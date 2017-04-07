Downgrading Nvidia: Expecting A Drop Following Earnings

As such, investors should be cautious of the upcoming earnings report, as we expect a wave of financial model revisions lower.

Furthermore, we expect NVDA’s stock price to decline to an $80 to $90 trading range leading into, or following quarterly earnings.

To reflect the likely q/q drag from over-supply, we’ve revised our consumer graphics/OEM revenue to reflect 10% y/y sales decline for CY’17.

Channel commentary from Michael McConnell suggests revenue headwinds in the next two quarters, driven by China and USA channel checks.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has suffered pretty substantial price volatility, given the weakness in channel commentary, as indicated by Pacific Crest Analyst, Michael McConnell. Clearly, Nvidia's valuation wasn't as sustainable given the near-term sales headwinds that were likely to occur, as the introduction of AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) higher-end GPUs, suggests weakness in near-term sales from Nvidia's graphics segment.

Furthermore, Nvidia didn't sell a higher number of GPUs in the gaming segment, but rather, the contribution of sales came from higher selling prices. However, recent supply chain checks from Pacific Crest (the first channel checks we have seen), suggests a 30% to 40% (q/q) reduction in Chinese sell-through, and a 20% q/q reduction in United States sell-through.

So, where does that leave us on Nvidia?

Keep in mind, I took a more precautionary stance when pertaining to Nvidia's recent price action (especially going into its next quarterly earnings announcement).

Here's what I stated in my prior Nvidia article:

I believe near-term risk/reward is no longer compelling. Given the priced-in uncertainty, and the degree to which NVDA's price chart suggests a topping formation, investors would be wise to move to the sidelines. Though I try to remain constructive on value comps, and believe a decent chunk of NVDA's growth premium can be justified, current fiscal year results will likely disappoint.

We generally believe Nvidia's market position will weaken, in light of near-absence of share in the high-end of the OEM channel, as Apple's PC unit dominates the high-end of PC SKUs priced above $1,200 with market share of 80%+. Furthermore, AMD is Apple's primary graphics card supplier for high-end MacBook Pros and iMacs. Hence, recovery in Apple Mac volumes would contribute to AMD's near-term results, whereas Nvidia's volumes into the high-end of the PC OEM channel have continually slid lower, but mostly as a result of Nvidia's inability to secure a supplier relationship with Apple.

Hence, Nvidia's dependence of add-in-boards, or discrete graphics cards puts a meaningful damper on earnings/sales in the near term, as the channel commentary implies Nvidia's market position will weaken, and volumes will perform well below seasonal trends.

Here were the exact excerpts from Michael McConnell at Pacific Crest Securities:

Conversations with first-tier graphics card manufacturers indicate that this favorable pricing and sales mix trend for NVIDIA is unlikely to repeat in 2017. For one, NVIDIA will enter its second year selling Pascal-based GPUs, with planned Ti version refreshes more evolutionary in nature as opposed to a new architecture that stimulated gaming demand last year. Secondly, AMD will launch its Vega high-end GPUs in calendar Q2, which is expected to bring long absent competition back into the gaming-enthusiast segment of the market. While growth in NVIDIA's Datacenter business have been nothing short of impressive over the past year, supply-chain conversations indicate declines in quoted Tesla GPU lead times over the past month, which have now declined to four to five weeks from seven to eight weeks in F4Q16.

Okay, so what's going on here is very simple. Nvidia's gaming division is poised to post some q/q deceleration as we move into Q1'17. Clearly, this will be worse than seasonal trends, as the drop-off is more substantial than what analyst consensus projected going into Q1' and Q2'17. Either, the sales drop-off occurs this quarter or next quarter. It's contingent on timing, but basically, the lead time to manufacturing GPUs is roughly two months, so if retailers need to clear inventory, then it would imply that Nvidia's sell-in going into Q2'17 will be weak in comparison to Q1'17 figures. Keep in mind, I'm referring to calendar year and not fiscal quarters.

That being the case, the drop-off isn't all that surprising. We were already expecting some really ugly channel commentary going into this quarter, but the scope of inventory glut is relatively surprising. After all, back-to-school (summer) or Q2'17 was supposed to be a stronger quarter, but given the diminished presence of Nvidia in the high-end of the OEM channel, the scope of recovery isn't likely to be all that significant.

Hence, the inventory burn from Q4'16 likely has negative pass-through impact on both Q1'17 and Q2'17 results. We believe that Nvidia's results will be partially supported by higher ASPs, but unit contribution drops by approximately 24% y/y, and 20% y/y for Q1'17 and Q2'17, respectively.

