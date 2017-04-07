Bed Bath & Beyond: A Post-Earnings Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reported earnings yesterday, after the bell, and is up 4% already today. BBBY reported quarterly revenue of $3.5 billion, which was in-line with estimates and represents 3.4% Y/Y growth. However, BBBY was able to beat bottom-line estimates, with Q4 EPS of $1.84, which was $0.07 above analyst estimates.

Positives from the Quarter

Delving further into the quarterly report shows a number of other positives for the company. First, comparable sales showed an increase of .4%. Although that figure is not too compelling, BBBY has been able to shift towards digital successfully and saw its digital channels grow more than 20%. This growth was sufficient enough to offset the low single-digit comparable store sales decline, leading to net a comparable sales increase overall.

Another notable positive was the shareholder-friendly capital allocation policies that were announced. First of all, BBBY declared a quarterly dividend increase to $.15 per share from $.125 per share. Secondly, management announced that they repurchased approximately $171 million shares, which represents about 4.1 million shares. Moreover, BBBY still has a remaining balance of $1.7 billion under its current share repurchase authorization.

Negatives from the Quarter

Management has guided for a low-to-mid single-digit percentage increase in sales for 2017, but that includes an extra week, 53 weeks in total. Despite the guidance for a sales increase, management expects net earnings per share to decline anywhere from 0% to 10% in 2017. This projection is based on an increase in expenses and a higher tax rate (due to accounting standard changes).

However, as I will discuss further below, their tax rate will likely decline, to some degree, in 2017. Furthermore, this negative EPS guidance is a result of heavy investment, which I'll also discuss further below.

Another negative worth noting is that management expects their gross margin to decline in 2017, as they are projecting increased shipping expenses and coupon expenses. However, I believe this will be temporary as they are currently investing in optimizing their supply chain (discussed further below) and exploring other avenues to expand margins, such as launching a platform to connect customers with installers.

Moving Forward

Investing in the Future

During the earnings call, CEO Steven Temares discussed its focus on investment for the future:

It is important to note that while we are experiencing operating profit declines during this investment phase, we continued to produce some of the best returns in retail which allows us to make the investments necessary to build a strong foundation for future growth.

This investment focus is why they are projecting a slight EPS decline in 2017, but it is a prudent move by management.

Digital Channels

Brick-and-mortar stores have been experiencing sales declines and retailers that have not shifted towards digital investments have been suffering. BBBY has prudently been investing to shift its business in this new retail environment and actually saw comparable digital sales increase more than 20% in the most recent quarter. Furthermore, they are continuing to invest to expand this segment of its business even more.

In terms of store plans, management offered that they plan to open 30 new stores, while closing 15 in 2017. It does seem odd that they are opening new stores despite the decline in foot traffic and shift to digital. However, the new stores that they are opening are much smaller, provide different offerings than other stores, and by having a physical presence, they are able to reduce their advertising expense.

Moreover, there is a convenience to customers, by providing them with the opportunity to do in-store pick-ups and initiate registry services in stores for other people to do online shopping for them. It is also worth noting that with other retailers shuttering their brick-and-mortar locations, BBBY can benefit by getting more favorable lease terms.

Supply Chain Optimization

In light of the changes to their selling mix, management has been optimizing its supply chain. For example, they are closing one distribution facility, while opining a smaller one in Las Vegas, which will provide additional capacity for growth in their digital channels. By repositioning the size and location of their fulfillment centers, BBBY will incur a temporary increase in expenses, but will position the company to be more efficient moving forward.

Beyond+

Management has been trying a new membership program, called Beyond+, which costs $29 annually, but gives members a number of perks, such as free shipping and 20% of purchases. During the Q&A portion of the earnings call, an analyst asked about their Beyond+ beta test and management was quite positive about the results, saying:

The results have been good basically across all the metrics that we are looking at. I think at this week or the end of this week we are planning on expanding the test group based upon those results. At the same time, there are things about it like really when we look at the lifetime value of the customer, we are very early into that lifetime analysis. So we really have to understand over time to what we are seeing, does it continue, the types of products that they migrate, our customer migrates to, how often they are shopping, the shipping expenses associated with it. So it's still early but everything so far has been favorable and we will be expanding the test later this week.

