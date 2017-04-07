My 83 Stock Portfolio Update Q1 Report With Dividend Increases Of 23.1%

Dividends received compared to Q1 2016 were up exceedingly nice or by 23.1% which I attribute to some new stocks and dividend raises.

Portfolio total value remains in tact and increased with all my "busy-ness" by 3.6% and with dividends by 4.7%.

This portfolio has a dividend yield of 4.4% for current value with about 5.1% yield on cost.

I show my 83 stock portfolio with my current cost basis per share, trims, sales, and purchases for Q1: January, February and March 2017.

Dividends are the main focus of my investing. I have mentioned many times I want them to be safe, quality and rising. My past articles focus on those qualities. I will show here S&P (Standard & Poor) credit ratings or "CR", Value Line rating or "VL" and the Dividend status length in years "d yr" if known. This article is to address the portfolio value and income and status for this quarter 1 (Q1) only. These are all shown in the chart that follows in the article.

Let's start with:

DIVIDENDS

All my stocks pay dividends.

Some more than others, but it is a must for me being retired to see the money roll in.

I had 88 stocks in February as discussed in my article here, I now have 83 and they are shown alphabetically in the chart below, except for 9 stocks not at my broker which are listed at the end.

I drip 5 of those 9 stocks; PM, MO, XEL, PEP and MDLZ. Cash is left in the portfolio value and I reinvest as I desire and the end column shows that trading activity. The term meanings are as follows:

+ means adding some shares, trim means trimming some shares, opt means options may apply and new means just that, a newer purchase. I have some cash and it is burning a hole in my pocket, but I am being PATIENT and waiting for opportunity.

I put in bold any stock value of 2% or greater. The current price and yield are as on April 5, 2017." 4/5"

YOC is Yield on my cost.

I did leave PSEC in the chart in error, it has been sold. There other stocks sold are discussed below.

