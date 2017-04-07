Wal-Mart: A Buy On Real Estate Asset Base, Growing Online Sales

Wal-Mart stock is up 50% since 2009 and can double from here based on market forces and strong earnings. I'm rating Wal-Mart a "Strong Buy".

Huge store footprint in desirable areas is going to be a challenge for Amazon to displace and represents a formidable economic advantage.

Wal-Mart's growing online sales at over 10% per year, with online-based revenues ringing in over $14B for 2016.

This article is intended purely as food for thought and is not investment advice. I rate Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) a Strong Buy based on indicators of healthy momentum across its enterprise. We'll cover WMT's real estate, competitive advantages against newcomers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and the evolution of online retail.

Not Your Granddad's Wal-Mart

WMT's internet sales have grown rapidly and are on course for continued expansion. After a slow start throughout the first decade of this millennium, as WMT executives carefully evaluated the possible returns on investment of marketing their products on the internet, the company is really getting it right, thanks to having found the perfect formula.

The perfect combination turns out to be leveraging its store footprint to create the opportunity for online order; in-store pickup is so far ahead of the curve even internet retailing pioneer Amazon (AMZN) is playing catch-up as that company is only in the planning phase of brick-and-mortar retail with plans to open thousands of locations at huge expense. This latecomer may be playing with fire in hopes of stopping the WMT juggernaut from eating its lunch as the premiere internet shopping destination.

While it's true AMZN's online sales growth rate is ahead of WMT, there are some canceling factors. Frankly, AMZN can't make as much money on each sale because the company operates on a decentralized procurement model. Third-party distributors are capturing substantial retailing profits at AMZN where WMT has complete profit capture on its products sold. Every dollar of online revenue at WMT is more accretive to earnings than at AMZN, which is why geekwire.com's October article headlines, "Amazon without AWS? Online Retailer would have posted big loss if not for booming cloud business"!

Chalk one up for WMT - it is running a retail operation which is actually profit-making!

Wal-Mart Vs. Amazon: One Of These Two Already Owns The Best Storefront Locations

All commercial retail takes place on planet earth, and earth has limited land surface area. Think about this: How far has Manhattan moved over the last 100 years? The answer: Nowhere at all. WMT has already claimed the most profitable locations for stores in not just New York City, but across the nation and even the world.

Granted there will be further so-called "urban sprawl" over the years and new geographies will become populated. Those newly developing areas are the real battleground for WMT versus AMZN.

We're talking about over 4,500 owned and operated primo real estate locations and 104 distribution warehouses.

Source: gwpva.com

Don't let the storefronts location overshadow the value of WMT distribution warehouse locations. Having the best warehouse locations means the company possesses clear cost of transportation advantages, which may be even more difficult to overcome than WMT's superior proximity to consumer residences.

On an individual basis, people are willing to travel to save money, and WMT is positioned with the power of delivering goods at the lowest price. Most people don't know this but distribution makes up more than 50% of the price of many retail products.

Notwithstanding dispersion across different types of goods, on average, around half of the final price of retail items can be attributed to the cost of the goods themselves, with the remaining half covering the gross margins of wholesale and retail firms in the distribution supply chain.

Costs and Margins in the Retail Supply Chain

The power of fuel cost savings just from having superior warehouse locations can be passed directly to the consumer if WMT ever has to flex its muscle in the brick-and-mortar wars to come.

WMT has an unstoppable first-mover advantage against any party looking to compete in brick-and-mortar retail because there's only so much space on god's green earth.

What If Everyone Buys Things Online And Saves Some Time?

Source: freevideolectures.com

This argument has been put forward as the death sentence for real estate based retailing. Supposedly, there is the possibility that all retail foot traffic will die as consumers opt to make their purchases online and have their products delivered to them. This possibility cannot be dismissed out of hand. China, its middle class being generally younger and more technically advanced, has shown definite trends toward online purchasing which the Western world's people are actually playing catch-up to.

However valid the trend toward online shopping may be, there is a simple mental exercise which will prove out Wal-Mart's guaranteed dominance in the long run. Let's zip forward 100 years into the future when the trend toward online has completely exhausted itself, and retail foot traffic is entirely dead.

In this 100-year future, the roads are full of courier vans instead of moms and dads running errands to the grocery stores. It still cost money to drive - fuel (whether gasoline or electricity) and wear and tear on the vehicle will continue to be material impacts on the bottom line. However, like Manhattan hasn't moved for the previous 100 years, I suspect it will also stay put for the next 100 years.

WMT's real estate advantage will hold.

The company will have the shortest courier distances to travel when delivering its futuristic 100% online-made order book.

Comparatively, AMZN will be driving vans from warehouses at great distances out in the country and running up capital expenses on vehicle wear and tear (among other delivery expenses). Extra expenses are not what a loss-making retailer need in order to compete on price with the likes of WMT!

Analyst Consensus Gives No Clear Warning Against

Source: ycharts.com

While some analysts present a sell rating on WMT based on their view that AMZN is going to successfully compete and hurt WMT, I have handily exploded their fears with the above arguments.

Strong Buy

Considering the lasting real estate power of WMT and WMT's rapid growth in internet sales, this company refuses to be left behind whether or not retail, as we know it today, dries up.

Substantial real estate holdings will see it through competitive headwinds. Continued expansion of online sales and distribution co-located with strong foot traffic in its stores will continue to drive earnings.

I rate WMT a Strong Buy based on its momentum as a high earning, well respected brand name with substantial real asset holdings in economic systems with strong laws respecting private property.

