Bank Valuations At Inflection Point: Q1 Earnings Reports Loom Large

On the other hand, if credit remains ok and loan growth solid, expect multiple expansion for low valuation banks despite a lack of apparent progress in the Trump bank agenda.

Valuations are at an inflection point and vulnerable to downward pressure if Q1 earnings reports indicate a deterioration in credit quality and slowdown in loan growth.

Bank valuations today are not extraordinary from a 27-year perspective but are significantly higher than at any time since the Financial Crisis.

Purpose and Methodology

The purpose of this post is three-fold: first, to compare current bank valuations to historic valuations; second, offer a view as to the chief factors influencing bank stock valuations; and third, provide data suggesting bank valuations are at an inflection point that could be materially impacted by bank earnings reports this month.

The analysis will examine bank valuations - using Price to Earnings, Price to Book, and Price to Tangible Book - from 1990 to Q1 2017. Sixteen big banks have been selected for this analysis.

The banks are: American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Bank of New York (NYSE:BK), BB&T (NYSE:BBT), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB), Huntington Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN), J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), M&T (NYSE:MTB), PNC (NYSE:PNC), Regions Bank (NYSE:RF), SunTrust (NYSE:STI), U.S. Bank (NYSE:USB), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION).

The analysis will include not only historic valuation data, but also will consider factors that influence valuations, notably earnings trends, profitability, and capital ratios.

Examining Historic Valuation Data

Chart 1 shows the median price to earnings ratio for the 16 banks by quarter from 1990 to March 31, 2017. The first observation to be drawn from this chart is that the median price to earnings ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2017 was 15.65. This number is modestly higher than the 27-year average of 14.7.

Chart 1

Using the data from chart 1, chart 2 arrays the quarterly price-to-earnings ratios from highest to lowest for the 109 quarters since Q1 1990. Today's price-to-earnings ratio falls in the 75th percentile of historic performance. While higher than historic averages, the ratio is not far out of line with history.

Chart 2

Chart 3 takes another view of bank valuations. This one examines the median price-to-book ratio for the 16 banks dating back to the first quarter of 1990. As the chart shows, at the end of the first quarter of 2017 the median price-to-book was 1.85. This ratio compares to a 27-year average of 2.42 and a median ratio of 1.95.

Chart 3

Chart 4 arrays the quarterly price to book ratios from highest to lowest since 1990. Based on this comparison today's price-to-book value is in the middle of historic performance.

Chart 4

A third comparison of bank valuations is captured in chart 5. Using price to tangible book value, today's current ratio of 1.31 compares favorably to a 27-year average of 1.79 and median of 1.67.

Chart 5

Chart 6 arrays price to tangible book value by quarter and shows that the March 31, 2017 ratio of 1.31 falls in the 28th percentile of the 109 quarters used for this study. By this comparison banks almost look cheap.

Chart 6

Summary: Today's bank valuations are not extraordinary when compared to industry ratios from 1990 through 2017. However, as will be shown in further analysis, investors must be cautious in drawing too many conclusions that compare today's bank performance to the years before the Financial Crisis. If investors focus only on valuation metrics since 2008-2010, today's valuations suggest the industry is at an inflection point.

Bank Earnings and Profitability Ratios

To put bank valuations in perspective it is necessary to consider the key factors that influence bank valuations. As I described in great detail in my recent book about bank investing, three factors -- earnings consistency, earnings growth, and most importantly, net income in relationship to capital (i.e., return on equity) - largely determine bank stock prices over the long-term.

The next four charts pickup on these critical themes.

Chart 7 shows the total net income for the banking industry by year from 1990 through 2016. There are two highlights from this data.

First, note that 2016 earnings of $171 billion is a historic high for the industry while the earnings trend for the industry shows consistent upward growth since 2009.

Second, note that the industry's worst year was 2009 when banks in aggregate lost $10 billion. Since the Great Depression, according to the FDIC, the banking industry has lost money only twice, 2009 and 1987 (-$2.5 billion). To put the losses in perspective, since 1984 the industry has earned $2.47 trillion after tax.

Chart 7

The Financial Crisis years of 2008-10 led to a massive reset in how policymakers (i.e., Congress, the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the FDIC, and the Basel Committee) regard the safety and soundness of banks.

The most important reset has been in the policymakers' view of capital adequacy. Chart 8 shows the equity capital ratio for US banks from 1990 through 2016. Many investors may not know that when the Financial Crisis struck US banks actually had higher capital ratios than at any time since the 1950s. Even at the 2009 low point in capital ratios, the industry equity capital ratio was higher than at any time between the 1950s and 2003. Nonetheless, policymakers determined that capital was inadequate, leading to a rapid build-up beginning in 2009.

Chart 8

Investors who have read J.P. Morgan Chase's 2016 annual report know that its CEO and chairman, Jamie Dimon, devoted a significant portion of his letter to shareholders to the topic of capital. Here are a few of his observations:

"A healthy banking system needs consistent and transparent capital and liquidity rules that are based on simplified and proper risk-based standards. This allows banks to use capital intelligently and to properly plan capital levels over the years. Any rules that are capricious or that cause an arbitrary reduction in the value of a bank's capital - and the value of the bank overall - can cause improper or inefficient risk taking. Finally, proper capital rules will allow a bank to do its job: to consistently finance the economy…"

Chart 9 may be the most important chart in this analysis as it compares bank valuations to the industry's return on equity over time. If you understand this chart you will understand capital ratios have an influence on bank valuations. The blue line shows FDIC-reported Return on Equity (ROE) by quarter from 1998 through 2016. The orange line shows the median price to tangible book value ratio (source: Ycharts) for the 16 banks for the same time period.