88 Stocks → 83

Name stock cost/sh CR VL d yrs Pr 4/5 Yield 4/5 YOC Div 17 Income New-trim AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 58.37 A- 3 5 64.96 3.93 4.4% 2.56 1.6% + Autom Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 36.79 AA 1 42 101.93 2.23 6.2% 2.28 0.6% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 145.78 A 1 7 162.24 2.8 3.2% 4.6 0.7% Apple Hosp (NYSE:APLE) 18.61 0.27 18.87 6.28 6.4% 1.2 0.2% Ares Cap (NASDAQ:ARCC) 14.9 BBB 17.55 8.72 10.2% 1.52 3.8% Apollo (NYSE:ARI) 15.94 BBB- 18.72 9.78 11.5% 1.84 1.0% Boeing (NYSE:BA) 126.79 A 1 5 177.08 3.21 4.5% 5.68 1.6% Bectin-D (NYSE:BDX) 156.8 BBB+ 1 45 183.31 1.59 1.9% 2.92 0.3% Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) 48.69 A+ 1 8 53.08 2.87 3.2% 1.56 0.2% new BP (NYSE:BP) 35.82 A- 3 na 34.59 6.89 6.7% 2.4 2.3% new Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 109.25 A- 1 110.48 3.1 3.3% 3.6 0.4% new Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 28.79 0.7 30.85 8.01 8.6% 2.48 0.3% Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) 77.87 A- 1 20 80.53 2.2 2.3% 1.8 0.7% Care capital (NYSE:CCP) 25.29 BB+ new 26.87 8.49 9.0% 2.28 1.7% Colgate-P (NYSE:CL) 28.57 AA - 1 53 73.46 2.19 5.6% 1.6 0.3% Chatham Lodg (NYSE:CLDT) 20.38 0.45 na 7 19.23 6.68 6.5% 1.32 0.4% trim Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 92.12 A+ 3 11 149.82 2.71 4.5% 4.1 0.6% Centerpoint (NYSE:CNP) 16.92 A- 3 12 27.84 3.88 6.4% 1.08 0.3% trim Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 28.18 AA- 1 6 33 3.43 4.1% 1.16 1.0% CVS (NYSE:CVS) 99.94 BBB+ 1 14 77.03 2.55 2.0% 2 0.6% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 86.15 AA - 1 29 108.64 4.02 5.0% 4.32 0.9% trim Dominion (NYSE:D) 67.63 BBB+ 2 14 77.96 3.89 4.5% 3.02 2.8% Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 107.33 A- 1 6 114.99 2.63 3.3% 3.5 1.3% Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 12.72 BBB 3 12 106.88 3.5 29.2% 3.72 1.1% trim Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.02 BBB- 5 8.91 8.38 9.4% 0.75 0.9% + General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 52.88 BBB+ 1 13 58.25 3.25 3.6% 1.92 1.6% Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) 43.42 A+ 1 60 90.23 2.92 6.2% 2.7 0.4% WW Grainger (NYSE:GWW) 106.94 AA- 1 45 231.73 2.1 4.6% 4.88 0.3% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 133.65 A 1 7 146.64 2.42 2.7% 3.56 0.6% + Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 12.74 BBB- na froz 14.96 8.2 9.7% 1.24 1.3% Johnson-J (NYSE:JNJ) 86.48 AAA 1 54 124.8 2.57 3.7% 3.2 2.2% Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) 77 A 1 45 131.7 2.95 5.0% 3.88 1.3% Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 31.87 AA- 1 54 42.57 3.49 4.6% 1.48 1.9% Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 230 BBB+ 1 14 266.98 2.72 3.2% 7.28 0.5% Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) 21.88 A- 2 14 39.98 3.18 5.8% 1.26 0.5% Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP) 7.57 BBB- na 7 10.07 7.01 9.2% 0.7 0.6% Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 82.98 A 1 6 112.07 0.78 1.1% 0.88 0.3% Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) 34.57 BBB 2 froz 25.14 5.94 4.4% 1.52 0.6% + McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) 78.71 BBB+ 1 41 130.41 2.9 4.8% 3.76 0.8% Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 74.28 A 1 39 80.24 2.14 2.3% 1.72 0.3% 3M (NYSE:MMM) 139.65 AA- 1 58 190.24 2.46 3.4% 4.7 0.5% Monroe Cap (NASDAQ:MRCC) 14.85 37 15.44 8.89 9.4% 1.4 0.7% new Newtek (NASDAQ:NEWT) 12.75 39 16.31 8.48 11.3% 1.6 1.5% + Nike (NYSE:NKE) 58.61 AA- 1 15 54.98 1.29 1.2% 0.72 0.5% New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) 13.69 52 B+ 5 16.99 11.31 14.0% 1.92 2.8% Omega (NYSE:OHI) 33.5 BBB- na 15 33.62 7.52 7.4% 2.48 4.4% trim Occidental Petr (NYSE:OXY) 88.89 A 3 13 63.43 4.8 3.4% 3.04 2.1% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 31.94 AA 1 7 34.19 3.74 4.0% 1.28 1.3% + Procter-Gamble (NYSE:PG) 64.98 AA- 1 60 89.97 2.98 4.1% 2.68 1.0% Prospect cap (NASDAQ:PSEC) sold BBB- 9.07 10.78 0.0% 1 0.2% Royal Dutch Shell-A (NYSE:RDS.A) 53.71 A 2 52.65 7.13 7.0% 3.76 0.6% new Royal Dutch Shell-B (NYSE:RDS.B) 57.5 A 2 55.64 6.73 6.5% 3.76 2.6% new Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 48.57 A 1 7 58.22 1.54 1.9% 0.9 0.4% Tanger (NYSE:SKT) 32.78 BBB+ 32.39 3.97 4.1% 1.35 0.2% new New Senior (NYSE:SNR) 10.11 10.09 10.2 10.3% 1.04 1.6% + Southern Co (NYSE:SO) 38.98 A- 2 16 50.43 4.5 5.6% 2.24 3.1% trim Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) 177.16 A 2 8 170.29 4.07 4.0% 7 0.3% new Stag (NYSE:STAG) 18.09 BBB 52 na 7 25.33 5.6 7.8% 1.41 1.1% Store capital (NYSE:STOR) 23.22 24.11 4.86 5.0% 1.16 0.2% new Starwood (NYSE:STWD) 20.74 BB froz 22.66 8.5 9.3% 1.92 2.0% A T & T (NYSE:T) 30.42 BBB+ 1 33 41.51 4.72 6.4% 1.96 4.2% Teva (NYSE:TEVA) 34.08 BBB 2 31.93 4.24 4.0% 1.36 0.3% new Target (NYSE:TGT) 62.08 A 1 49 52.75 4.35 3.9% 2.4 1.8% + T Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) 68.91 A+ 2 30 68.85 3.35 3.3% 2.28 0.7% + Unilever (NYSE:UL) 43.44 A+ 1 49.11 2.79 3.3% 1.42 0.1% trim /opt Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 88.36 A 1 10 106.76 2.28 2.7% 2.42 0.3% Visa (NYSE:V) 60.88 A+ 1 9 89.03 0.74 1.1% 0.66 0.2% VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) 52.49 A 2 44 53.84 3.06 3.2% 1.68 0.6% + Valero (NYSE:VLO) 55.89 BBB 3 7 65.09 4.22 5.3% 2.8 0.8% + Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 58.81 BBB+ 3 7 64.58 4.77 5.3% 3.1 1.3% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 45.33 BBB+ 1 12 49.02 4.74 5.1% 2.31 4.1% WEC (NYSE:WEC) 45.39 A- 1 13 61.27 3.43 4.6% 2.08 1.3% WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) 64.67 BBB 3 20 62.02 6.4 6.2% 3.98 4.6% trim Wash Prime (NYSE:WPG) 10.04 BBB- 8.63 11.51 10.0% 1 1.6% + Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 89.43 AA+ 1 34 82.53 3.66 3.4% 3 1.9% + Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) unk A 2 8 113.19 3.68 4.16 2.7% DNP (NYSE:DNP) unk silver 10.83 N/A 0.78 1.9% Altria (NYSE:MO) unk A- 2 47 71.93 3.42 2.44 2.0% Xcel (NYSE:XEL) unk A- 1 13 44.82 3.24 1.44 1.7% Madison Gas & E (NASDAQ:MGEE) unk A-vl 1 41 64.7 1.89 1.23 1.0% Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) unk A 1 44 111.94 2.69 3.01 0.6% Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) unk BBB- 2 new 91.42 2.64 2.4 0.3% Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) unk BBB 2 froz 44.01 1.76 0.76 0.3% Met Life (NYSE:MET) Unk 49 A- 3 51.9 3.03 1.6 0.1% 100.0%

