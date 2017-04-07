Deutsche Bank Capital Raise: Good First Step But Not Enough

As a consequence a short time sale of upside volatility in the framework of a diversified portfolio could be very lucrative for a banks investor.

Despite the success of the issue the future for DB's price looks bleak given the overflow of new stock and remaining structural problems.

A capital increase

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) raised €8bn on7th April 2017, issuing circa 680 million shares at €11.65 per share to private investors. Together with the reshuffle of the lender's senior management, this may be considered the answer to traditional concerns on the structure and capital position of Deutsche Bank.

The capital raise comes alongside a Business Plan to streamline processes and redefine the strategy of DB for the future.

A new strategy in place

The Business Plan following the capital increase has three key components:

First, a merger of Global Markets, Corporate Finance and Transaction Banking divisions into Corporate and Investment Bank ((NYSE:CIB)), a new business unit designed to serve multinationals; this new concept - the mix between capital markets services, M&A advisory and transactional services - represents a significant change from the traditional focus of Deutsche Bank's investment bank on pure capital market operators (trading houses, hedge funds, investment funds, private equities).

Second, Deutsche Bank will keep Postbank and integrate the German retail lender with its own retail and private banking capabilities in Germany; the move should generate significant cost synergies and create the biggest retail and private banking lender in Germany with around €7.3bn in revenues.

Third, a minority IPO for the asset manager will be conducted to reinforce capital (up to €2bn with other potential business disposals) and reduce RWAs.

These three steps should be combined with a reduction of costs of €22bn by 2018 and €21bn by 2020.

The whole Business Plan, once implemented, should help Deutsche Bank to generate around a 10% ROE and fund significant dividends payments, starting at 11 cents for 2016 and increasing to levels competitive with other banks in the future.

Will it work?

We argued in the article "Will Deutsche Bank survive its fines?" that Deutsche Bank's design was suboptimal due to its history of acquisitions, which have created an uneasy hybrid between the traditional German commercial bank, the Morgan Grenfell organization acquired in London in 1990s and Bankers Trust of the US, basically a sophisticated derivatives trading house. We said:

"The design of DB's investment bank seems to be problematic from several viewpoints as of today: it is heavily invested in sales, trading and the derivatives business in an environment in which regulators deeply mistrust complex banks; it is not the top franchise in any of these businesses in terms of risk / return and brand awareness - in the fashion Morgan Stanley is in equities or JP Morgan is in derivatives for example- and thus is subject to a significant degree of earnings volatility and structural "one off" provisions and write downs when compared with competitors with top positions in any of DB's businesses; the core expertise in which Deutsche Bank may be considered a leader - flow fixed income - is at the lowest point of profitability for many years due to negative interest rates. Furthermore, the bank lacks a strong commercial bank to give DB funding stability as for example Bank of America does for Merrill Lynch in the US. The acquisition of Postbank was aimed at sorting this problem but the failure of the integration leaves the issue still open."

This assessment has not changed significantly after the new strategic plan.

Keeping Postbank within the DB organization will help to create a better commercial banking basis to give stability to more esoteric businesses - derivatives, sales and trading-.

Nevertheless once Postbank is merged with the German retail business of Deutsche Bank and the Private Banking division of the lender, combined revenues should reach around €7.3bn; that is 34% of overall DB's revenues in 2016, which stood at €30bn.

It seems reasonable to assume that the newly born commercial bank will not be big enough to create a solid basis for Deutsche Bank's most risky businesses, like for example Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) or JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) are doing for their respective investment banks.

In terms of streamlining and repositioning DB's corporate and investment banking business it makes sense to merge transactional banking and several investment banking businesses such as forex, derivatives and rates in order to offer a comprehensive array of products to multinationals.

This is not an out of the blue strategy: Mizuho is doing the same within the framework of its "One Mizuho" development plan, focusing its corporate array of services on Japanese multinationals operating in Japan and overseas (See article "Mizuho: from megabank to global financial consultant") and thinking about the organization as a financial consultant, not just a pure lender.

But the implementation of cutting edge managerial theories will not change the fact that DB's investment bank is a huge, complex organization whose risks are difficult to understand and heavily skewed towards capital markets, not corporation advisory. Therefore, major cuts will be needed to reposition the unit, together with the consequent loss in revenues and profits, at least in the short and term.

Furthermore, once repositioned the Corporate Division of Deutsche Bank will enter into an already crowded market for multinational companies at the cost of an important chunk of revenues from its traditional sales, research and trading businesses.

Finally, the partial IPO of the Asset Manager will liberate up to €2bn capital for other businesses of the lender and likely improve the logistics of the business, but should not have any other impact on the P&L or balance sheet of Deutsche Bank in the near future.

Stock price

Deutsche Bank stock price has experienced a major fall since 2015, from a maximum of €29.54 in April 2015 to a minimum of €10.13 September 2016, or a fall of 65% in almost one year and a half.

Since then, and following the general bull market for banks and the expectations of a recovery plan for Deutsche Bank, DB's stock price has increased to current levels of €15.5.

In terms of valuation PE ratio is meaningless given the distressed situation of the German lender (net loss of €1.4bn in 2016 compared with net loss of €6.8bn in 2015). Price Book Value per share stays at an option-like figure of 0.39 times; this measure is of little use given the complexity of part of the assets basis - circa $47tn derivatives portfolio - and the thin capital cushion Deutsche Bank will enjoy, even after the capital increase.

As we have seen, 1) the retention of Deutsche Postbank, 2) the IPO of the asset manager and 3) the merger of the investment banking and transactional banking divisions in one unit targeting multinationals seems to make sense from the funding, strategy and capital position viewpoint respectively, but will add little to the profitability of the bank in the short and midterm.

In our first article on Deutsche Bank, published in September 2016 we said:

"Nevertheless, given current dynamics the future of the stock looks even worse: 1) taking into account the volatile business structure of the company in terms of revenues and the circa 7,000 pending lawsuits it faces it is very likely that Deutsche Bank will post more losses in the future 2) capital is insufficient to reach regulatory levels in 2018 in any scenario and a capital raising from private investors looks impossible 3) a public injection of capital at deeply discounted prices cannot be ruled out and 4) the geographic distribution of Deutsche Bank's risks in terms of RWAs leave the balance sheet heavily exposed to a potential "hard Brexit" of uncertain consequences."

Things have slightly changed: given the better economic outlook in the US and Europe and the improved perception of banks risks around the world, Deutsche Bank has been able to raise €8bn the 7th April 2017 from private sources. Allegedly core investors such as the Qatari Royal Family and Chinese conglomerate HNA have participated in the deeply discounted issue - subscription price €11.65 compared with stock market price of €15.7 apiece.

Despite the success of the issue the future for the price of the stock looks bleak, at least in the short term: it seems likely that the market for DB stock will be crowded for a while when the circa 680 million new Deutsche Bank shares are listed.

Adding to this technical phenomenon 1) the problematic design of the bank 2) the loss of revenues from the repositioning of a major part of DB's business in corporate advisory and 3) the still very significant risks embedded in its balance sheet, it looks likely that Deutsche Bank's stock price will not increase in the near future.

As a consequence a short time sale of upside volatility in the framework of a diversified portfolio could be very lucrative for a banks investor. The strategy may be reassessed and rolled over afterwards, all else being equal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.