A Champion, Contender, And Challenger Walk Into A Bar - Telecom Edition

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare one Champion, one Contender, and one Challenger from within the same industry. In this article, I chose the telecommunications sector and AT&T (NYSE:T) as the Champion, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) as the Contender, and BT Group (NYSE:BT) as the Challenger.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first group of data I evaluate will be those related to the dividend. The 33 years of dividend growth give T the 3 points, followed by VZ with 12 years and 2 points, and lastly BT with 7 years and 1 point. The 5 year estimated payback is of course only an approximation, but it is based in some hard facts. The current yield plays a big part as well as the historical dividend growth rates (DGR). Due to its larger starting yield and higher DGRs, BT leads with a 29.2% payback, followed by T at 26.4%, and VZ at 24.6%. By combining yield and DGRs into one metric, I feel it limits the impact of a high yielding stock that has unsustainably high DGRs only because of its short history of paying increasing dividends. For instance, I feel that BT does not deserve to be rewarded twice for highest yield and highest DGR, because as a telecommunications company, that DGR is not likely to continue. The last dividend related metric I'll score is the 5/10 year DGR ratio. This will indicate what direction the DGR has been heading over the last 5 years in relation to the 10 year average. VZ has a 5 year DGR that is 86.5% of the 10 year, while T's is at 59.5%. Since BT actually has a negative 10 year DGR, I will treat it as a 0% for last place.

The next set of metrics will be based on fundamental data. The Graham number is a measure of valuation that gives investors a fair value for any given stock. The amount that the share price varies from this number indicates to what extent it may be over- or undervalued. T is the closest to its Graham number with a share price that is 35.2% higher, with BT next at 64.6%, and VZ bringing up the rear at 144.1%. A company with a high amount of debt in relation to its equity can be starting to experience problems that are not fully manifested in the share price yet. T has the lowest D/E ratio at 1.00, with BT's at 1.92, then quite a way's off is VZ at 4.80. The price to earnings ratio can have some issues when used across different industries, but that shouldn't be a problem among these three peers. The best trailing twelve month P/E is with BT at 13.76, then VZ at 15.19, and T at 19.79. The estimated 5 year growth rate is an indication of where the company, and therefore, share price is headed. T is in front at 8.2%, with VZ at 1.9%, and BT actually has a negative growth rate at -7.3%. Combining the last two metrics is the PEG ratio, which is the P/E divided by the 5 year future growth rate, where the lower number is more desirable. By this metric, T leads the way at 2.42, followed by VZ at 7.81, and lastly BT at a nonsensical number due to negative projected growth.

I also wanted to include some miscellaneous values that I think help to complete the assessment of these stocks. The 5 year Beta is a measure of the volatility within a stock's share price. Given that the S&P 500 has a value of 1.00, any number greater than 1.00 indicates more volatility and a lower volatility would produce a number less than 1.00. Because I prefer lower volatility, T gets the 3 points with a 0.37, then VZ at 0.45, followed by BT at 1.06. The 52 week range of a stock can be helpful when determining current bang for your buck. I will use the distance from the 52 week low to assign points for this category. BT is the nearest its low at 5.0%, followed closely with VZ at 7.1%, and lastly T at 16.4% higher than its yearly low. The last miscellaneous metric I will judge is the Chowder number. This is a creation of Seeking Alpha member Chowder which adds the current yield to the 5 year DGR. Obviously, a higher Chowder number is a better Chowder number so BT gets the 3 points for its 16.5, with VZ at 7.7, and T at 6.9.

T VZ BT Dividend History 3 2 1 5 Year Payback 2 1 3 5/10 Year DGR 2 3 1 Graham Number 3 1 2 Debt/Equity 3 1 2 5 Year Est. Growth 3 2 1 TTM P/E 1 2 3 PEG 3 2 1 Beta 3 2 1 52 Week Low 1 2 3 Chowder Number 1 2 3 Total 25 20 21

As the table shows, T wins this round with a score of 25. Based on recent market sentiment, I had a feeling T was seen as the superior investment over VZ, but I had no idea that BT would also beat out VZ. I admit to not knowing all that much about BT, however since it is a company based in the UK, Brexit may be hurting the stock price. This could explain the higher yield, better P/E, and proximity to its 52 week low. While I was impressed by BT's showing, I have no desire to initiate a position at this time. I do happily own both T and VZ, like many other dividend growth investors. I'm not looking to increase those positions in the near future, although at this time, T would be my choice were I to choose only one. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.