When I Said 'Tape Bomb', I Meant It Literally

Whatever dips are bought on Friday, do note what happened overnight as it's important in terms of helping you develop an understanding of the dynamics driving this market.

Five hours after that post was published, a geopolitical black swan came calling.

On Thursday evening, I noted that the market got "tape bombed." I meant that both figuratively and literally.

Ok, so on Thursday evening I said that "we got tape bombed."

There was a double meaning in that title, but I didn't want to say that explicitly. I was conducting an experiment to see if readers would pick up on it. Judging by the comments, not too many readers did.

My point was simple: at 2:48 EST Thursday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson basically told you the US was getting ready to bomb Syria.

Forgive me, but it kind of seems like a lot of folks weren't picking up what old Rex was laying down.

Well, five hours (almost to the minute) after the first post linked above was published, this hit the Bloomberg:

U.S. MISSILES LAUNCHED AGAINST TARGET IN SYRIA

See this is when I get to remind readers that I don't just say things for no reason. I value your time and when I publish something, there's a reason for it.

Here's what I said about Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) and the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) at 4:29 EST on Thursday:

As always, this is a completely dispassionate assessment. I have no dogs at all in this fight. But what I am telling you is that the yen and Treasurys are looking for any excuse whatsoever to rally. If you're long risk, you absolutely do not want to see 10s break through 2.31-ish. The last thing you want in a market that looks like the chart shown above is a geopolitical environment where a Secretary of State shows up at a hastily put together press conference and suggests we might be going to war.

Well, guess what? Here's what happened in the minutes following news that the US had indeed struck Syria:

S&P 500 FUTURES ERASE GAINS AFTER U.S. LAUNCHHES SYRIA STRIKE

YEN SURGES 0.4% TO 110.40 AS NBC REPORTS U.S. STRIKE ON SYRIA

TREASURY 10-YR YIELD FALLS 4BPS TO 2.31% ON US STRIKES IN SYRIA

I rushed to get the article those quotes are from out as quickly as possible. Do you know why? Because on the off chance there are readers here who trade around the clock, those readers would have known exactly what was going to happen - to the basis point, in the case of Treasurys.

As you'll note from the chart, dips were bought and the knee-jerk reaction was reversed in the overnight session.

That's a testament to the how efficient this market has become in terms of quickly buying any and all dips. Recall the following charts I've used on any number of occasions:

(JPMorgan)

That suggests traders are essentially treating any dip as an "arb."

In other words, we've gotten to the point where buoyant risk assets (NYSEARCA:SPY) are the baseline. So any deviation from that baseline is seen not as a sign of markets efficiently pricing risk, but rather as the opposite - as a temporary mispricing that can be auto-arbed for a guaranteed gain.

That's a rather surreal state of affairs, and one of these days, a tape bomb is going to do sustainable damage.

Whether Friday is that day I can't say. But it's important that investors understand what's happened over the past 12 hours.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.