STOCKS SOLD in Q1

3 sold most recently are:

2 BDCs: Prospect Capital and Triple Point.

These were small positions and they had progressed quickly upwards for some capital gains. I could not see me adding on to them, so I sold. I now have a basket of 5 BDCs, they are listed in my last article under the financial sector.

1 mREIT Ladder LADR.

It does remain in my husband's IRA, but not in this portfolio. They made me take shares as a partial dividend , along with some strange happenings with insiders made me uneasy and unsure of management, so I sold most shares around $14 -14.50. I will try and do a separate update on the IRA, as I did have some "busy-ness" there as well.

2 healthcare equity REITs were sold: Welltower (NYSE:HCN) and National Health (NYSE:NHI). I just had too much in this category. I might still have too much OHI, but currently remain pleased.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) through options and the remainder outright as I discussed in my last article here, along with First Energy (NYSE:FE).

Unilever (UL) is also on the chopping block with options, but not sold as yet, then I will own only 82 stocks.

PORTFOLIO VALUE

Portfolio Value was up 4.7% from the end of 2016.

With dividends excluded it was up 3.6% on its own without all my trading.

This is NOT a static portfolio, even though I might like it to be boring, it is not at this point in time. I am having FUN with learning and doing this "busy-ness".

DIVIDENDS

I would have to do a separate article on dividend raises, but I know most of my new increases are due to some new stock additions, the spicy BDCs that bumped up the tally.

I thank THE FORTUNE TELLER for introducing the A-Team last year in a great series of articles, that starts with MAIN and continues through 10 stocks. It is a masterpiece and well done series and includes mortgage REITs. I eventually bought everything offered and then a few of my own. Really only 1 that I have kept which is MRCC. I just sold TPVG and that was a new pick of mine that I believe I bought too late and too little to be important. Brad Thomas introduced BXMT and STWD as well. Many other authors, BDC Buzz and Scott Kennedy offer great coverage of these, but these contributors are my favorite. Brad you all know as sweet Mr. E-REIT along with Bill Stoller, who belongs there right along with him.

Q1 was great for collecting these dividends and was up 23.1% from last year Q1.

I might not see that again, but it is pleasing. My new Energy holdings might help me continue this streak, as they have nice dividend yields.

This portfolio yields currently about 4.4% and 5 % yield on cost.

Remember I am adding shares, here and there as seen in the chart.

I am not a professional stock manager and certainly not an accountant, so this is all I will report. I am a self directed investor only.

Happy Investing and may your spring have happy increasing dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long 83 STOCKS IN CHART.