If this program is successful, and expands even further, BBBY will have a predictable, recurring revenue stream from the annual membership fee. Furthermore, this will galvanize customer loyalty and allow for more returning customers, which will allow the company to reduce advertising expenses and promotional activity.

New Service

During the earnings call, management discussed a new program to drive revenue growth:

Over the coming weeks, we are partnered to begin piloting a new service online that will connect our customers to quality professionals for home installation and other home improvement projects. As our assortment of home furnishings continues to grow, we remain committed to providing the services and solutions to excel in this category.

By becoming a platform where BBBY simply earns revenue by connecting customers with installers, the company can generate revenue without having the need for carrying inventory. If successful, this can have a beneficial impact on margins, as this requires a one-time fixed cost to launch and revenue in excess of these costs just flows to the bottom line.

Tax Savings

BBBY had an income tax rate of approximately 35% in the most recent quarter. With Trump proposing a plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 15%, that would represent a cognizable benefit to BBBY's bottom line. However, it is worth noting that since the Affordable Care Act repeal was unsuccessful, there is a chance that Trump may have to revise his plan for corporate tax rates, and as the NY Times has reported, that figure could be as high as 28%. Nonetheless, a 7% corporate tax savings would still provide a boon to BBBY and its shareholders.

Valuation

BBBY has been in a clear negative trading pattern since the beginning of 2015, when it traded north of $75 per share. With the sentiment against brick-and-mortar retailers being so negative, BBBY has fallen out of favor with many investors and currently trades at about half of where it did just a year and a few months ago.

BBBY data by YCharts

BBBY does not deserve this type of negative sentiment and it currently represents an asymmetric risk/reward buying opportunity. At the current trading level, $38.86, BBBY has a market capitalization of about $5.8 billion. This is exceptionally cheap when considering it generated $1.34 billion in gross profit, $429 million in operating profit, and net earnings of $269 million in the last quarter alone.

Moreover, BBBY is trading at a discount on a historical basis. BBBY currently trades at just .476x its annualized price-to-sales ratio. Moreover, they are trading at just about 2x its book value and only 8.5x its price-to-earnings ratio.

BBBY PE Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

On a comparable company basis, BBBY trades at a discount as well. The most apt company to compare BBBY to is Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) since it operates in the same industry and has similar margins. Looking at the two, BBBY is trading at about half the multiples that WSM is trading at.

One may argue that since BBBY has debt, and WSM has none, WSM should trade at a premium. However, BBBY's debt is very long term and was issued at very low interest rates. Specifically, the debt was issued at rates varying between 3.749% and 5.165% and the redemption dates are not for quite a long time: $300 million is due in August of 2024; $300 million is due in August 2034; and the final portion, $900 million is not due until August 2044. Furthermore, the debt is all unsecured so BBBY has significant flexibility to borrow more, if management so desires.

Additionally, I believe that BBBY should actually trade at higher valuation multiples than WSM, since not only are its gross margins higher, but it is generating more net income. One trade idea is to short WSM and buy BBBY to take advantage of this myopic discrepancy.

BBBY Gross Profit Margin (Annual) data by YCharts

Final Remarks

BBBY reported a great quarter, with management prudently shifting its business model towards digital sales. The negative sentiment against buying brick-and-mortar retailers has led to BBBY trading at a discount and I suggest buying up shares of this promising retailer at this depressed trading level.

I'm considering launching an SA Marketplace Service, focused on uncovering opportunities where the market has myopically priced the security, such as in BBBY's case. I would love to hear your feedback about launching such a service.