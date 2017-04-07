Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Backwardation, Syria And A Soft Jobs Report

Discussion of how VIX ETPs are likely to move differently in the future.

After falling sharply overnight, ES futures are back at Thursday's close just before the opening bell.

CNBC: 8:25 EST

Financial markets had strong initial reactions following the news break of US Naval forces firing missiles at military assets in Syria. Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) saw a jump of over 1%, with crude oil futures (NYSEARCA:USO) up close to 2%. ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) initially dropped about twenty points immediately after the news, but during the remainder of the overnight session, slowly drifted back towards Thursday's closing price.

The VIX is up about 4% just before the NFP release. VX futures were up nearly 5% to as high as 14.22, before falling back down into the 13-handle.

CNBC: 10:37 PM EST

International stocks saw an initial risk-off reaction to news events as well, with Asian and Australian indexes in the red during the late evening.

CNBC: Thursday Close

Yesterday saw a low volume day in US stocks , with the indexes grinding slowly higher in preparation for the Nonfarm Payroll numbers, which came out just a few moments ago.

In addition to missing big on the headline jobs number, the NFP report saw both the January and February numbers revised sharply downward. A total of 38,000 estimated jobs were removed from prior-month tallies.

Thursday's stock prices were led higher by a bullish energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE), which gained 0.80% on the day. Since reaching March lows around $47 late last month, crude oil futures have gained over 10%. XLE has lagged crude oil performance recently, gaining less than 5% over the past few weeks. Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) were the only sector to close lower, dropping 0.25% on the day, even as it has been the top performing sector over the last week.

From the President's press briefing at Mar-A-Lago Thursday evening, Mr. Trump delivered the following statement on alleged Syrian government actions earlier in the week:

There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council."

Following initial news breaks of the missile barrage, markets reacted swiftly. Commodities jumped higher, while stock index futures fell. Observe the following initial reactions of both ES and gold futures.

While ES futures (shown above in green) fell almost immediately on the open of the Asian session, they stopped abruptly at 2336.75, just below yesterday's overnight lows. We believe this strong buy reaction is indicative of the "buy-the-dip" mentality so ingrained in market participants.

The Pentagon released the following information on the air strike, noting that it was conducted using tomahawk missiles launched from Naval destroyers located in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

A total of 59 [Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles] targeted aircraft, hardened aircraft shelters, petroleum and logistical storage, ammunition supply bunkers, air defense systems, and radars." As always, the U.S. took extraordinary measures to avoid civilian casualties and to comply with the Law of Armed Conflict."

Thoughts on Volatility

As readers might imagine, last night's events had quite an effect on the VIX futures term structure, which has been flirting with a backwardated front-end for most of the week.

The chart above shows the term structure as VX futures for April expiry reached their overnight highs, at which time they traded nearly 5% higher. Though prices have fallen off of overnight levels, for a time we observed April and June trading within 24 basis points of one another.

Given how stubborn the VIX has been resisting the December-February range, we are musing over the notion that perhaps we're beginning to see a structural shift in term structure that goes beyond a quick snapshot. Namely, we expect to see higher absolute levels of VIX at the front-end of the curve over the next several months.

Let's check on yesterday's performance of the VIX ETPs:

Clockwise starting top left: VXX,XIV,UVXY,TVIX

To quickly recap the products above: the VXX is a non-leveraged, short-term exposed product, the UVXY and the TVIX are both short-term focused as well, though with 2X exposure to the VIX. For a more in depth look at the products above, click on the links below the visual for our articles including specific product overviews. Except for XIV, these products seek a positive directional exposure to the VIX.

Though to this point, VIX backwardation of the M1-M2 futures contracts has been both narrow and fleeting, we offer a gentle reminder to those that participate in the volatility markets using the various short-term ETPs. If the term structure shifts into backwardation for a meaningful period, these products are very likely to perform differently than they have in over much of the last few years. Consider the following from our product feature on XIV:

While extremely uncommon over the past several years, a backwardated VIX futures market will force the fund into continually purchasing more expensive, close-dated contracts, and selling cheaper, farther-dated VIX contracts."

The opposite is true for VXX, as a backwardated VIX futures market means that fund administrators will be forced into selling more expensive, near-dated contracts, while buying the cheaper, deferred-month contracts.

Given our anticipation of potential increased whippiness in the VIX, we've decided to publish the Tracking the Trade segment separately, to get this information out as soon as possible. As a parting comment, we urge those who gain exposure to the VIX through the various ETPs to carefully consider how their product of choice will operate under different dynamics given differing VIX term structures.

We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.