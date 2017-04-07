Gold Rallies On Syrian Missiles To Break Resistance

This spike in the short-term is probably an overreaction by the market, and price may consolidate before moving higher.

Gold has been testing the 1260$/oz resistance in the last couple of days and has finally broke through to the upside.

Anyone paying attention to the news noticed a huge spike in the price of gold after news of President Trump launching over 50 tomahawk missiles to Syria. But what does this mean for future prices?

It has been a while since I last updated everyone with my thoughts about gold, and that has mostly been since the price action has been relatively stable, and no major events have caused a breakout from its trading range of 1240$/oz to 1260$/oz. But now, we've got it, and we're moving higher.

Below, I will briefly explain my take on the price action that has been happening, developments in the news, and the general overall macroeconomic trends. I'll also comment on market sentiment through technical indicators.

Introduction

In the last week and change, gold has been testing the psychological 1260$/oz resistance level, a level also coinciding with the 200 SMA. Let's go back to the gold rally that began after the March 15 rate hike, in which gold had recovered all of the losses going into the Fed meeting. After bouncing off 1260$/oz the first time on March 27, the gold price was saved from further loss after the FOMC minutes were released.

This breakthrough in gold will also benefit the ETF (NYSEARCA: GLD). The gold markets are open even after equity markets close, and this price increase will surely be reflected in the markets in the day ahead. From the chart below, you can see that while the underlying gold price has crossed its 200 SMA, GLD has yet to make that break. I think the fundamentals in gold will enable investors holding GLD to also profit from this break to the upside above 1260$/oz.

GLD data by YCharts

Effects of Real Interest Rates, Inflation, and the Dollar

As I've mentioned before in my recent previous articles, Fed rate hikes have corresponded to rallies in gold and GLD. While the traditional wisdom is that rate hikes are bad for gold, because gold primarily competes with the dollar, what has happened instead is that real interest rates are still falling, and that is bullish for gold. If we look at 2-year, 5-year, and 10-year Treasuries, the yields cannot make up for the current rate of inflation as measured by the CPI. In addition, the yield curve is flattening, a recessionary sign, which indicates further lower interest rates to come. This means the dollar is going down, and gold is going up.

^DXY data by YCharts

Another major effect in causing the price upswing was that the dollar had rallied in ZIRP environments. Traditionally, easy money meant a weaker dollar, but this contrarian move meant that the market was pricing in future expectations of interest rate hikes and unwinding of the balance sheet. Now that the "news" comes, the actual unwinding, we see the classic case of buy the rumor, sell the news. In fact, this week, the released FOMC minutes indicated that the Fed was looking at unwinding its massive 4.5 trillion dollar balance sheet. Since this would be the equivalent of raising interest rates through reducing the supply of Treasuries, the market gave a knee-jerk sell the fact reaction of rallying for the day. If you remember, earlier on that day we were down in gold from strong ADP numbers, but this news reversed all of the losses.

Recent Price Action Explained and Future Outlook

So once again, gold rallied to test 1260$/oz, and it failed to break above again. I read some articles that said this was a double top forming, and that gold price would come down with this bearish sign. However, in the picture above, we saw that the gold price has eventually broken through the 1260$/oz resistance.

Courtesy of Trump's launching missiles at Syria, we've gotten investor uncertainty that has pushed us over 1260$. Now that this resistance has been broken, it will act as a support.

GLD data by YCharts

What this means is that the near term price movement of gold will continue to be bullish. If we look at the MACD, the moving average has managed to stay away from crossing the signal line. The RSI has not yet crossed 70 into overbought territory. We are also approaching the top standard deviation of the Bollinger Bands. These indicators show that the steam in this rally has yet to end. We should expect further gains to the upside, but with caution, as these technicals begin to show selling pressure.

When looking at GLD, we can see that the RSI also indicates that GLD hasn't reached the overbought territory. Fundamentals in gold indicate that GLD can go higher, and the technicals are not giving strong signals that currently disagree.

Conclusion

Markets tend to overreact to any drastic news, however, so for near-term trades, I will be taking some profits now. I look for prices to continue upward and will buy lower if prices do not break below 1260$ substantially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDXJ, JNUG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought more physical gold bullion.