Tech Brief: Should Apple, Amazon, Twitter Dive Deeper Into Content?

As Amazon, Apple, and Twitter all adjust their content filters, we welcome you to the Couch Potato edition of the Samadhi Brief…

Contributing Authors: Fred McClimans, John Freeman, Zach Mitchell

The past week has seen a renewed interest, perhaps even a frenzy, surrounding the value of "content" in the tech sector. Amazon, Apple, and Twitter have all received their share of attention as they continue to stretch the definition of their own respective business models and what it means to be a social, technology, or retail business.

Back in 1996, Bill Gates wrote "Content is where I expect much of the real money will be made on the Internet, just as it was in broadcasting." His words then were just a prediction, and barely made a ripple. Today, however, that ripple has morphed into a wave that rings increasingly true. Even while the definition of "content" continues to be a bit fluid, and issues like net-neutrality and 5G loom large on just how content is distributed and monetized, it is increasingly important to recognize the impact of content on the tech sector and how far providers are willing to go to control it.

1st down, Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) landed a $50m deal that will allow it to stream 10 of the NFL's Thursday Night Football games next fall. CBS and NBC each own the broadcasting rights for 5 games, and Amazon will stream whichever television broadcast is on. Although the deal is not exclusive - both CBS and NBC will stream the games they broadcast and Verizon also has its own NFL-streaming package - Amazon will be able to sell advertising slots on its stream. Only prime subscribers will be able to watch Amazon's streams.

Bottom line: Amazon has had much success with it's Amazon Prime offering, expanding from mere content distribution to full-fledged original content development. This deal is a clear win, and an opportunity to shift (train) its audience from "binge" viewing to "live" engagement.

In addition to boosting the appeal of its already popular Prime offering, Amazon also gains a valuable TV asset that it can leverage as a platform for future video advertising. Recode notes that Amazon will be particularly focused on marketing its other TV-streaming offerings during commercial breaks. While the price of this deal may seem high, we believe the advertising experience and promotional value gained will benefit Amazon in the long-term.

Apple looks to release TV bundle

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is reportedly looking to sell a premium TV bundle consisting of HBO, Showtime, and Starz, though no deal has been finalized yet. Apple currently sells individual access to each of those channels.

Bottom line: Apple has made its interest in the TV space clear, as indicated by its iTunes streaming television services, its forays into original-content production, and its Apple TV offering. Closing this deal would also set a notable precedent in the fight against cable providers to unbundle - or selectively bundle - TV channels. It also fits nicely into its rumored plans to expand into original (movie/documentary) content.

Twitter loses NFL Football to Amazon, but gains a price cut

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is shrugging off the loss of its Thursday Night NFL streaming deal, while reaffirming its committment to expanding its streaming of live sporting and TV events. Separately, Conaccord Genuity cut its price target to $14, citing concerns about Twitter's advertising prowess. A Hold rating was reiterated. On 06 Apr 2017, TWTR closed at $14.39.

Bottom line: As it relates to the sports-streaming efforts, we are always fans of broadening where and how sports can be watched live, and consider Amazon's non-exclusive NFL win a bit of a loss for Twitter. Putting things in context, however, Twitter's experience with the NFL received mixed reviews and likely didn't match even its own expectations (as a reference point, Twitter's streaming of the video gamer Halo World Championship drew 3x the number of viewers as its NFL offering).

Twitter has previously streamed college sports and Wimbledon tennis, and its sports-streaming portfolio also includes select MLB and NHL games. It also has a deal with Barclay's English Premier League to share selected football clips with its UK and Irish users (and has stated its desire to expand this to full games). Perhaps Twitter will have better success with football than it did with football. At this point, however, we're still considering live streaming of sports via Twitter a bit of an opportunity and less of a reality, particularly as we're not sure Twitter knows what it wants to be when it grows up.

We also agree with any recommendations of prudence as it relates to investing in TWTR - as we've written about, TWTR has a serious growth problem that should scare all longs.