Pre-Financial Crisis the industry's ROE ranged from 12% to 15.8% while the median price to tangible book value for the 16 banks ranged from 2.0 to 3.5. In contrast, during the past five years the industry's ROE has remained fixed between 8.7% and 9.5% -- as capital ratios spiked to record highs - and valuations sank to 1.0 to 1.3 price to tangible book. Capital is not free and the added cost of the capital depresses valuation multiples.

Chart 9

Chart 10 digs deeper into the relationship between the price to tangible book value and industry ROE. Pre-Financial Crisis the stock price of the median bank in our study was nearly 2 ½ times tangible book value. Clearly, history now shows bank valuations were too high during this time, not recognizing an industry stretching risk to meet investor demand for ever-improving quarter over quarter earnings.

Since the Crisis bank investors have lowered the price they are willing to pay for a bank's tangible book value. Only since the presidential election in November of last year have bank investors shown a willingness to increase the price they are willing to pay for a bank's tangible book value. While the median price to tangible book value of 1.31 on March 31, 2017 is low by comparison to pre-Crisis valuations, it is 30% higher than what investors were willing to pay from 2011 to 2016.

Chart 10

The Big Question for Bank Investors

The big question for bank investors is this: Are bank earnings trends so solid and capital ratios so certain that investors should now be willing to pay up for bank stocks?

The answer is: it all depends. More specifically it depends on the near-term strength of the economy.

Charts 11 and 12 show that banks have enjoyed in recent years an unusual period when loan growth has been much stronger than usual while credit quality, as measured by the amount of provision banks must set aside for bad loans, has been meaningfully more benign than usual. The combination has boosted earnings to record levels. But investors need to be aware that it is only a matter of time before provision reverts to normal, and when this occurs, earnings will suffer in the absence of loan growth and material non-interest expense cuts.

Chart 11 shows that net loan growth for US banks at the end of 2016 was up overall by 5.3% over the prior year. This growth rate is very strong, in fact, 18% greater than the average quarterly growth since 1985. However, the growth rate slowed considerably from Q3 to Q4 2016.

In addition, and more concerning, Federal Reserve loan data as of March 22, 2017 show total commercial bank loans at a level slightly below year-end. If total bank loans at Q1 2017 end up below the prior quarter, CEOs will receive a lot of questions this month during earnings calls from investors worried that the drop in loan activity is a sign of banks tightening credit standards in response to weakening credit.

Industry loan growth last year was particularly pronounced in loan categories that historically are associated with the greatest risk of default. Those categories are Construction and Development (C&D), Commercial Real Estate (CRE), and credit card.

Chart 11

On the surface, strong loan growth is good news. However, to the extent that the growth has been achieved by a greater appetite for risk, especially if the risk is taken on without a commensurate increase in compensation (yield and fees), the industry is vulnerable to credit quality pressures.

The industry's loan loss provision rate - arguably the most important metric for banks in the short-term -- remains well below historic averages as reflected in Chart 12. If the industry's strong recent growth in loans was indeed enabled by an imprudent expansion in risk appetite, it will only be a matter of time before loan loss provision will adjust upward. Investors must understand that if the provision rate increases by just 11 basis points to .40% -- which is still well below the industry's average rate of .60% -- the industry's ROA will fall below 1% and the industry ROE will decline from 9.34% to below 9%.

Chart 12

Key Conclusion: Bank Valuations are at an Inflection Point

Bank valuations are at an inflection point after seeing the median price to tangible book value ratio for the 16 banks in our study rise during the past two quarters by 30% to 1.31.

The forces that propelled bank valuations higher in recent months - such as an expected rapid expansion in the economy, lower corporate tax rates, and reduced regulatory burdens - appear less certain in April 2017 than at any time since the November election.

In addition, while the Fed appears intent on increasing interest rates in 2017, it is still an open question whether banks will benefit as an increase in short-term rates without a concurrent increase in longer term rates could actually further compress net interest margins for most banks.

The most important driver of bank profitability that bank investors must monitor closely with April earnings announcement is loan quality; if several large banks report a spike in loan loss provision - accompanied by a material decline in the rate of loan growth - expect bank stock valuations to retreat at least until investors gain more clarity and confidence in GDP growth, tax reform, and regulatory easing.

In addition to monitoring credit quality, investors should pay close attention to the politics of bank capital; despite the compelling logic to Jamie Dimon's commentary about bank capital, it appears unlikely that policymakers will back off their belief that more capital is always better than less.

If credit quality reports this month are solid and annual loan growth at least 4%, expect to see valuations for banks with the lowest price to tangible book values expand during Q2; however, valuations for banks with the highest multiples - this includes U.S. Bank, M&T, and Wells Fargo - are unlikely to move in concert as their valuations struggle to reverse a relentless four-year trend pulling their performance and valuation multiples closer to industry averages.

Risk-averse bank investors may want to take some profits in bank stock holdings (especially in tax deferred accounts) prior to the release of Q1 reports.

In the future I plan to share data overviewing the unique risks facing investors in high valuation U.S. Bank and low valuation Capital One.