Therefore, we're now revising our consumer graphics/OEM revenue lower to reflect McConnell's channel supply chain checks. Hence, our estimates on graphics revenue is revised lower from $1.268 billion and $1.002 billion to $883.13 million and $713.82 million for Q1'17 and Q2'17.

Our full-year CY'17 estimate for both consumers graphics, and OEM is revised from $5 billion to $3.956 billion, which implies NVDA's graphics revenue in consumer/OEM will decline by 10.4% y/y versus $3.956 billion (prior year).

Will Tesla Inc. bail out Nvidia this year?

We have yet to develop a full financial model inclusive of cost projections, and other inter-segmented results. However, we generally believe that weakness in consumer graphics is a significant sales/earnings headwind that bulls should not ignore. Furthermore, the scope of value compression could be significant given hardware cyclicality is now entering its trough phase, as the introduction of a new graphics architecture is still one year away.

Furthermore, we expect diminished revenue contribution from datacenter. Michael McConnell mentions that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) lead times have dropped from 7-8 weeks to 4-5 weeks, which suggests that Nvidia's sell-in for Drive PX2 will slow down by Q2'17. This is because the scope of inventory build and the time needed to reach the end consumer has dropped quite considerably. This implies Tesla's production ramp has met end market demand for its next generation Auto Pilot 8.1 system, and absent of Model 3 contribution, the datacenter business couldn't sustain growth comps above TSLA's projected Model S/X sell-in.

We estimate that Tesla Model S/X deliveries will grow 28.3% y/y in FY'17. Nvidia's revenue recognition from Model S/X deliveries is 1H'17 weighted with a heightened likelihood of some sequential weakness once we reach Q2'17.

This suggests that the scope of revenue deceleration could prove more substantial than what current consensus estimates suggest. Notwithstanding, we can also acknowledge that Nvidia is winning some datacenter share at Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) expense in the MLA (machine learning algorithm) segment where co-processors are more practical/useful. However, the real volume driver from NVDA's datacenter segment was the Model S/X refresh, and the assumed impact of Model 3 ramp.

Given our extensive coverage on Tesla Inc., we've gained enough evidence to suggest that TSLA's production ramp of Model S/X has normalized, and is not as supply-constrained. However, end-market demand remains healthy at approximately 25K in quarterly deliveries. Absent of material acceleration in Model S/X deliveries, there's a heightened probability that Nvidia's datacenter segment will report q/q deceleration in the second and third quarter of the current calendar year.

We don't anticipate Model 3 deliveries until Q2'18; hence, the supply build for Nvidia's next generation Xavier supercomputer implies Dec'17 to Feb'18 revenue contribution, though we hope we're incorrect.

The shortfall in revenue from core consumer graphics, and likely weakness in q/q datacenter revenue by Q2'17 makes us extremely anxious. Of course, if sell-in of Xavier units occurs in Q2'17 leading up to a Q3'17 ramp of the Model 3, our optimism would improve incrementally despite troubling indications in consumer graphics.

Chart patterns suggests capitulation, and momentum lower

Source: TC 2000

Given the recent drop in share price, and likely continuation of downward momentum, we imagine shares reaching $90 in the interim, but perhaps $80 following the announcement of earnings. We find it highly improbable that NVDA's management will offer financial outlook at the mid-end of consensus analyst estimates.

Furthermore, the stock is selling on heavy volume, and made a clean break below the 20-Day and 50-Day moving averages. In fact, the stock opened below the 20-Day and 50-Day MA, i.e. waterfall. The bearish engulfing candle is massive, and we expect modest recovery in price action by the end of the week, though we find it highly unlikely that the interim trend will reverse upwards over the next two months.

Final thoughts

While we are optimistic on Nvidia over a multi-year time frame, it's worth noting that it's not worth buying ahead of stormy weather. In fact, we have suggested to our premium subscribers that it would be appropriate to sell short Nvidia in the interim to capitalize on price volatility.

As such, we're removing our hold recommendation, and revising lower to sell short. While, some may disagree with our stance, we generally believe the risk/reward profile is extremely unfavorable for bulls currently.

Therefore, investors should avoid Nvidia and buy AMD instead, or short Nvidia and buy AMD going into next quarter earnings. We believe Nvidia's market share loss gets reflected in AMD's financial results next quarter. Furthermore, we will release our financial model revision of AMD and Nvidia to our premium subscribers this week; to learn more read the section below.

