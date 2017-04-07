There's Never Been A Better Time To Buy ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is a biopharmaceutical company developing superior products for immunodeficient patients at risk for infection. Its lead product candidate, RI-022 demonstrated positive results in the pivotal phase 3 study in patients with Primary Immunodeficiency Disease (PIDD). PIDD is a class of 250 presentations of inherited genetic disorders that cause an individual to have a deficient or absent immune system response due to either a lack of necessary antibodies or a failure of these antibodies to function properly. It has a prevalence of about 1 in 1200 people. PIDD patients are more vulnerable to infection and suffer deeper complications of infection, which have been estimated to cost the medical industry 6 billion dollars per year. Patients afflicted with PIDD generally receive a monthly outpatient infusion of exogenous immunoglobin therapy known as IVIG to prevent infection. PIDD global annual market was valued at 4.36 billion dollars in 2014 and is estimated to reach 7.56 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2015 to 2023.

The company technology for generating plasma screens for high polyclonal antibody titers in donor serum, and mixes it with normal plasma. The process yields an IG rich product with meets the FDA release specifications for treatment of patients with PIDD as well as specified levels of RSV antibodies in the final preparation. The process is protected by an issued patent to eliminate lot-to-lot variability of certain specific polyclonal antibodies.

Per the company web site, RI-022, its lead product to treat PIDD, pivotal phase 3 trial met its top-line primary end point of no serious bacterial infections (NYSEMKT:SBI) reported. RI-002 was administered for a total of 793 infusions with zero serious adverse events to 59 patients in 9 treatment centers throughout the United States. These results, included in the Biologics License Application (BLA) accepted by FDA in the fall of 2015, meet the primary outcome requirement specified by FDA guidance of <1 SBI per patient-year. So why is the company stock trading lower following a positive pivotal trial result and highly likely FDA approval?

Unfortunately an FDA inspection of a third party independent manufacturer for ADMA resulted in a CRL issuance in July of 2016, citing manufacturing issues. "The FDA identified in the CRL certain outstanding inspection issues and deficiencies at ADMA's third-party contract manufacturers, including its contract drug substance and product manufacturer, its contract fill and finisher and compliance issues with a third-party contract testing laboratory." Recent updates from the company refer to incremental progress in working with third-party manufacturers to resolve the issues, and more often than not, a CRL manufacturing issues will be resolved.

Some investors regard this recent swoon in ADMA stock price due to a resolvable issue as a buying opportunity. Maxim upgraded from hold to buy in January of 2017, with 3 analysts estimates (including Oppenheimer) for ADMA at 12 dollar per share. This on the heels of the company taking manufacturing matters into their own hands.

ADMA's (expected in first half of 2017) 40 million dollar equity/debt financing acquisition of Biotest Pharmaceutical assets includes FDA licensed product portfolio with on-going commercial sales and U.S. based Immune Globulin manufacturing facility to lower cost of production. This acquisition will offer a fail-safe to the company, and enable direct work with FDA in efforts to obtain U.S. regulatory approval for RI-002 and remediate the outstanding Warning Letter at the third party manufacturing facility, according to Adam Grossman, President. Importantly, it will expedite expansion of the company's pipeline of hyperimmune globulin products, including RSV indications with future phase 3 studies planned.

However, some recent press releases from the legal class action soliciting attorneys are questioning the valuation of the Biotest deal by company officers as it pertains to fiduciary duties in protecting shareholder value. While its likely nothing will come of the law suit, there is a risk of legal battle. In the past year such repetitive threats of legal action have accompanied bear raids on other late phase 3 clinical trial companies such as Immunomedics and CytRx as well. They seem to follow the spurious claim tendency, but be aware of the risk and ascertain that independently. Other risks include aspects of market penetration and competition, FDA approval, and demonstrating large scale manufacturing competence.

ADMA does generate some revenue. Its income statement for 3Q 2016 indicated revenues of 2.9 million, exceeding estimate of 2.4 million, which was 59% higher than 3Q 2015 levels. 2016 marked 10.7 million in revenues compared to 7.2 million in 2015, an increase of 49%. Growth in revenues was attributed to increasing sales of plasma from new plasma facility in Georgia and spot market pricing. However ADMA is not profitable. They indicate that current cash and equity/debt line will keep the company operational through the second half of 2018. Because FDA approval may not occur before that point unless ADMA can resolve its manufacturing issues with FDA, there is a risk of dilution for current investors. However, according to the company these issues will be resolved in 2017. If product sales increases via approval of RI-022 and serum sales, that should pick up the slack and the price per share would begin ascension.

StrongBio finds this company currently attractive for several reasons. As a contrarian, the sell-off due to the FDA resolvable manufacturing CRL probably create a buying opportunity. Historically, 2 year charts that indicate current trading levels are at lowest prices per share during late phase 3 often serves as a positive event-based predictor. The company has a looming FDA approval ready to go, and the PIDD annual market being valued at nearly 5 billion dollars per year is certainly not piddley. With additional prospects for pipeline growth being addressed ahead of its product launch, ADMA is certainly worth a look as a value and growth biologics stock. Moreover, StrongBio prefers management styles that take matters into their own hands and look ahead to future growth. The acquisition looks like a win-win situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.