Seadrill Partner Bags 120-Day Contract For The Semi-Submersible West Aquarius

SDLP has secured a one well contract with BP Canada Energy Group ULC for the West Aquarius in eastern Canada.

Image: The Semi-submersible West Aquarius.

This article is an update of my preceding article on Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) published on February 13, 2017, about a 2-wells contract awarded to the semi-submersible West Aquarius.

Investment Thesis:

The offshore drilling industry is still contending with the nasty effects of this stubborn bear cycle as I speak. The result is that Seadrill who owns 42,819,100 total common (26,275,750 shares) and subordinated shares (16,543,350 shares) of SDLP, or 46.6% (Minority holder) - has an unbearable debt load that will have to be refinanced soon.

SDLP is tightly intertwined financially with Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) and the issue is now becoming very serious after the recent development of the Seadrill debt restructuring which has been delayed to July/September, on April 4, 2017.

On April 4, 2017, SDLP announced the following:

Seadrill Limited has reached agreement to extend the milestone to implement a restructuring plan from 30 April to 31 July 2017 and also to extend the related covenant amendments and waivers expiring on 30 June 2017 to 30 September 2017. These covenants relate to the following secured credit facilities where both parties are guarantors: US$1.45 billion facility relating to both the West Vela drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Tellus drillship (owned by Seadrill Limited), of which US$342 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the West Vela. US$420 million facility relating to the West Polaris drillship (owned by Seadrill Partners) of which US$279 million was outstanding at the end of 2016. US$440 million facility relating to both the T-15 & T-16 tender rigs (owned by Seadrill Partners) and the West Telesto jack-up (owned by Seadrill Limited) of which US$119 million was outstanding at the end of 2016 with respect to the T-15 & T-16. These three facilities relate to rigs purchased by the Company from Seadrill Limited which contain identical covenants to those in other Seadrill Limited facilities.

News today:

SDLP announced today the following:

London, United Kingdom, April 7, 2017 - Seadrill Partners LLC ("SDLP" or "the Company") has secured a one well contract with BP Canada Energy Group ULC for the West Aquarius in eastern Canada. The contract is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2018. The backlog for the contract, estimated to be a maximum of 120 days, is expected to be approximately $31 million.

Quick comment about the day rate, history and SDLP backlog as of today:

1 - The contract is expected to commence in 2Q'18. This is an indication that offshore is becoming an "interesting" and "competitive" proposition for super majors such as BP (NYSE:BP). I have commented about the Newfoundland area.

2 - A little bit about the semisubmersible West Aquarius

The rig is owned by SDLP and is actually working for Hibernia in Eastern Canada until early April 2017 at a day rate of $615k/d.

On February 13, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday:

Seadrill Partners has secured a contract for one of its offshore drilling rigs with Statoil (NYSE:STO). According to the driller, the contract is for two wells plus a two well option for the West Aquarius rig with Statoil, offshore eastern Canada. The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2017 following the conclusion of the Unit`s current contract with Hibernia in early April 2017. The backlog for the firm portion of the contract, estimated at 70 days, is expected to be approximately $14 million, meaning a dayrate of around $200.000.

Note: In addition, Seadrill said it would give fuel and added services at a fixed rate.

The next contract with Statoil is well below the rate the rig is receiving with Hibernia, in fact, for the same time length, SDLP/SDRL is receiving $43 million with Hibernia and $14 million with Statoil.

The new location is the Flemish Pass (per Upstream about 60 Kms East of Jeanne D'Arc (Hibernia). Please see map above.

Deal: 70 day at @200k/d or a total backlog of $14 million seems incredibly cheap and is considered as breakeven price only assuming that the rig will work in the direct vicinity of the previous place?

Today news, indicates implicitly that the two-wells option may be effectively exercised by Statoil (just my opinion only here), which is a good element, albeit at a low day-rate for this harsh environment. I am guessing a close location from the Flemish Pass.

My reasoning is that if Statoil did not intend to exercise its 2-wells option, the contract with BP seems too far in the future. The West Aquarius will roll off contract by mid July 2017, and the next contract starts in 2Q'18, almost a year later. However, if the 2-wells option is exercised the West Aquarius will be working until mid October, which is more reasonable.

I have estimated the backlog as of today at $2.24 billion.

Commentary:

SDLP is a difficult situation as we speak now. I believe a solution will be found and SDLP will escape chapter 11 but it will cost the 0.10 per quarter distribution at the least.

As previously disclosed in our fourth quarter earnings report, Seadrill Partners is working to insulate its debt from events of default that may occur on account of Seadrill Limited`s restructuring efforts and to address near-term refinancing requirements. Specifically, Seadrill Partners has proposed the following to the lenders under those three facilities: Removal of Seadrill Limited as a guarantor under each of the three facilities and separation of the facilities such that each facility is secured only by Seadrill Partners` assets without recourse to Seadrill Limited or its assets; and, Extending the maturity of each of the three facilities by 2.5 years. We are targeting execution of these amendments on a consensual basis prior to or concurrent with the main Seadrill Limited restructuring agreement.

If Seadrill files for Chapter 11 -- It is a possible solution unfortunately -- It could take SDLP down with it, if the company is not able to convinced creditors to remove Seadrill as the guarantor on those credit facilities aforementioned, and extends the maturities out several years. If not, SDLP may have to file for chapter 11 as well.

I do not recommend to invest in SDLP now. The situation is very serious and the company go down with SDRL? However, It is an excellent trading tool for the ones who can afford the pressure.

