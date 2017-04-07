Cannabis Science's Acquisition Raises More Questions Than Answers

Bad management or bad acquisition? It's either one, the other, or it's both.

Cannabis Science's (OTCPK:CBIS) European subsidiary has purchased a 75% stake in a German biotech called Jinvator, a company developing an ultra-sensitive, rapid HIV/AIDS test called nanoGold.

The test uses what it calls 'nanoparticle technology' to detect early-stage HIV.

The goal of this acquisition is to bring nanoGold to the market as quickly as possible. Both firms seem to suggest the product has strong commercial potential.

According to Jinvator's president Dr. R. S. Bhardwaj, quote:

There is an enormous market for the nanoGold test, ranging from the general public to diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, and hospitals. As an original and unrivaled testing kit designed for convenience and quick diagnosis, there is an opportunity for the product to be well-received globally. In addition, the nanoGold test is produced to be more cost-effective for the consumer, in contrast to other related products on the market.

I have found what looks to be Jinvator's website. They list their address as Jinvator BioMed GmbH Flutgraben 52, 53604 Bad Honne, Germany on the website's contact page.

Outside the contact page, the website is stunningly unprofessional and unfinished. Multiple pages are empty, and there is no real useful information aside from the contact page. This is certainly not an encouraging sign of the legitimacy of this acquisition.

An internet search of Jinvator's product 'nanoGold' also yields no useful results.

It is also unclear what regulatory or development obstacles Cannabis Science and Jinvator will need to undertake to bring the product to market. The two companies also did not disclose much financial information about the deal.

Potential Synergies

The long-term success of an acquisition depends on corporate synergies. According to Cannabis Science's most recent 10-k filing, under Business Development, the company states, quote:

Cannabis Science is also positioning to explore insights that indicate an intrinsic link between novel cancer and HIV technologies and the cannabinoid system; with the goal of demonstrating that our pharmaceuticals will enhance biochemical markers that are indicative of a successful HIV therapy based on recent paradigm-breaking discoveries.

So clearly, the HIV market is something Cannabis Science has been looking at for some time. Taking this at face value, one would be justified in assuming that there is potential synergy in this acquisition.

There is some evidence that cannabis can play a role in the treatment of HIV - or at least SIV, the monkey version of the immune disorder. And if there really is viable science here, Cannabis Science seems to be at the forefront.

The company previously announced a collaboration with IGXBio Inc, a private company working in the DNA immunotherapy space. Unlike, Jinvator, IGXBio has a functional website with detail information about their intellectual properties.

Financials

Overall, the future of Cannabis Sciences is very speculative. And the company has typical weak fundamentals of an OTCPK-listed equity. Where this stock goes over the long-term is a matter of guesswork because its fundamentals are poor, information is low, and much of it is unaudited.

For example, in the most recent quarterly report (Q32016) Cannabis Science reports revenue of $2,733 compared to investor relations expense of $48,950 and R&D of $6,487 for the three months ended September 30th.

With investor relations expense dwarfing revenue and R&D; clearly, the company's priorities leave much to be desired.

With a market cap of almost $200 million and significant cash-burn, the only thing guaranteed in Cannabis Science is dilution. The acquisition of Jinvator will probably not do much to change the fundamental situation of the company.

If there is a link between cannabis and HIV/AIDS, it is unclear if a company like Cannabis Sciences is the best way to invest. Investors should look towards Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY), a company with exposure to the HIV indication through Syndros, its FDA-approved THC oral solution.

Conclusion

CBIS's European subsidiary has acquired a company called Jinvator that is developing a 'nanoparticle'-based HIV/ADIS detection test. There are many red flags about this deal, including a lack of information and an unprofessional website.

Regardless of whether Jinvator is a legitimate acquisition or not, one thing is certain. There are sloppy people associated with these companies in one way or another. If a management team struggles to create a corporate website, what else do they struggle with?

I certainly wouldn't trust them with 'nanoparticles', whatever those are.

Cannabis Science is increasing its exposure to what may be a promising link between cannabis and the treatment of HIV. However, the company's financials remain weak, and information remains low. There are better ways to invest in medical cannabis technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.