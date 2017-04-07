Facebook's Secret Weapon For The Future

With over 4 million advertisers, it is no secret to what is driving Facebook's (FB) growth right now. Facebook is also demonstrating that they are not resting on their laurels. Facebook has an eye on the future, which is evident with the company's somewhat secretive operation known as Building 8.

Facebook has its share of non-believers who think the company will run out of growth. I think that Building 8 shows that Facebook is likely to pave the way for future revenue beyond advertising. The initiatives from Building 8 may take many years to materialize. However, the existence of the Building 8 operation shows that the company wants to continually innovate. So, the company can evolve into something more than just social media and advertising when looking 10 or more years down the road.

The key aspect to Building 8, which is run by former Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) executive, Regina Dugan, is that Facebook secured a deal with 17 universities to speed up research for hardware and software. The agreement allows Facebook to get new research projects launched within weeks, instead of the standard 9 to 12 months that it usually takes.

Under the deal, Facebook pays a fee to each university and gets access to smart minds from the following universities: Harvard, MIT, Stanford, Rice, Princeton, Caltech, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, Northeastern, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and the University of Waterloo.

The Building 8 project focuses on advanced hardware development. This is part of Mark Zuckerberg's 10-year vision for Facebook. Some of the hardware being developed includes the areas of connectivity, artificial intelligence and virtual reality/augmented reality. However, Facebook didn't elaborate on what specific products were under development or planned for development.

We can get an idea on the types of products that could be planned by looking at Facebook's job listings. Most of the job listings are related to engineering, hardware design and development, marketing, etc. However, there are one or two listings that stand out.

One of Facebook's job listings displays a need for a Brain-Computer Interface Engineer for Building 8. The job requires a Ph.D. in neuroscience, computer science, electrical engineering, or a related field. The interesting thing about this job listing is that it states the job as a 2-year position based on a 2-year project. So, Facebook is likely looking to develop a new innovative product within 2 years.

The other interesting thing about this job is it that it pertains to the brain. Building 8 could be developing technology to make mental telepathy a reality. I say that because Mark Zuckerberg made a comment two years ago saying, "One day, I believe we'll be able to send full rich thoughts to each other directly using technology". Can you imagine communicating with others just with your thoughts? I would have to be careful with my thought or I would probably get slapped in the face too often.

Another job listing is for a Neural Imaging Engineer. This shows that Building 8 is looking for someone who has a good understanding of the human brain and how it functions. Neural Engineers are responsible for developing a bionic arm that enables amputees to have enough dexterity to pick up a raisin or grape and identify between the two without looking at them.

Possibility for Medical Devices?

Something unplanned (or perhaps it is being planned) could be discovered during this brain research. For example, by mapping the brain and gaining a better understanding of it, researchers could find medical uses for the technology. I am just speculating with this idea. However, it is easy to see how a more thorough understanding of the brain could lead to a better way to treat certain conditions.

Facebook already has a neuroscientist on board who is involved with brain-scanning technology. Could technology be developed to treat a brain-related disorder such as depression? Perhaps brain waves could be altered to treat brain-related ailments as an alternative to drugs.

It is known that depression is caused by an imbalance between the left front area of the brain which is associated with positive emotion and the right front area, which is associated with fear and depression. When the right side becomes more dominate than the left, a person is more susceptible to feelings of depression and anxiety.

My theory is that technology in the form of hardware could be developed to alter the brain waves to bring them into balance. However, it is not clear if Facebook desires to be involved in developing this technology. It is natural to see that Building 8 could stumble upon something like this during their R&D. I could envision Facebook partnering with an established medical device company to develop a device to treat brain-related disorders. Facebook could establish a licensing deal for ongoing revenue.

Similar technology does exist. Fisher Wallace makes an FDA approved Stimulator to treat depression, anxiety, pain and insomnia. The Stimulator uses patented waveforms to stimulate the brain to produce serotonin and other neurochemicals responsible for healthy mood and sleep. The good thing about this technology is that there are no serious negative side effects associated with its use. The caveat is that users are required to use it for 20 minutes twice a day. So, there is an opportunity to improve upon the technology that would require less time commitment.

I was just using depression as an example. There are multiple neurological diseases that are in need of being addressed: Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, brain injuries, epilepsy, ADHD, Parkinson's migraine, etc. The financial burden of neurological disease is $800 billion per year in the United States. So, there is certainly an opportunity to understand these disorders better and to find more effective solutions for treating them.

Augmented/Virtual Reality

Ultimately, Facebook and its other businesses, Instagram and WhatsApp are primarily about connecting people. It is possible that the company is developing hardware that could make higher level versions of its existing apps. For example, the company owns virtual reality headset maker, Oculus. The company could be looking to advance the use of this technology for connecting Facebook and Instagram users in a virtual reality setting. You could have a group of your friends all in different physical locations meet together in a virtual reality setting. It is possible that Building 8 is working to improve upon or to enhance the Oculus VR technology.

The augmented reality aspect could have users in any type of computer generated setting. They could meet on a virtual island, on a mountain, at a popular vacation spot, in a virtual office setting, etc. Users could socialize, play games together, and even conduct business from remote locations. The experience could be that everyone is together interacting in a certain setting when in reality; they are all in different physical locations.

Conclusion

I think Facebook is a great investment for the long-term even if Building 8 never produces a successful commercial product. The company is expected to achieve strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth of over 20% annually through at least 2019 (consensus). That growth will be derived from the current advertising business model that is already in place.

With access to many sharp minds from 17 top universities, Building 8 is likely to develop one or more successful commercial products within the next decade. Although we don't know exactly what products will be developed from Building 8, I feel good about Facebook's future with such a strong R&D team being developed.

