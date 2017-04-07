One Thing Investors Need To Remember About YouTube TV

The cord-cutting trend has provided big business for a number of companies, but none of them have been able to offer a complete package that truly mimics the traditional model.

Even with the locals included, subscribers still run the risk of being blacked out of certain programming due to various rights and clearances - a possibility lessened with cable.

YouTube's service does come with impressive perks, but it is still limited to channels owned by the Big 4 networks.

YouTube TV launched this week, with a big draw being live local channels for all users. However, that user base is limited to 5 top media markets at present.

This week, YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) launched its new highly anticipated streaming service, YouTube TV, joining the ranks of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Sony (NYSE:SNE) and AT&T (NYSE:T), among others. This is still a growing field that faces a number of hurdles, but each streaming service seems to bring something unique to the equation. For YouTube TV, its big selling point is live streaming local channels, but there's a twist of which investors should be aware.

Now to be clear, this isn't something new that was just sprung on consumers, but it is something that I think has gone a little under the radar since its initial reveal. Investors need to remember that while YouTube TV was able to unite ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox for all its subscribers, we are only talking about 5 markets.

And I mean only 5 markets, period.

Subscribers in those markets - New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco - are the ONLY ones who can access this service at present. This isn't like Sony's PlayStation Vue service, where you can get cable channels and then add your locals when deals are signed.

YouTube is catering only to a specific subset, and actually doubling down on the appeal of getting the broadcast networks. In fact, the channel lineup is limited to just networks owned by the Big 4 (ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox), so if you want a network like CNN, PBS or anything owned by Viacom, you'll need to look elsewhere.

This is all part of what is a unique approach to a growing sector that distinguishes it from its rivals. Still, industry investors have to keep all of that in mind when analyzing results and making future decisions. Live local channels and live prime time network access are both vitally important aspects to the overall success of any streaming service, but it's also the trickiest part.

It is actually the things you likely DON'T think about that make what YouTube's attempting here as risky as it is innovative. Signing local affiliates is one thing, but that doesn't guarantee access to all of its programming. Remember, online is a totally different beast than linear cable viewing, and we are living in a new era where streaming/online require separate rights - otherwise you could see blackouts.

Now there are workarounds. Take football, for example. Because of other deals, you can't watch local games on your phone with this service, but instead, you can stream it to the TV or watch on a larger iPad-like device. It may not be ideal, but that's a trade-off.

My favorite example, though, is The Golden Globes, which airs on NBC and this year was blacked out - to the surprise of both subscribers AND PROVIDERS. Yes, NBC didn't realize it needed the streaming rights, so users of Sling, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now were blocked from watching the festivities live - which didn't go down very well.

Investors need to keep in mind that this technology is still new and has not been perfected by any means. To date, there is still no streaming service that includes local channels and live viewing for the entire country. I have little doubt that won't always be the case, but for now it is, and that is stopping a lot of cord-cutters.

And yes... I'm well aware of antennas and standalone DVRs, but those antennas don't always send a clear signal, and many people don't want the extra hassle of setting up additional equipment. For those people who have not cut the cord yet, the thing that will change their mind is a seamless transition.

Not something that reads like a MacGyver-esque handbook.

These consumers don't want to jump through any hoops - they just want to turn on the TV, and if that means a higher price, then they are willing to pay it (for the time being). Think of it is a convenience fee.

Don't get me wrong, YouTube TV offers some very nice perks that sets it apart, and like the other skinny bundle services, I'm sure it will find an audience. However, investors who are looking to bet heavily on this trend need to realize cord-stayers still haven't found that silver bullet solution, and there's no guarantee on when it will pop up.

Google has always prided itself on being at the top of the pack, and investors should be thrilled with what its YouTube TV service offers, though they need to remember YouTube TV is just another option in a growing line of options.

The important takeaway here is that its model forces the other streamers to re-evaluate their priorities. As I've always said, the first streamer to get full local for the entire country wins, but what that will take remains to be seen.