In Case You Missed It…

New Day for New Relic? Up following preliminary 4Q results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) released preliminary 4Q FY2017 results Tuesday evening, citing estimated quarterly revenue of $73m - $73.1m (+39% y/y), up from previous guidance of $70.3m - $71.3m. NEWR also announced its winning of a three-year, $24m contract with an existing Fortune 100 customer - the company's largest to date. Cowen boosted its price target from $44 to $47 following the news. Official 4Q results will be released after close on 9 May 2017. The stock closed +5% on the following day.

Bottom line: As we've written about previously, NEWR stands to benefit considerably from strong secular tailwinds including the emerging popularity - and importance - of APM (Application Performance Monitoring) tools. For more information on today's New Relic news, check out our Perspectives On Tech alert. NEWR is a member of the Samadhi Capital client portfolios as a Samadhi 4, one of our highest-conviction stocks.

AMD hit by Goldman Sell rating

Before Thursday's open, Goldman Sachs initiated AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) at Sell with a $11 price target. AMD closed on Wednesday at $14.17 and was down -6.35% today. Goldman justified its pessimistic outlook by stating its beliefs that: (1) AMD's stronger fundamentals are already priced into the stock, and (2) the presence of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) cap AMD's market-share potential.

Bottom line: We understand the concerns stated by Goldman Sachs, but believe they are overstated.

Twitter Goes Red with RedZone crime feed

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) and RedZone began the official rollout of a real-time crime feed that will be integrated into the latter's RedZone Map app. The information will be sourced from up to 80 million tweets daily, and coverage will begin in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami.

Bottom line: We look forward to monitoring RedZone Map, which will try to use utilize Twitter for the common good, but do not see significant value for Twitter in this opportunity.

Telecom giants come out against selling browser history

AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast released statements that they would not sell individual browsing information. Their statements come following the Senate and House votes that both overturned internet privacy protections, which President Trump signed into effect Monday night.

Bottom line: While very few enjoy being told that their browser data is viewed - let alone sold and analyzed for commercial gain - individuals already volunteer a torrent of data on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon, and dozens of other online platforms every single day, both consciously and unconsciously.

Toshiba memory business drama

Both Apple and Broadcom were cited as potential suitors for Toshiba's memory business, the world's second-largest NAND chipmaker. Other rumored acquirers include Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Western Digital (NYSE:WDC), and SK Hynix (KRX: 000660).

Toshiba also reportedly asked creditors to accept equity in its memory business as collateral for a new loan.

CA closes Veracode acquisition

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA), a developer of enterprise software, completed its $614m acquisition of Veracode on Monday, a private dev-ops and application security company. CA's revenues are expected to increase by 1-3% in FY 2018, though the impact on EPS is expected to be slightly dilutive until FY 2020.

Bottom line: Veracode, which has made Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing four consecutive times, will boost CA's already strong portfolio of cybersecurity solutions.

Dropbox established a $600m line of credit, according to Bloomberg, providing it with a cash infusion ahead of a rumored late-2017 IPO. For more information, check out our take on Cheddar TV's Closing Bell.

Nvidia was downgraded from Sector Weight to Underweight by Pacific Crest due to concerns about how much further it will be able to expand into its TAM, given its already significant penetration.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) closed a $2.2b debt offering consisting of two tranches:

A $1.2b tranche of 3.3% senior unsecured notes due in 2027, and

A $1b tranche of 4.35% senior unsecured notes due in 2047.

AMAT will use some of the money to address the $200m worth of 7.125% senior notes coming due this October, and the rest of the proceeds will be spend on "general purposes."

Foxconn, a notable Apple supplier, posted 4Q FY 2016 earnings last Friday, beating consensus on the bottom line (NT$68.8b vs. NT$48.6b) but experiencing its first annual revenue decline. Blame was attributed to slowing iPhone sales.

WhatsApp is looking to launch a peer-to-peer payment feature - which would be its first - in India sometime during the coming six months.

AT&T (NYSE:T) is now offering complimentary access to HBO to all customers of its unlimited mobile data plan. HBO is owned by Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), which was acquired by AT&T last fall and is still pending regulatory approval.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was initiated by BTIG at Neutral. Justification for the rating was centered on praise for Snap's innovation to date, but concern and uncertainty over how defensible Snapchat's core features are - particularly as other social media platforms continue introduce updates that are nearly identical to elements of Snapchat.

