale" for some stocks. In fact, they were stubborn and held on to their short positions. For instance, short sellers were sure Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) would not be able to resolve its execution issues. When the company got acquired, the shorts were stranded. The stock went up 52% for the year.

Next is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which has 26% of its shares sold short. Analysts have given sell ratings to the stock, and the short-sellers have doubled down. However, even the bearish note from Barclays, which gave a target of $165, was not enough to stop the stock from rising when the company announced production numbers earlier this week.

"Sure, the analysts got the litany of negatives we all know, and that goes a long way to explaining why 26% of Tesla's float is sold short. The main thing you need to know, though, is that beauty is in the eye of the beholding buyer, and they aren't buying what Barclays is slinging," observed Cramer.

Buyers are not buying the bear case, and that is pushing the stock higher.

CEO interview - Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

The stock of Constellation Brands had money managers worried due to the border tax. However, the company is doing well based on recent earnings. Constellation is the fastest-growing consumer packaged goods company in the US, and the stock is near its 52-week high. Cramer interviewed CEO Robert Sands to know more about the quarter and the impact of the border tax.

Sands said he is optimistic about 2017. He commented on the border tax saying, "We're not going to sit around and worry too much or try to base our decision on the probability of this occurring." The company has planned for the tax if it occurs, but as a CEO, he has other, better priorities.

Sands said the company used the weakness in Q4 to buy back its own stock for $1.1 billion. Its average price was around $151, and the stock trades at $171, currently which means the company's decision was a good one. When it comes to strategy, Constellation's Mexican beer brand, Pacifico, is showing strong growth.

"All of a sudden, the growth on Pacifico has jumped up to high-double digit growth, I think 20% in the fourth quarter, and we don't really see any end to it. We really do think that Pacifico is going to come right on the heels of Corona and then Modelo Especial as the most popular imports in the United States," said Sands.

"Our whole strategy is about lining up high-margin growth driver behind growth driver, whether it's in wine, beer, or spirits, and that's why we acquired brands like Meiomi and High West in addition to the rest of our great portfolio," he added.

Sands said craft beer is a strong growth category in beverage alcohol, along with tequila, brown spirits and American whiskies. Constellation Brands is well positioned to take advantage of the growth in these categories.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

How can investors pick the winners from losers? For instance, Darden Restaurants and Brinker International are stocks in the restaurant industry, but Darden is up 15% YTD and Brinker is down 14% YTD.

Darden got its turnaround started few years ago, when Starboard Value got involved and shook up the management. It sold the Red Lobster brand in 2014 to a private equity firm and kept Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse.

The company has taken initiatives like to-go sales and remodeled its stores to boost traffic. It acquired Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Its recent earnings were good. The company has 1,500 stores across the globe. "Here's the thing you need to understand: Darden's turn has literally been years in the making," said Cramer.

"Brinker is pretty much the baseline here. Its performance has essentially been in line with the rest of the industry, which is why Wall Street has quickly turned so negative on the stock," he noted. The company had an earnings miss and slashed full-year guidance. It has declining same-store sales and even got bad press on Veterans Day.

"The company reports again in three weeks. Can't be super-optimistic," Cramer cautioned. It has 1,600 stores across the globe. "They've got the same old management team and the same old tired stores. Neither company has particularly healthy food, but Darden's brands are certainly perceived as being healthier than Chili's," he said.

Darden may look expensive with earnings trading at 19 times, but it has a record of growth in an industry which is otherwise struggling. Brinker has a bigger dividend and lower valuation. "It's very tough to invest in the restaurant industry right now, but that's why it's so important to remember why it's worth paying up for best-of-breed stocks like Darden, rather than going bargain hunting for companies that seem to be struggling, like Brinker," concluded Cramer.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): Intel's acquisition of Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY) was good.

Adient (NASDAQ:ADNT): Cramer is concerned about auto sales. Let the stock come down, he advises.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW)-DuPont (NYSE:DD) merger: Cramer thinks the merger will go through by September-October of this year.

Sprouts Farmer's Market (NASDAQ:SFM): It's the best in its category, but the supermarket business is cut-throat. Buy some now, and the rest if the stock comes down.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS): Its yield is good, but the quarter was bad for the company. Cramer cannot recommend the stock on an earnings basis unless he sees better quarters.

