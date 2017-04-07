Cocktail Investing Ep. 13: Talking ETFs With Hartford Funds

While Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been around for about twenty years, there has been an explosion in investor appetite in recent years as ETFs investment strategies have proliferated. For example, in the first quarter of 2017, $135 billion flowed into ETFs versus just $29.6 billion in 2016, over four times the inflow in over the past year!

Tematica's resident mixologist, Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins, discuss what's behind this and what's to come with Darek Wojnar, Head of Exchange Traded Funds at Hartford Funds. During the conversation, we talk about challenges to launching new ETFs, the differences between sustainable ETFs and those that might be "flashes in the pan," and the importance of risk assessment when not only considering an ETF, but when it's being constructed. Along the way, Darek discusses Hartford Funds' newest ETFs, which focuses on something Lenore simply finds fascinating - bonds.

For the seasoned investor or new ones looking to better understand the ETF industry, this is simply a must listen.