Marketplace Roundtable: Picking One's Spots, Or One's Yields

"The stock market is a no-called-strike game. You don't have to swing at everything - you can wait for your pitch."

So says Warren Buffett in his old saw about the stock market. Most of us are aware of this maxim, but most of us are checking our portfolio and Seeking Alpha and other sites daily to see what pitches are being thrown and how fat they might be.

The saying applies to the yield space just as well, and is evident in the approach Alpha Gen Capital discusses below. The author of Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities, Alpha Gen Capital focuses on a wide variety of less followed income classes. And as discussed in our email interview, the author has found reason to start swinging at different types of pitches as the market has closed some discounts and opened others.

Seeking Alpha: You cover a wide range of income-yielding securities on your service - CEFs, baby bonds, preferred issues, high-yield REITs and BDCs, etc. Do any of those specific types of securities look more attractive in this environment, or do you not look at them as discretely "different" offerings?

Alpha Gen Capital, author of Yield Hunting: Alternative Income Opportunities: First off, I wanted to thank the entire Seeking Alpha team for creating such a vibrant and increasingly significant investment community. The evolution of the platform over the last few years has been truly remarkable!

--------

When we look to a security, we assess the risk-return trade off as compared to not only other securities in the space, but also across all the security types you mentioned. Our primary focus has been closed-end funds. When we launched the service over a year ago, the discounts were extremely favorable, in the top 5% of observations going back to 1986. Investors at the time feared the effects of the first interest rate hike in nearly a decade. Today, those discounts have narrowed substantially with the average discount at just over 5%, close to the 20-year median average.

In our most recent newsletter to members, we focused on the slope of the yield curve and the prospect that interest rates on the long end of the curve do not rise much from here. This results in a flatter yield curve where the interest rate differential between the 10-year and 2-year declines. At the current 1.11%, the spread is trending towards where we were last summer.

This environment can result in distribution cuts to closed-end funds as the amount they earn on their holdings remains fixed while their leverage financing costs increase. One of our core competencies is reducing exposure to funds where we think a cut is likely. Additionally, when we do suffer a cut, the inefficiencies of the CEF market mean in many cases we have time (in some cases days) to exit a position before the primarily retail investor realizes that their income stream has been slashed.

Outside of closed end funds, we are avoiding most BDCs given the excessive valuations in that space and equity beta risks. Distribution yields are lower and many of the quality funds are at high premiums. The above par prices and companies with access to the capital markets mean we are seeing most of those funds conduct secondaries. But we think the challenge of deploying the incremental capital into investments that are accretive to the NAV will be difficult. This is especially true as deregulation and the potential repeal of Dodd-Frank could obviate a lot of the industry down the road.

We have been finding good value in the exchange traded debt (baby bonds) and preferred shares. These securities have been beaten up as investors feared higher interest rates and inflation, eroding their yield. We think there is significant value in many of these names, especially in issues that have short durations or other provisions like fixed-to-floating conversion features.

High-yield REITs are also attractive, especially those that have not been bid up by their inclusion in certain indices that are benefiting from the new sector carve-out. We think the interest rate risk here is overhyped and continue to watch for sell-offs in some unloved REIT sectors. REITs come in so many differing flavors so they cannot all be grouped together.

The overall goal is to accumulate positions at solid entry prices that help us generate a yield in excess of 7% avoiding equity risk when possible. We are defensive investors first, yield hunters second. To us, if we can avoid a material loss in principal by simply forgoing the yield, we will, as we await better opportunities.

Investors can be impatient and feel the need to pull the trigger (buy or sell) based on emotional biases. One of the great and classic books on the subject is the Art of Contrary Thinking by Humphrey Neil. The need to follow the crowd and participate is a strong emotional allurement for investors. The thesis of the book is essentially when the herd all thinks the same, it is typically wrong.

SA: Either way, how do you approach these different securities? Are there commonalities to your approach, and are there different things you look at with a baby bond vs. a CEF for example?

AGC: We think our service is unique in that we consider each security we recommend in relation to the others held in our Core Portfolio. Yield Hunting is focused on creating a solid portfolio of income-producing assets across asset classes, security types, and sectors. We look at correlations to other holdings in producing a solid, diversified portfolio. The approach we use is to assess the amount of risk for the return within each opportunity and the relation to the portfolio.

The approach to security selection remains homogeneous across all security types. One of the issues that can trip up investors is equating security type with asset class. We like to begin our analysis by taking an overall macroeconomic picture. In our recent newsletter, we cited four main drivers for our strategy: interest rates, the U.S. dollar, credit spreads, and oil. We then use that forecast as a framework for the research analysis on the individual security.

SA: You've mentioned in your service how it's tough to find buying opportunities in the current market. How are you managing your portfolio and spending your research time given that environment? Are there any specific triggers you are looking for to change the situation?

AGC: Yes, it has been tough. In our most recent newsletter, the title of the market update was "Patiently awaiting new opportunities." While we applaud the shift away from a monetary focus by the market towards a fiscal and pro-growth one, the animal spirits may be pricing in a perfect game by the new administration. As such, we continue to take gains on our riskier positions and modestly de-risk the portfolio. Our research efforts have not changed, nor has our investment approach. We want to avoid the reach for yield in a market fraught with risks, even though it could be frustrating for us and our members.

