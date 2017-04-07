Trump Takes Bold, Decisive Action In Syria, Oil Prices Move Higher

This will most likely reintroduce a geopolitical risk premium back into oil prices. I would argue that $50 may be the new floor and hedge fund shorts will be scrambling.

President Trump order air strike to take out Syrian military outposts. He is trying to prevent Syria from being able to launch further chemical attacks on its own people.

Only hours ago, it was reported that President Trump launched targeted airstrikes against Syria. Per CNN, the attacks were aimed at crippling Syria's ability to launch further chemical weapon campaigns aimed against its own people. I must say and want to be careful not to get overly political, here on SA, that I am highly encouraged by President Trump's bold leadership on this accord. Candidly, I am not the biggest fan of Trump, per se but he had to act to defend humanity against such horrific war crimes by Syria President Bashar al-Assad.

Despite the U.S. futures ticking (NYSEARCA:SPY) lower on this news, I view this as major positive, as the U.S., is still the 800 Pound Gorilla, and today's action put bad actors around the world on notice that the U.S. will reassume it leadership role to defend those that can't defend themselves, otherwise evil dictators will continue to do evil things to innocent people, including woman and children. From an investment perspective, I would argue that this changes the dynamics in the oil market. The conversation will now shift away, at least temporarily, from supply and demand, production, and inventory levels, to U.S. airstrikes.

Looking at CME Group's oil futures data, as of 3am, as your dear author is up to report the news, oil futures climbed nearly 2% on this action, as the market has to now recalculate a geopolitical risk premium.

Source: CME Group

In terms of the new oil risk premium, look no further than Russia's response. Remember, Russia is also a major, major oil producer, so they appear to be talking out of both sides of their mouth.

Also, as an aside, Gold Futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) are up 1% on this news.

The other factors that oil bears may not have on their radar screens is the fact that Saudi Arabia is actively preparing to launch an IPO within the next twelve months, most likely in January 2018. From what I have read, Saudi Arabia's IPO could be among the world's largest and it is tentatively targeted for a January 2018 launch date (see CNN Money article). Some analysts estimate that if Saudi Arabia sells 5% of Saudi Aramco, that they could raise upwards of $100 billion dollars, which would place a value on this entity at $2 trillion. No question there are still many kinks to work out (see Reuters article), but make no mistake, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and rising star, Prince Mohammed bin Salman (see the NYT October 2016 article) want this IPO, therefore it will happen, as they both fear oil may become stranded by 2030.

So Saudi Arabia can make all of the statements it wants about how "we will defend our market share we will not cut and let U.S. shale producers take our volumes, etc." However, at the end of the day, with Saudi Arabia's 265 billion barrels of estimated reserves, as well as its vast refining assets the price of oil (NYSEARCA:USO) will have a major impact on the pricing of its IPO and ultimately impact the amount of capital raised from the IPO. Incidentally, only yesterday, I coined a new term here on Seeking Alpha "Machiavellian Bear Trap". Perhaps, Saudi Arabia is setting its own Machiavellian Bear Trap and waiting for the right time to launch a blitzkrieg against the hedge fund shorts. Let's face it, it doesn't take a rocket scientist or someone with an overly impressive imagination to realize that it is in Saudi Arabia's best interest to cut back production ahead of its IPO to goose oil prices. The only question in my mind is when, by how much, and how they try to save face by making another pivot.

Takeaway

I am trying to thread the needle by not being overly political, at least there on SA, but I do support President Trump's actions to defend humanity and the innocent Syrian people who have had the severe misfortune of living in a brutal civil war launched by an evil dictator that kills his own people. From an investment perspective, this could have broader implications and reintroduce a geopolitical uncertainty premium back into oil prices. Moreover, as a forward thinker, I am convinced that Saudi Arabia will pivot ahead of its IPO and cut production volumes to goose prices, I am just not sure of the magnitude of its cut, if they will be able to get OPEC to join them, and the precise timing. Today may mark an important pivot point that ultimately put a floor of $50 (WTI) under oil.

