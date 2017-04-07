A Real Estate Investment Company Acquires 9.5% Of Ruby Tuesday

Investment Thesis

When earnings came out last night, the market was evidently disappointed with Ruby Tuesday's (NYSE:RT) results. However, I believe that Mr. Market is wrong to have sold off just over 9% in after hours. Nothing material has changed as Ruby Tuesday is still seeking to be bought out and although the stock is slightly more expensive than when I first wrote about it in January, there is still a margin of safety in Ruby Tuesday.

Business Overview

Ruby Tuesday is a restaurant chain that has Company-owned and franchise-run restaurants. It attempts to differentiate itself from others in the casual dining sector through its healthy options menu.

Strategic Alternatives

Several weeks ago, Ruby Tuesday announced that it retained UBS to assist in finding a buyer for the business. At the time, the company was already well underway in closing unprofitable restaurant chains that it owned under its Asset Rationalization Plan and selling those properties for cash proceeds of approximately $45 million to $50 million.

The stores that were being sold off were unprofitable and dragging down the group's consolidated EBITDA. After the announcement that Ruby Tuesday was looking for a buyer, Leon Capital bought up 9.5% of Ruby Tuesday's stock. Leon Capital's website says,

"Leon Capital Group is a high-performing investment company with a focus on real estate"

Furthermore, Leon Capital highlights that it has a preference for investments in industries it understands, such as restaurants.

Earning results

Firstly, although results were not fantastic, there appears to be some small improvements in performance. In the comments section of my previous article I disagreed with Jeff Bain and I was wrong to do so. Mr. Bain, very rightly argued that there was sequential improvements in the quarters. I was wrong when I said that Ruby Tuesday's improvements were more likely just seasonal improvements. In fact, management stated in the earnings call last night,

[...]encouragingly, we have now outpaced the competition in guest count during the last three quarters we have seen further improvement in our recent trends and expect same restaurant sales as well as operation performance to improve sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Secondly, as of 2017 Q3 Ruby had $214m in debt and capital leases after it paid down $9.6 million in mortgage debt during the quarter. Furthermore, the company stated in the Q&A that the "net impact from the asset rationalization plan would be accretive to four-wall EBITDA".

Thirdly, the company's investment in its marketing relative to revenue has increased. This has been a conscientious effort from management to invest in the Ruby Tuesday brand. In particular its Garden Bar, part of the Fresh Start initiatives that management launched earlier in the fiscal year. Ruby Tuesday has reason to believe that its Garden Bar will be accretive to the bottom line and "[will] build further momentum and bring greater and more profitable traffic to our restaurants on a go forward basis".

Conclusion

My whole thesis on Ruby Tuesday is that it will get acquired over the next 6-9 months. The value of this investment will materially weaken if management is not able to find a buyer for the company. It is still possible that a return on investment could be made from a Ruby Tuesday's turnaround effort but this return would take significantly longer and have overall less satisfactory return on investment. The company faces intense competition from other restaurant chains and wages increases will be huge headwind in 2017.