The goal of our service is to allow do-it-yourself investors who seek safety and yield a mechanism for viewing a professional's portfolio, without paying the high fees. Our members want us to protect their assets above all else - not simply issue a new buy recommendation each week regardless of the environment or fundamentals.

In terms of managing the portfolio, as we noted, we decreased the risk to the portfolio. What does that mean? It implies we moved up the capital structure of companies we liked in addition to swapping out funds in our Core Portfolio. Those swaps typically involved the sale of non-investment grade holdings towards investment grade and/or more defensive sectors. For example, the reduction of oil exposure in the portfolio.

We have been spending more time on REITs, which have been out of favor for the last 10 months on the fear of higher rates. The Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) peaked on August 1, 2016, and is down 9% since. Our approach is centered on going against the crowd and market narrative. The reflation/Trump trade, which we were dubious of from the start, appears to be fading. We think infrastructure and bank stocks have already made embedded that perfect game scenario already. MLPs are another area that we think we could see opportunity once oil declines.

The preponderance of our research is being spent on finding higher-quality holdings, or closed-end funds that offer a margin of safety via an excessive discount. We remain patiently waiting for more opportunities.

SA: In our last roundtable where you took part, you talked about interest rates as a key risk. The Fed has hiked again and says it plans to do so twice more, but yields are still quite low. Thoughts on where interest rates go and whether your concerns about a rate hike are playing out?

AGC: Interest rate risk was our key threat last summer when we instituted our three-legged stool approach. Our goal was to mitigate interest rate risk in our portfolio using floating rate, short-duration, and hedged core fixed income funds. Today, we think that risk has subsided somewhat. The more acute risk we are watching are credit spreads. The correlation to oil has been very strong, and we worry a sell-off in the price of crude could blow out spreads and infect other areas of the bond market driving down prices of all non-investment grade securities.

The 10-year yield is up 80% in the last nine months, and we think we could eventually see 3% in 2017. Still, we believe a rising rate environment would be a good thing and not the apocalypse many fear. With our three legged-stool approach, we remain well positioned for the prospect of higher long rates.

Our larger concern is the flattening of the yield curve, which we think is indicative of the bond market not confirming the equity market’s enthusiasm. A steeper yield curve would benefit the market, and our members, from several aspects. For one, it puts less pressure on closed-end fund distributions. Secondly, it would help the profitability of banks and would encourage more loan activity improving economic conditions.

With a steeper yield curve, our concerns about a rate hike are low. Instead, we would look at spreads which have come in substantially in the last year as the main source of risk for our strategy. We continue to alert our members of this threat and, at opportunistic times, swap out to more defensive positions.

SA: What's a sector or theme that interests you generally from the long side, and what's a sector or theme that you are staying away from in the yield space?

AGC: The economy looks to continue to grow around 2% for 2017 and 2018, and the Federal Reserve is penciling two more rate hikes this year along with the potential for an unwind of the balance sheet. The implications of those actions aren’t well known, especially given the unwillingness of the economy to break out of this "new normal". Corporate balance sheets remain quite levered and will need to be rolled at higher coupons compared to the last half decade. The prospect of corporate tax reform should help mitigate that risk.

On the long side, we like the idea of piggybacking on activism in the closed-end fund space. The rise of activist hedge funds targeting deeply discounted closed-end funds adds substantial capital gains optionality to our yield. For example, one of our holdings, the Pacholder High Yield Fund (NYSEMKT:PHF) gave us a large amount of alpha on our high-yield bond fund exposure. We detailed the outcome in our piece, "Anatomy Of A Victory: Piggybacking On Activism."

We think identifying funds that have sectors and exposures that we desire and that have the opportunity for significant discount tightening due to activist involvement offers up one of the best risk-rewards in the market today.

SA: What's a current favorite idea, and what's the story?

AGC: The REIT space is currently where we are finding the best opportunities today. The sector has been out of favor due to interest rate fears and other macro factors. Some of our picks, however, are more immune to higher rates than others. We recently wrote a report on New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) which we think is one of the best opportunities. They are a combination of mortgage servicer, developer, and originator to the real estate market. The portfolio is externally managed by Fortress Investment Group.

We thought the shares were being mischaracterized as a traditional mREIT and selling off because of it. They then announced a secondary offering to buy more excess servicing rights, which caused further pressure on the shares. To us, the secondary was a buy signal as not only did the shares get cheaper, but also the acquisition expanded their MSR portfolio. These are the core profit driver of the firm, and even though existing shareholders were modestly diluted, the long-term benefit is exceptional. The shares currently yield over 11% and still offer some upside.

Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to highlight what we do for our members. We are a member-centric service that prides itself on high-quality customer service. While we do issue a monthly newsletter, the core of our offering is the day-to-day guidance and commentary that we offer. Our members are regularly bouncing questions and ideas off us in the chat, getting assistance in constructing their income-generating portfolios.

***

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Alpha Gen Capital is long NRZ.