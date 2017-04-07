Immune Design: 2 Novel Orphan Oncology Candidates In Mid-Stage Trials

It has a good revenue stream through licensing deals with Sanofi and others.

IMDZ has two candidates, each an orphan indication, in phase 2 trials.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has a market cap of $176mn and cash reserves of about $100mn. The company has two products in mid-stage pipeline - CMB305 and G100. Its pipeline looks as follows:

Source

CMB305

CMB305 is a prime-boost agent that is designed with a "prime" called LV305 and a "boost" called G305. LV305 is a viral vector designed to "prime" the immune system by triggering the generation of cytotoxic T lymphocytes using IMDZ' ZVex platform. G305, based on its GLAAS platform, functions as a "boost" to the immune system through activation of CD4s.

This conjugate is designed to target tumors expressing the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, and currently is in phase 2 trial for soft tissue sarcoma. The two co-agents are designed to induce a synergistic anti-tumor cytotoxic T lymphocyte (NYSE:CTL) with a long-term memory effect on the immune system, making short term dosing effective over the longer term.

CMB305 is in phase 2 trials combined with Genentech's cancer immunotherapy, TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab, anti-PD-L1), or atezolizumab alone, for two forms of soft tissue sarcoma with significant unmet need: synovial sarcoma and myxoid round cell liposarcoma. A synovial sarcoma, otherwise called malignant synovioma, is a very rare form of cancer incident primarily in the extremities of the arms or legs, and it has poor survival numbers, with less than 15% surviving 10 years if they have metastatic disease. Myxoid/round cell liposarcoma are two subtypes of liposarcoma occurring in limbs.

Prognosis for MRCLS in low grade myxoid liposarcoma (defined as pure myxoid or less than a 5% round cell component) is a high 92% for 5-year survival; however, it reduces to 74% when associated with the round cell component. Current treatment options are toxic, with up to 37% of patients experiencing Grade 3/4 Adverse Events. CMB305 or LV305 , on the other hand, have never shown toxicity beyond Grade 2 AEs in trials. Both have orphan drug status in the US and EU.

In June last year, the company reported a preliminary analysis of the first 14 patients in the CMB305 Phase 1 single agent trial in patients with NY-ESO-1 positive soft tissue sarcomas. From the press release:

LV305 & CMB305: Specific Antigen Approach Targeting NY-ESO-1 Positive Tumors - Emerging Profile of Prolonged Survival Benefit

•LV305 Phase 1 single agent trial completed in 24 patients with advanced or metastatic sarcoma cancers expressing NY-ESO-1 (ASCO abstract #3093)

◦Median overall survival (OS) has not been reached (until December 2016). One-year survival is 81%.

◦Median progression free survival (NYSE:PFS) is 4.6 months.

◦14 patients (58%) had clinical benefit: One patient (4%) had a late-onset partial response and 13 patients (54%) had stable disease.

•7/11 patients with pretreatment progressive disease (PD) had SD or PR following LV305.

◦Safety profile is very favorable, with only Grade 1/2 adverse effects (NYSE:AES).

•CMB305 Phase 1 single agent trial ongoing in patients with NY-ESO-1 positive soft tissue sarcomas (preliminary analysis of first 14 patients)

◦Median OS has not been reached. 93% (13/14 patients) survival to date.

◦Median PFS is 5.5 months.

◦Best response to date is stable disease (10/14, 71%)

◦Safety profile is very favorable, with only Grade 1/2 AE

The safety data is very good, and efficacy data, even in this early stage, shows drug activity for each component. Combined, and added to atezolizumab, and barring any intra-drug inhibitory interaction, this presents a great opportunity for a novel and effective treatment in this form of STS. Currently used chemotherapy agents demonstrate median OS of 12.4-13.5 months. Data from the first 46 patients of the 80-patient CMB305+atezolizumab will be presented at ESMO 2017, to be held in September in Madrid.

The G100 program

G100, designed from IMDZ' GLAAS platform and binding to Toll-like Receptor-4 (TLR4) receptors, is designed to leverage the range of endogenous antigens (including neoantigens) found in the tumor microenvironment after a dose of radiation. From data presented at ASCO 2016:

Source

The company is currently enrolling patients in a phase 2 trial of G100 as either a monotherapy, or with local radiation in combination with Keytruda, in treatment naive or relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or NHL. G100 is also being investigated for other tumor types in an ongoing investigator-sponsored sarcoma clinical trial at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. G100 has orphan drug status in US/EU.

Financials

IMDZ has about $100mn in cash, after a secondary offering in September which netted $30mn. Cash burn for the previous year was about $35mn, which, with approaching phase 3 trials that will increase cash burn, provides the company with a cash runway that should last at least until 2018. This will provide enough time to proceed halfway through a phase 3 trial in half of its lead pipeline; meaning, expect dilution on good news before any NDA. Its revenue source for the previous year was mainly through licensing:

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2016 was $13.3 million and was primarily attributable to $7.0 million in license revenue associated with Immune Design's collaboration with Sanofi, $1.7 million in product sales to collaboration partner Sanofi and other third parties, and $4.6 million in collaboration revenue associated with the Sanofi G103 (HSV2 therapeutic vaccine) collaboration.

Bottom line, IMDZ looks very interesting with its pipeline at current levels, and could see significant upside if either of its two lead products sees any form of success.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.