Western Digital: Major Savings From Toshiba Acquisition

While that may certainly apply for Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) with the latest newsflow out of Yokkaichi, it definitely isn't the case for Western Digital (NYSE:WDC). The incoming bids have been underwhelming considering Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa's 2T yen asking price with some bids below ¥1.5T.

As things stand, signs are pointing to a higher probability of a WDC bid winning out although no signs yet of joint financial backing (e.g. through PE funding).

Within the tech community, Toshiba's memory sale is huge - with $18 billion in sales, Toshiba is the world's second-largest memory chip manufacturer by market share behind only Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF).

The bids so far

From Toshiba's perspective, the bid values have been underwhelming. While the latest bid from Silver Lake/Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was at the higher end of the valuation range, valuations fell far short of Toshiba's asking price. The Nikkei Asian Review noted some bids even came below 1.5 trillion yen (~$13.5B), mainly from private equity.

Thus far, bids submitted include - 1) SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) with a Japanese financial institutions for 10 trillion won (~$9B) for 50% of Toshiba memory, implying ~$18B valuation; 2) Silver Lake/Broadcom bid with a ~$18B valuation; and 3) higher-end bids of >2 trillion yen (~$18B) according to Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa.

The Silver Lake/Broadcom offer

Both parties recently tendered a ~2 trillion yen ($17.9 trillion) bid. Relative to the other bidders, that would put it on the high end of estimates of the memory business' value.

For some perspective, Silver Lake was the lead VC firm that took Seagate (NASDAQ:STX), WDC's main competitor, private in a March 2000 take-out deal for $19 billion. Considering the relationship Silver Lake has with Seagate, a Silver Lake acquisition does not bode well for WDC. Why? It could allow a back door entry of Seagate into the direct manufacture of NAND flash chips or access to cheaper flash chips.

Their key motive though, is probably to unlock synergies with Dell, another of its investment holdings.

What about Broadcom? One possibility is that Broadcom is after chips for commercial telecommunications equipment. On the whole, Broadcom is unlikely to take a controlling interest in the asset and start running NAND fabs. Instead, they might look to integrate a small asset within Toshiba Semiconductors and take a passive minority stake in the asset (off P&L).

While WDC maintains a stronger case for the Toshiba asset, one positive takeaway for WDC is that both Dell and Broadcom intend to use the Toshiba acquisition to provide chips for internal consumption [vs. Micron (NASDAQ:MU)/SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), who would likely be in direct competition in the NAND space].

The case for Micron and Hynix

An acquisition by Micron would allow it to gain significant market share, especially in the mobile MCP (multi-chip packages) market.

Meanwhile, acquiring the Toshiba asset would catalyze SK Hynix's ramp of 3D chip technology and grow its share of the NAND market. Additionally, the fact that both Toshiba and SK Hynix manufacture 3D NAND with a similar BiCS architecture makes the asset even more appealing to Hynix. From an industry perspective, this would be advantageous as consolidation occurs and brings about a more stable pricing dynamic though WDC would likely face share pressure from Hynix's ramp.

Sovereign hurdle rules out Chinese bidders

The deal could face security issues on two fronts - 1) Toshiba memory chips are used in solid state drives that store classified information involving military and diplomatic secrets and 2) The Japanese government will want to avoid loss of technology to non-allies such as China, ensuring the vitality of Toshiba's chip operations in Japan. Issues such as leak prevention and protecting jobs will thus, be at the forefront of negotiations along with valuations.

On the latter point, it is widely believed that Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry would prefer an American buyer given the security alliance between the countries. This effectively rules out the Chinese bidders such as Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF).

Western Digital remains on pole, further upside ahead

What does all this mean for WDC? Considering the underwhelming bids and restrictions on bidding, Western Digital remains in the pole position to win Toshiba's NAND assets. But here's the key - higher accretion is now more likely since a lower acquisition price is now more likely to materialize.

With the latest developments in mind, the ceiling is now closer to ¥2T than the ¥2.5T anticipated previously which means WDC will be able to cap the debt load well below the ~$12B paid for Sandisk.

Key caveat - the NAND supply/ demand dynamics will not last forever and could turn around as soon as 2018. If that happens, we could see some price volatility before the industry settles into longer term consolidation.

Overall, WDC's prospects continue to look good and I'd stay long in 2017 on 1) realization of synergies from Sandisk and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies, 2) favorable capital allocation, 3) leadership in enterprise drives, and 4) longer term transformation into a media agnostic storage provider.

